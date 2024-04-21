The Second Studio Podcast: The Role of the Owner’s Representative

The Second Studio (formerly The Midnight Charette) is an explicit podcast about design, architecture, and the everyday. Hosted by Architects David Lee and Marina Bourderonnet, it features different creative professionals in unscripted conversations that allow for thoughtful takes and personal discussions.

A variety of subjects are covered with honesty and humor: some episodes are interviews, while others are tips for fellow designers, reviews of buildings and other projects, or casual explorations of everyday life and design. The Second Studio is also available on iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube.

This week David and Marina of FAME Architecture & Design are joined by CEO & Founder of Peak Projects, Grant Bowen, to discuss how clients can have a successful project, Grant’s background; the role of an owner’s representative throughout design and construction; working with clients and different professionals; construction costs; fees; different project types; and more.

Related Article The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Mark Bullivant

Highlights & Timestamps

(00:00) Introduction

(07:54) Peak Projects

Traditionally, architects played the role [of the owner’s representative] and I think there can be conflicts sometimes, between the architect and the GC. I think it really makes sense to have someone in the owner’s seat just to mitigate any conflicts that the contractor might have of managing their own work or with the architect, project aesthetic and direction conflicts. Sometimes those can be at odds with the client and it's beneficial and nice to have a non-biased third party managing those folks on behalf of the client. (18:26)

(26:35 The role of an owner’s representative

(33:50) Client onboarding

The biggest blind spots for clients, are not really defining your goals properly at the beginning and not investing time to do that upfront. A lot of clients will acquire a property, ask a friend who they used, and call that architect and then get going. But I think it's really important to take your time to ponder what your goals are for the project. Is this the home for the next five years or is this a forever home? Do you want to have multiple family members and grandkids use it? Really understand what this is going to be. And then do your due diligence and obviously you can help with that. (38:54)

(44:58) Role during the design process

It's awesome when everyone can get along and leverage everyone's expertise. So we’re being helpful and making sure the owner knows all the potential options they have so they can make the best informed decision. (47:32)

(01:03:17) Fees

There's the close out or turnover phase and we're working feverishly with everyone at the end of a project to facilitate the completion of construction. We're commissioning the systems, training either the client or the client's team on how to operate the home. We're also ensuring that all the proper maintenance contracts and service items that need to happen after move in because once the project is done, it’s really not done. (01:07:13)

(01:11:05) Working with clients & other professionals

(01:20:57) Construction costs

(01:26:57) Advice for clients

(01:30:02) Thoughts on the design build model

(01:32:32) Becoming an owner’s representative

Any type of project type could require an owner's rep, commercial, health care, cultural, hospitality, historical and high-end residential. I think any client who's embarking on a complex project wants professional third party management, appreciates saving time and wants the project to be delivered in a textbook world class way. (01:37:25)

(01:44:42) Favorite building

Check out The Second Studio Podcast's previous editions.