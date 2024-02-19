We Coffee Anália Franco / JPG.ARQ

+ 14

Coffee Shop • Vila Regente Feijó, Brazil Architects: JPG.ARQ

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 11 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Pedro Kok

Lead Architect: José Paulo Gouvêa

Project Team: Thomas Pedrazzini, Gabriel Hirata, Clara Garcia e Pedro Kenzo Isshiki

Structural: Praxis Desenhos e Engenharia de Estruturas

Electrical And Plumbing: Install Engenharia

Air Conditioning: ProRAC Tecnologia Térmica

Contractor: CYMZ Construtora

Program: Coffee shop

Client: We Coffee

City: Vila Regente Feijó

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a shopping center in the eastern zone of São Paulo, this café’s space is organized around a high, sinuous table that extends towards the counter where coffee is served, at the back of the store. Side benches under inclined panels integrate with tables and chairs, completing the layout dedicated to visitors. The storage area occupies a conveniently arranged side annex next to the preparation area.

During a previous visit to the space where the store would be built, it was possible to observe the precast reinforced concrete structure that supports the building, formed by pillars with a section of 55x55 cm and Pi slabs with longitudinal ribs in the shape of double T with a width of 2,55 m. Existing walls made of concrete blocks fill the 5,8 meters of ceiling height.

Based on this, the architectural project aimed to reveal this structure to bring the authenticity of these materials to the visitors’ eyes. The concrete blocks were merely painted black while the concrete surfaces were revitalized and left exposed, enhancing the texture and geometry of the precast structure. This dark background creates the contrast that highlights the large inverted pyramid-shaped luminaires and the white side panels, designed with the same modulation as the precast slabs. This solution, besides valuing the structure, preserves the brand identity, recognized for the predominant use of white color in its stores.