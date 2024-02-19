Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
We Coffee Anália Franco / JPG.ARQ

We Coffee Anália Franco / JPG.ARQ

We Coffee Anália Franco / JPG.ARQ - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, ChairWe Coffee Anália Franco / JPG.ARQ - Interior Photography, WindowsWe Coffee Anália Franco / JPG.ARQ - Interior Photography, Kitchen, CountertopWe Coffee Anália Franco / JPG.ARQ - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, BeamWe Coffee Anália Franco / JPG.ARQ

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Coffee Shop
Vila Regente Feijó, Brazil
  • Architects: JPG.ARQ
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  11 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pedro Kok
  • Lead Architect: José Paulo Gouvêa
  • Project Team: Thomas Pedrazzini, Gabriel Hirata, Clara Garcia e Pedro Kenzo Isshiki
  • Structural: Praxis Desenhos e Engenharia de Estruturas
  • Electrical And Plumbing: Install Engenharia
  • Air Conditioning: ProRAC Tecnologia Térmica
  • Contractor: CYMZ Construtora
  • Program: Coffee shop
  • Client: We Coffee
  • City: Vila Regente Feijó
  • Country: Brazil
We Coffee Anália Franco / JPG.ARQ - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Beam
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a shopping center in the eastern zone of São Paulo, this café’s space is organized around a high, sinuous table that extends towards the counter where coffee is served, at the back of the store. Side benches under inclined panels integrate with tables and chairs, completing the layout dedicated to visitors. The storage area occupies a conveniently arranged side annex next to the preparation area.

We Coffee Anália Franco / JPG.ARQ - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Pedro Kok
We Coffee Anália Franco / JPG.ARQ - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam
© Pedro Kok
We Coffee Anália Franco / JPG.ARQ - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Beam
© Pedro Kok

During a previous visit to the space where the store would be built, it was possible to observe the precast reinforced concrete structure that supports the building, formed by pillars with a section of 55x55 cm and Pi slabs with longitudinal ribs in the shape of double T with a width of 2,55 m. Existing walls made of concrete blocks fill the 5,8 meters of ceiling height.

We Coffee Anália Franco / JPG.ARQ - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Chair, Table
© Pedro Kok
We Coffee Anália Franco / JPG.ARQ - Image 15 of 19
Plan
We Coffee Anália Franco / JPG.ARQ - Image 17 of 19
Section B
We Coffee Anália Franco / JPG.ARQ - Interior Photography
© Pedro Kok

Based on this, the architectural project aimed to reveal this structure to bring the authenticity of these materials to the visitors’ eyes. The concrete blocks were merely painted black while the concrete surfaces were revitalized and left exposed, enhancing the texture and geometry of the precast structure. This dark background creates the contrast that highlights the large inverted pyramid-shaped luminaires and the white side panels, designed with the same modulation as the precast slabs. This solution, besides valuing the structure, preserves the brand identity, recognized for the predominant use of white color in its stores.

We Coffee Anália Franco / JPG.ARQ - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Beam
© Pedro Kok

Project location

Address:Vila Regente Feijó, São Paulo - State of São Paulo, Brazil

JPG.ARQ
Cite: "We Coffee Anália Franco / JPG.ARQ" [We Coffee Anália Franco / JPG.ARQ] 19 Feb 2024. ArchDaily.

