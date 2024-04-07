Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Ágnes-Heller-Haus / mohr niklas architekten

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
University, Other Facilities
Innsbruck, Austria
  • Architects: mohr niklas architekten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Lead Architects: Günter Mohr, Markus Niklas
  • Design Team: Hannah Neumann
  • Landscape Architecture: Kieran Fraser Landscape Design
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Alfred Brunnsteiner
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Kunst am Bau: Peter Sandbichler
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: ING-B
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: TB Pratzner
  • City: Innsbruck
  • Country: Austria
Ágnes Heller considered life and freedom to be the greatest good. Based on the principles of the Hungarian philosopher, vibrant campus life, and generous open spaces are also at the heart of the new university building named after her.

The area around the Ágnes-Heller-Haus is now a valuable recreational space – a lively link between the Innrain and the popular Inn promenade. The extensive inner-city green space is made possible by the compact floor area of the building.

A distinct urban planning decision that not only shapes the striking cubature but also the character of the surrounding area.

The 13,000 m² of space includes a 600-seat auditorium, a large lecture hall with 200 seats, the canteen, a library, office and seminar rooms, and reading and learning zones. The striking entrance portal by Austrian artist Peter Sandbichler references the traditional arcades in the nearby old town of Innsbruck.

Project location

Address:Innrain 52a, 6020 Innsbruck, Austria

