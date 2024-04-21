Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
Transformation and Regeneration of Sun'ao Primary School / ZAOZUO ARCHITECTURE STUDIO

Transformation and Regeneration of Sun'ao Primary School / ZAOZUO ARCHITECTURE STUDIO

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Youth Center, Elementary & Middle School, Renovation
Shaoxing, China
  • Architects: ZAOZUO ARCHITECTURE STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Qingshan Wu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Nantong Jiazhu Architecture Technology Co., Suzhou Donghong Metal Material Technology Co., Ltd
  • Lead Architects: Shen Yue, Dai Wenzhu
  • Design Team Members: Shen Yue,Dai Wenzhu , Lei Jinjian, Sheng Ren ,Xiong Leshuang, Chen Sisi, Zhao Ziwei, Zhang Yin, Meng Wentao
  • Structural Design: Zhou Jiancheng
  • Party A Designer: Miao Huayong, Li Maojie
  • Operators: Bao Yan Pin Jiang
  • Clients: Baoye Group
  • City: Shaoxing
  • Country: China
Transformation and Regeneration of Sun'ao Primary School / ZAOZUO ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Qingshan Wu

Sun'ao Primary School Site
Sun'ao Primary School was located in the mountains of Wangtan Town, Shaoxing, Zhejiang Province, occupying an area of 1.7 acres(6700m2). The site was oriented from south to north, with mountains to the southeast, and village and rice fields to the northwest. The school has been abandoned for many years, with most of the buildings in ruins and unusable, however, the main building, site foundation, and planting were still in good condition.

Transformation and Regeneration of Sun'ao Primary School / ZAOZUO ARCHITECTURE STUDIO
© Qingshan Wu
Natural Preservation
Faced with the complexity of the site, we first established a framework for the place: starting with building numbering, we outlined the current condition, functional adjustments, and implementation strategies for each building.

Transformation and Regeneration of Sun'ao Primary School / ZAOZUO ARCHITECTURE STUDIO
© Qingshan Wu

Transformation and Regeneration of Sun'ao Primary School / ZAOZUO ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Qingshan Wu

Based on this list, we proceeded with the transformation plans for each building. For example, for the main building (Building 1), we only made modifications to the roof, bathrooms, and mended some doors and windows for functionality and safety purposes, and converted one classroom into the main entrance. A wedge-shaped corridor was added to connect the interior and exterior of the site. Its original mosaic, floor tiles, school motto, all indoor blackboards, as well as corridor doors and windows, remained unchanged.

Transformation and Regeneration of Sun'ao Primary School / ZAOZUO ARCHITECTURE STUDIO
© Qingshan Wu
Transformation and Regeneration of Sun'ao Primary School / ZAOZUO ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Qingshan Wu

Adaptation
Sun'ao Primary School was originally composed of three terraced sites, with the main teaching building and playground at the lowest point, a group of small and medium-sized cottages and their outdoor activity areas at the highest point, and a small single-building courtyard in between.

Transformation and Regeneration of Sun'ao Primary School / ZAOZUO ARCHITECTURE STUDIO
© Qingshan Wu
Transformation and Regeneration of Sun'ao Primary School / ZAOZUO ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Qingshan Wu

We retained the basic relationships of these three terraces. Additionally, in accordance with the circulation requirements, we added a fourth terrace on the north side of the main building, forming an entrance plaza. A miniature attic was constructed in the central position through adaptive reuse, serving as the central piece of the entire site.

Transformation and Regeneration of Sun'ao Primary School / ZAOZUO ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Qingshan Wu
Transformation and Regeneration of Sun'ao Primary School / ZAOZUO ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Qingshan Wu

Ultimately, the entire building complex presented a sense of density and openness: each group of buildings was compactly connected, with a large open space attached to each, and transitions between them were made through dense steps and ramps.

Transformation and Regeneration of Sun'ao Primary School / ZAOZUO ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Chair
© Qingshan Wu

Rural Setting and Shelters
After the transformation, Sun'ao Primary School would reopen as an extracurricular research camp, accommodating hundreds of students for several days per camp session.

Transformation and Regeneration of Sun'ao Primary School / ZAOZUO ARCHITECTURE STUDIO
© Qingshan Wu
Transformation and Regeneration of Sun'ao Primary School / ZAOZUO ARCHITECTURE STUDIO
Gallery section
Gallery section
Transformation and Regeneration of Sun'ao Primary School / ZAOZUO ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Qingshan Wu

Surrounded by green mountains and rural scenery, children would surely engage in outdoor activities, but the original site lacks semi-outdoor spaces for shade and rain shelter. Therefore, we reimagined a "big greenhouse canopy" to address this issue. Unlike previous practices, this time it were a series of transparent canopies made of laminated wood and PC panels. Firstly, we wanted it to be as light and uplifting as possible, breaking away from the solidity of the main building complex. Secondly, it served as a transitional space between buildings and the playground, enabling various teaching and interactive modes. Thirdly, it brought in an abundance of daylight without excessive heat. Afterall, the sunlight, the rain, along with the distant green mountains and rivers, are the most important gifts rural areas can offer to urban children...

Transformation and Regeneration of Sun'ao Primary School / ZAOZUO ARCHITECTURE STUDIO
© Qingshan Wu

Conclusion
As a rare comprehensive project in the deep mountains, most of the craftsmen employed on site were local villagers. During casual conversations, we learned that Sun'ao Primary School was also their alma mater. The place's original mural of school motto, the mosaic tiles, the iron railings, and the grand steps were all kept in place after the transformation, preserving the sentimental essence of the space. It is our hope that this transformation project will bring vitality to newcomers and memories to old timers.

Transformation and Regeneration of Sun'ao Primary School / ZAOZUO ARCHITECTURE STUDIO
© Qingshan Wu

Project location

Address:Sunao Village, Wangtan Town, Shaoxing City, Zhejiang Province, China

ZAOZUO ARCHITECTURE STUDIO
Cite: "Transformation and Regeneration of Sun'ao Primary School / ZAOZUO ARCHITECTURE STUDIO" 21 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015604/transformation-and-regeneration-of-sunao-primary-school-zaozuo-architecture-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Qingshan Wu

绍兴孙岙小学改造 / 造作建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

