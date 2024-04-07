The Second Studio Podcast: Program as the Secret to Great Architecture

The Second Studio (formerly The Midnight Charette) is an explicit podcast about design, architecture, and the everyday. Hosted by Architects David Lee and Marina Bourderonnet, it features different creative professionals in unscripted conversations that allow for thoughtful takes and personal discussions.

A variety of subjects are covered with honesty and humor: some episodes are interviews, while others are tips for fellow designers, reviews of buildings and other projects, or casual explorations of everyday life and design. The Second Studio is also available on iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube.

This week David and Marina of FAME Architecture & Design discuss architecture program. The two cover what program in architecture means, why it is important, how it is developed and implemented, and examples of leveraging program for creative design.

Highlights & Timestamps

(00:00) What is ‘program'?

Program in architecture, in the broadest sense, is the comprehensive list of requirements that the project must meet. The project means the architecture of the building, the interior design, and the property master planning and design. [Program includes] the functional requirements, the activities that take place in the building and on the property, and any technological requirements. (00:00)

(06:55) When program is determined

Everyone likes to zoom forward and talk about very specific, oftentimes aesthetic choices. I want these types of windows, I want to have that color, I want to have this material. And that's totally fine because everyone has their wishlist of things for sure. But for an architect or designer, that's oftentimes not where we start. Those decisions are made much further down the line and actually the program is what we start with. The first conversations we have with a client are about developing that program list and only after we've developed it, or 90% of it, then do we actually start drawing. We don't start drawing anything until I've an understanding of all the requirements. (04:28)

(08:35) How program is determined

Program is one of the most important aspects of architecture, but it could often be falsely thought of as a boring part of architecture. It's only boring if you don't analyze it or address it properly. There's a creativity to developing a program list. It’s actually where the seeds of the most interesting design decisions come from. (10:08)

(20:19) How program is implemented into a design

(34:45) Inventive program

Program is the foundation of good design. If you have an accurate program list and a deep understanding of it, and you're creative with it, you've laid the infrastructure for something really interesting. Even if in the end, we may disagree with how you matched certain materials, the bones [of the project are still good]. Conversely, if you don't have that program figured out and you have the finest materials and the best details, [none of those details] matter. The building will not be a success if the program has not been worked out. (47:35)

