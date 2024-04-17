Fire Destroys Copenhagen’s 17th Century Stock Exchange, Causing the Collapse of Its Spire

Save this picture! The Copenhagen Stock Exchange of Borsen. Image © Jebulon via Wikipedia under license CC0

In the early morning of April 16, a fire broke out in the capital of Denmark, engulfing Copenhagen’s Old Stock Exchange, one of the oldest landmarks in the city. In the fire, the 56-meter-tall Dragon Spire, shaped as the tails of four entwined dragons, collapsed. In just a few hours after the fire begun, half of the 17th century Børsen building was destroyed according to authorities. The structure was undergoing renovation works at the time of the event. Emergency workers, staff members and passers-by collaborated to rescue the historic artworks housed in the former stock exchange.

Built between 1619 and 1640, the Børsen is a well-recognized example of the Dutch Renaissance style. Its distinctively shaped spire, which made it a popular tourist attraction, was adorned with dragons, supposedly to protect it from enemies and fire. The structures housed trading offices and a marketplace during the 17th century. Having its interiors renovated in 1855, it housed the Danish stock-market until 1974. Since 2018, it serves as the headquarters of the Danish Chamber of Commerce.

Drawing parallels to the fire that broke out on April, 15, 2019, at the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, the Dutch prime minister Troels Lund Poulsen labeled yesterday’s event as "our own Notre-Dame moment.” According to Copenhagen fire department chief Jakob Vedsted Andersen, parts of the roof has collapsed as the fire spread to several floors, spreading across the scaffolding that surrounded the building.

The fire also endangered one of Denmark’s most valuable art collections housed inside the Børsen. While the extent of the damage is not yet known, several important artworks were rescued through the efforts of emergency workers and volunteers. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties or injuries at the site. According to the Copenhagen police, no source of fire has been yet identified.

As reported by the New York Times, early reactions on social media, such as that of Jan Jorgensen, a member of Parliament, call for the rebuilding of the structure. Similar debates occurred after the Notre Dame fire, which launched an international speculation to the manner in which the collapsed spire would be rebuilt. The new spire, which recreates the original design, is now completed. Other restoration works are in process, with each decision being carefully scrutinized by professionals and the general public.