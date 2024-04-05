Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museums & Exhibit
  4. Argentina
  5. Espinosa Studios / Julio Sanchez Arimayn

Espinosa Studios / Julio Sanchez Arimayn

Save

Espinosa Studios / Julio Sanchez Arimayn - Interior Photography, WindowsEspinosa Studios / Julio Sanchez Arimayn - Interior Photography, BeamEspinosa Studios / Julio Sanchez Arimayn - Image 4 of 37Espinosa Studios / Julio Sanchez Arimayn - Image 5 of 37Espinosa Studios / Julio Sanchez Arimayn - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Museums & Exhibit
Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Architects: Julio Sanchez Arimayn
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  908
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fernando Schapochnik
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Barbieri, Piazza, Weber
  • Lead Architect: Julio Sanchez Arimayn
  • BIM: Juan Castellini Botta
  • Architectural Drawings: Ignacio Wainer, Farnoz Arrar
  • Lighting: Arturo Peruzzotti
  • Graphic Design: Lamas Burgariotti
  • Code Based Designer Web: Juan Pinkus
  • Program: Creative Spaces / Photography Studio
  • City: Buenos Aires
  • Country: Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Espinosa Studios / Julio Sanchez Arimayn - Interior Photography, Windows
© Fernando Schapochnik
Save this picture!
Espinosa Studios / Julio Sanchez Arimayn - Image 8 of 37
© Fernando Schapochnik
Save this picture!
Espinosa Studios / Julio Sanchez Arimayn - Image 35 of 37
Plans

Text description provided by the architects. Espinosa arose from the desire to have a space where things could happen. In this search, a shed appeared, hidden in La Paternal, formerly a warehouse, with a series of constructions inside a house at the front converted into offices, a sausage house in the center, a large industrial mezzanine, a concrete structure without much sense. It was a great sum of moments and needs to be patched together, all under a large sheet metal roof.

Save this picture!
Espinosa Studios / Julio Sanchez Arimayn - Image 4 of 37
© Fernando Schapochnik
Save this picture!
Espinosa Studios / Julio Sanchez Arimayn - Image 15 of 37
© Fernando Schapochnik

Something of that unexpected succession of spaces that the place originally had still exists in the project: an interior street that changes character sews different spaces together. This side street, which runs from the pavement to the back, is compressed, becomes double-height, becomes a semi-covered space, and is a place in itself. Can it function as a circulation and simultaneously as a space for permanence, exhibition, and events?

Save this picture!
Espinosa Studios / Julio Sanchez Arimayn - Image 22 of 37
© Fernando Schapochnik

All workspaces are linked to this street, allowing and encouraging interaction, crossover, and collaboration. The seven spaces, with different sizes and spatial qualities, are designed to host activities related to art and design. A gallery on the first floor generates a common outdoor space and functions as the lung of the project. This perforation in the floor and a series of openings in the roof provide the entire complex with natural light throughout the day. The construction of Espinosa was a process of experimentation, testing on-site, of searching for materials.

Save this picture!
Espinosa Studios / Julio Sanchez Arimayn - Image 24 of 37
© Fernando Schapochnik
Save this picture!
Espinosa Studios / Julio Sanchez Arimayn - Image 26 of 37
© Fernando Schapochnik

There is a balance between the old-existing, and the new: lightweight – industrialized space closures/dividers. In Espinosa, there is an air of simplicity, rationality, and truth of materials. There are no ornaments. It's like a blank sheet for things to happen.

Save this picture!
Espinosa Studios / Julio Sanchez Arimayn - Image 27 of 37
© Fernando Schapochnik

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Paternal, Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Argentina

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Julio Sanchez Arimayn
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitArgentina

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitArgentina
Cite: "Espinosa Studios / Julio Sanchez Arimayn" [Espinosa Estudios / Julio Sanchez Arimayn] 05 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015305/espinosa-studios-julio-sanchez-arimayn> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Top #Tags