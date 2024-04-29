'Future Positive': Foster + Partners Debuts Inaugural Exhibition in Seoul, Korea

Save this picture! © Lim Jang Hwal | Foster + Partners Future Positive

Foster + Partners has debuted their first-ever exhibition in Korea at the Seoul Museum of Art. Marking a significant moment for the studio and its relationship to South Korea, the exhibition “Future Positive” showcases the work of Norman Foster and Foster + Partners to Korean audiences for the first time. On display from April 25th until July 21st, 2024, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the comprehensive showcase of Foster’s architectural journey from 1967 to the present day.

In collaboration with the Seoul Museum of Art (SeMA), the exhibition delves into Foster + Partners’ work through various lenses, such as sustainability, culture, history, research, and technology. Emphasizing the “human experience” in design, “Future Positive” highlights the studio’s distinct process and integrated approach to architecture and design. In fact, the showcase reflects on projects ranging from the 1960s to contemporary ones.

Responsible design and sustainability have been fundamental to Foster + Partners’ philosophy for over 50 years, manifested through projects addressing energy, community, history, water, trash, and transportation. Notable examples include Apple Park in Cupertino, Bloomberg's European Headquarters in London, and ecological office towers in Frankfurt and London. The exhibition also highlights the practice's dedication to retrofitting pre-existing buildings, showcasing how structures can be revived to fulfill modern needs while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Established in 1988, the Seoul Museum of Art stands as a political institution in Korea, fostering international artistic dialogues. Aiming to position Seoul as a dynamic hub of artistic innovation, this exhibition is no exception. Foster + Partners, founded by Norman Foster in 1967, is a global leader in architecture, urbanism, and design, working on projects of scale. Overall, this showcase highlights the practice’s dedication to thoughtful design that shapes buildings, spaces, and cities.

