Ágnes-Heller-Haus / mohr niklas architekten

+ 14

Design Team: Hannah Neumann

Landscape Architecture: Kieran Fraser Landscape Design

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Alfred Brunnsteiner

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Kunst am Bau: Peter Sandbichler

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: ING-B

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: TB Pratzner

City: Innsbruck

Country: Austria

More Specs

Less Specs

Ágnes Heller considered life and freedom to be the greatest good. Based on the principles of the Hungarian philosopher, vibrant campus life, and generous open spaces are also at the heart of the new university building named after her.

The area around the Ágnes-Heller-Haus is now a valuable recreational space – a lively link between the Innrain and the popular Inn promenade. The extensive inner-city green space is made possible by the compact floor area of the building.

A distinct urban planning decision that not only shapes the striking cubature but also the character of the surrounding area.

The 13,000 m² of space includes a 600-seat auditorium, a large lecture hall with 200 seats, the canteen, a library, office and seminar rooms, and reading and learning zones. The striking entrance portal by Austrian artist Peter Sandbichler references the traditional arcades in the nearby old town of Innsbruck.