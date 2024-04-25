Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  5. CAA Liangzhu Campus Phasen Ⅰ / Atelier FCJZ

CAA Liangzhu Campus Phasen Ⅰ / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCAA Liangzhu Campus Phasen Ⅰ / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography, FacadeCAA Liangzhu Campus Phasen Ⅰ / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography, FacadeCAA Liangzhu Campus Phasen Ⅰ / Atelier FCJZ - Interior Photography, Lighting, WindowsCAA Liangzhu Campus Phasen Ⅰ / Atelier FCJZ - More Images+ 57

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
University, Other Facilities
Hangzhou, China
  • Principal Architects: Yung Ho Chang, Lijia Lu
  • Project Team: Wang Wenzhi (part Ⅱ), Yin Shun (part Ⅰ), Wang Yue, Long Bin, Huang Shuyi, Liang Xiaoning, Liu Yang, Liu Chao, Zhang Bowen, Wang Shuo, Cheng Yishi, He Zelin, Shi Qi, Lin Shijie, Li Xiangting, Xie Yanxu, Jiao Huimin; Interior design: Wang Yue, Zhang Min, Han Shukai, Li Shuai; Landscape Design: Shi Qi, Yin Shun, Lin Shijie; On-site Supervision: Li Shiqi
  • Client: China Academy of Art
  • Design Period: 2018.3-2019.6
  • Structure: Reinforced concrete structure
  • Construction Drawing Design: Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Co., Ltd (No. 3 Architectural Design Institute)
  • City: Hangzhou
  • Country: China
CAA Liangzhu Campus Phasen Ⅰ / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, Facade
© Fangfang Tian

Implementation of the New Educational System - The first construction section of the China Academy of Art's (CAA) Liangzhu Campus Phase Ⅰ in Hangzhou was completed in 2022, followed by the second section completed in August 2023, resulting in a fully operational campus with 180,000 sqm of building area. At the onset of the Liangzhu Campus design competition, participating teams were required to conceive an innovative educational system aligned with socioeconomic development. This educational paradigm, proposed by Atelier FCJZ, encompasses several key facets that have been set into motion: 1. embracing hands-on pedagogy; 2. integrating architectural studies into the general education; 3. prioritizing research-led coursework at advanced levels; 4. encouraging students to organize interest clubs; 5. abolishing conventional departmental structure; 6. pioneering the concept of living and learning intertwined, which impacts campus planning directly.

CAA Liangzhu Campus Phasen Ⅰ / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Fangfang Tian
CAA Liangzhu Campus Phasen Ⅰ / Atelier FCJZ - Image 60 of 62
Campus - Site plan

Design and Occupancy of Individual Buildings - While living-learning guides the spatial organization of the campus, another main thread shaping the architectural proposal is openness. We define openness as 1. openness of physical space. 2. changeability of content in space. 3. participation of users, including the students and faculty, in re-imaging how space is utilized.

CAA Liangzhu Campus Phasen Ⅰ / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Shiqi Li

Studios - Roofed by a series of arches, the open and stretching studios encourage students and faculty to step out of their relatively private environments and engage more in public domains. In addition to everyday research and creative activities, design reviews are now a common event in the studios. Depending on the scale, reviews within a class typically use the studio space in an east-west direction, while inter-class or inter-level reviews are more likely to occur in a north-south direction. Exhibitions, conferences, film screenings, drama or dance performances, large-scale installations, and even badminton and other sports are now also happening in the studios. Facilities such as cafeterias, cafes, and convenience stores have been incorporated into the studios as well.

CAA Liangzhu Campus Phasen Ⅰ / Atelier FCJZ - Interior Photography, Lighting, Windows
© Fangfang Tian

Dormitories - As the dormitories are located above the studios, students can descend from their living quarters to the workshops within minutes. This spatial arrangement has also led to changes in students' daily routines, as they can get up at 8:15 am and still make it to their 8:30 am classes. To facilitate breakfast for students, food stalls are available outside the studio entrances. Within the dormitories, there are spacious, double-height shared spaces on every other floor, breaking away from the conventional double-loaded corridor layout and allowing students to study, discuss, or relax together. There is also a suggestion for students to design and build furniture for these spaces themselves in the future.

CAA Liangzhu Campus Phasen Ⅰ / Atelier FCJZ - Interior Photography, Windows
© Fangfang Tian

Library - The spatial organization of the library is vertical, consisting of nine towers; eight of them are dedicated to study and research, each capable of accommodating a large research project or several independent study groups within. The ninth tower is a view-finder, essentially a pure architectural space, serving as a place for anyone to have a break and meditate. Additionally, there are a number of view-finders on the dorm roofs that will be activated by the university.

CAA Liangzhu Campus Phasen Ⅰ / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Fangfang Tian
CAA Liangzhu Campus Phasen Ⅰ / Atelier FCJZ - Image 42 of 62
Library - 1st floor plan
CAA Liangzhu Campus Phasen Ⅰ / Atelier FCJZ - Interior Photography
© Shiqi Li

Exhibition Hall - The exhibition hall comprises two distinct types of spaces: expansive open areas on the ground floor for larger-scale exhibitions and linear, compact spaces on the upper floor tailored for smaller-scale exhibitions and activities.

CAA Liangzhu Campus Phasen Ⅰ / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Fangfang Tian
CAA Liangzhu Campus Phasen Ⅰ / Atelier FCJZ - Image 16 of 62
© Fangfang Tian

Auditorium - As a typical lecture theater, the auditorium per se is used specifically. However, the program in the lobby can still be flexible, such as a venue for exhibitions or parties. There is a coffee shop on the mezzanine floor of the lobby, and it is open regularly even when there aren't any events taking place in the auditorium.

CAA Liangzhu Campus Phasen Ⅰ / Atelier FCJZ - Interior Photography, Windows
© Fangfang Tian

Gymnasium - The gymnasium is essentially a single large space covered by a series of vaults. Its simplicity lends well to high adaptability. Currently, it serves as a venue for various sports training and competitions usually and also hosts large-scale events such as conferences, celebrations, and banquets frequently. Unlike the typical auditorium, spatially, the gymnasium's flat floor invites multifunctionality, and its natural lighting creates an agreeable ambiance.

CAA Liangzhu Campus Phasen Ⅰ / Atelier FCJZ - Image 38 of 62
© Shiqi Li
CAA Liangzhu Campus Phasen Ⅰ / Atelier FCJZ - Image 54 of 62
Auditorium section

Administration Building - The design of the administration building diverges from the traditional office layouts of double-loaded corridors or open floor plans. Instead, it features a sectionally staggered single-loaded corridor formation to provide rich spatial experiences. The administrative office is designed with flexibility in mind, potentially accommodating uses such as teaching or research in the future.

CAA Liangzhu Campus Phasen Ⅰ / Atelier FCJZ - Facade, Handrail, Beam
© Fangfang Tian
CAA Liangzhu Campus Phasen Ⅰ / Atelier FCJZ - Interior Photography
© Shiqi Li

Activity Center - Situated within the landscape of the Liangzhu campus, this building stands alone, distinct from the main school building complex. It is purposed for leisure and evokes the ambiance of traditional pavilions or tea houses without a precise definition. Despite its modest size, this building demonstrates a spatial configuration that is not dictated by the concrete folded plate structure and reflects a commitment to openness and freedom, a core principle of the architectural approach for the Liangzhu campus, by Atelier FCJZ.

CAA Liangzhu Campus Phasen Ⅰ / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Fangfang Tian

Dialogue Between Content and Architecture - At Liangzhu, there is an ongoing dialogue between architecture and content, which includes teaching, learning, research, and creation, as well as the extracurricular life of CAA students and faculty. From the myriad uses emerging from the studio spaces to the diverse installations appearing in the outdoor environment, from the various projections of students in different areas of the buildings to the transformation of the entire library into a continuous screen for the occasion of the CAA's 95th-anniversary celebration, these interventions collectively showcase the art students' unique perspective and creative vision of architecture. In response, the architects of Atelier FCJZ have designed trompe l’oeil window frames in the studio to blur the boundaries between the 2D and 3D spaces. We are confident that interactions between different actors in the continuous design process will bring new revelations to architecture.

CAA Liangzhu Campus Phasen Ⅰ / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Fangfang Tian

Project location

Address:Liangzhu, Hangzhou, China

Atelier FCJZ
Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityOther facilitiesChina

Cite: "CAA Liangzhu Campus Phasen Ⅰ / Atelier FCJZ" 25 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015950/caa-liangzhu-campus-phasen-i-atelier-fcjz> ISSN 0719-8884

