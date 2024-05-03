Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Sharing the Table: 9 Projects Showcasing Innovative Communal Table Designs

Sharing the Table: 9 Projects Showcasing Innovative Communal Table Designs

Save

Humans are social beings.The interaction between individuals is an essential part of the human experience and helps improve society as a whole. While architecture plays an important role in promoting spaces for people to meet, exchange and socialize, furniture can be a strategic tool for achieving this goal.

Browsing through our project library, one can find a number of examples of cafes and public spaces where communal tables become a central element in providing a place to meet. In many of these projects, the sinuous design of the tables, with protrusions and recesses, provides not only the possibility of various configurations of chairs for different group sizes but also different uses for the tables themselves, at times as planters, at others as slides or extensions of a workbench.

Sharing the Table: 9 Projects Showcasing Innovative Communal Table Designs - Image 2 of 10Sharing the Table: 9 Projects Showcasing Innovative Communal Table Designs - Image 3 of 10Sharing the Table: 9 Projects Showcasing Innovative Communal Table Designs - Image 4 of 10Sharing the Table: 9 Projects Showcasing Innovative Communal Table Designs - Image 5 of 10Sharing the Table: 9 Projects Showcasing Innovative Communal Table Designs - More Images+ 5

Check out the following 9 projects whose innovative table design encourages interaction and exchange between people:

Black & Milk Coffee Bar / Ponomarenko Bureau

Save this picture!
Sharing the Table: 9 Projects Showcasing Innovative Communal Table Designs - Image 3 of 10
© Ivan Avdeenko

Ofício – Tasco Atípico / Spacegram

Save this picture!
Sharing the Table: 9 Projects Showcasing Innovative Communal Table Designs - Image 4 of 10
© Francisco Nogueira

We Coffee Anália Franco / JPG.ARQ

Save this picture!
Sharing the Table: 9 Projects Showcasing Innovative Communal Table Designs - Image 9 of 10
© Pedro Kok

Sawerdō Coffee & Bakery / BUREAU (Daniel Zamarbide, Carine Pimenta, Galliane Zamarbide)

Save this picture!
Sharing the Table: 9 Projects Showcasing Innovative Communal Table Designs - Image 8 of 10
© Dylan Perrenoud

Heytea Daydreamer / A.A.N ARCHITECTS

Save this picture!
Sharing the Table: 9 Projects Showcasing Innovative Communal Table Designs - Image 2 of 10
© Zhe Zeng

TULIP – Your place at the table / ADHOC architectes

Save this picture!
Sharing the Table: 9 Projects Showcasing Innovative Communal Table Designs - Image 5 of 10
© Raphael Thibodeau

The 646m/s Stay / STARSIS

Save this picture!
Sharing the Table: 9 Projects Showcasing Innovative Communal Table Designs - Image 6 of 10
© Hong Seokgyu

Anh Coffee Roastery / Red5studio

Save this picture!
Sharing the Table: 9 Projects Showcasing Innovative Communal Table Designs - Image 10 of 10
© Do Sy

CUUN Coffee / Design Studio Maoom

Save this picture!
Sharing the Table: 9 Projects Showcasing Innovative Communal Table Designs - Image 7 of 10
© SUNGKEE JIN / SOULGRAPH PHOTOGRAPHY

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Susanna Moreira
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Susanna Moreira. "Sharing the Table: 9 Projects Showcasing Innovative Communal Table Designs" 03 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016160/sharing-the-table-9-projects-showcasing-innovative-communal-table-designs> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags