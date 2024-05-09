MAD Architects Unveil Ethereal Design for Cloud 9 Sports Center in Shijiazhuang, China

Save this picture! Cloud 9 Sports Center. Image © MAD Architects

Ma Yansong/MAD Architects has unveiled their design for the Cloud 9 Sports Center, a 6,000-square-meter athletic complex in the city of Shijiazhuang, China. The venue is proposed to become the focal point of CBD's Central Park, marking the public space surrounded by residential, commercial, and recreational amenities. The center is designed to showcase a soft and fluid exterior to fit into its surroundings, mirroring the landscaped park while offering a range of facilities including a gym, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, and commercial spaces. The new sports center broke ground in March this year and is expected to be completed in 2025.

According to the architects, the design of the center aims to enhance both the functionality of its program and its environmental sustainability. Cooling towers are integrated at strategic positions on the second floor to optimize air circulation and free up ground floor space. Additionally, a green slop and a second-floor platform are included to act as a buffer between the Sports Center and the city, while an integrated running track connects the venue to the park and the outdoor courts, terraces squares, and observation decks.

The outer skin of the building utilizes ETFE membranes with a metallic coating to create the structure’s distinctive image. The membrane softly reflects the surrounding landscape and helps minimize the impact of the building’s volume and the obstructions of the cooling tower. The membrane also allows park visitors to peek inside the activities of the center, transforming it into a display of urban life.

A semi-outdoor staircase connects the building to Central Park, allowing people to access the rest bar along the stairs and climb to the third-floor observation deck for panoramic views of the park and surrounding city. On the top floor, the gym features a transparent curtain wall, while the indoor tennis court is linked to an underground commercial street and subway, with its design allowing natural light to illuminate the space.

MAD Architects’ body of work spans different scales and programs, from temporary installations during this year’s Milan Design Week, to large-scale developments such as the ‘Train Station in the Forest,’ the first transportation infrastructure project developed by the architecture office. Recently, the internationally recognized office has also revealed the design for the Lishui Airport in China, in the Southwest Zhejiang Province, as well as the Nanhai Art Center in Foshan City, a large cultural program featuring a grand theater, a museum, and integrated sports center.