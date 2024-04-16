Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Save

93 Petit Apartments / Studio Razavi Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Residential Architecture
Paris, France
93 Petit Apartments / Studio Razavi Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Schnepp Renou

Text description provided by the architects. Regardless of their size, all buildings in urban contexts contribute to the greater morphology that ultimately defines a city. The larger the project, however, the more the architect becomes under pressure to sensibly balance land use ratio and design. Although this may again evolve in the future, the most current and commonly accepted approach to sustainable urban design is degree densification in and near cities, allowing a greater number of people to rely on public transport, live closer to their work and city centers, rely on local businesses to ultimately create vibrant neighborhoods.

93 Petit Apartments / Studio Razavi Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Schnepp Renou

What we aimed for in this project was to design a building that could respond to the above paradigm but also create – despite its very large site footprint – a clear morphological relationship with the adjacent urban fabric employing massing, inner courtyards, material selection, window opening sequence, and size.

93 Petit Apartments / Studio Razavi Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Schnepp Renou
93 Petit Apartments / Studio Razavi Architecture - Image 19 of 21
Floor Plan
93 Petit Apartments / Studio Razavi Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Schnepp Renou

This building sits on a very large rectangular site with the shortest side facing the street. These specific criteria, combined with the necessity to maximize square footage helped us create a typology that responded not only to zoning restrictions but also created a series of differentiated building envelopes that helped break down the overall scale.

93 Petit Apartments / Studio Razavi Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Schnepp Renou

A total of four building blocks make up the project. The longest runs North-South to allow maximum sunlight exposure to the West, and three remaining blocks run parallel to the street, opening both to the North and South sides. The farther the building is in the site, the shorter it is. Terraces set the buildings back to the East side, offering a more gentle scale to neighboring buildings.

93 Petit Apartments / Studio Razavi Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Schnepp Renou
93 Petit Apartments / Studio Razavi Architecture - Image 20 of 21
Section 1
93 Petit Apartments / Studio Razavi Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Facade
© Schnepp Renou

Brick was the material of choice to introduce yet another dimension and scale to our design and help, via the tactile properties of the material, create a more intimate scale and vibrant facades.

93 Petit Apartments / Studio Razavi Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Schnepp Renou

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Paris, France

Click to open map
About this office
Studio Razavi Architecture
Office

Material

Brick

Cite: "93 Petit Apartments / Studio Razavi Architecture" 16 Apr 2024. ArchDaily.

