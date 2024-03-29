Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Tanulo Coffee / Simpul Studio

Tanulo Coffee / Simpul Studio

Tanulo Coffee / Simpul Studio - Interior Photography, Table, ChairTanulo Coffee / Simpul Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, ChairTanulo Coffee / Simpul Studio - Interior Photography, Table, FacadeTanulo Coffee / Simpul Studio - Image 5 of 16Tanulo Coffee / Simpul Studio - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop
Bandung, Indonesia
  • Architects: Simpul Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  530
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Billy Prayoga
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Philips, Toto
  • Lead Architects: Ricky Khosasia, Derian Adikara
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Coffee Shop (Commercial)
  • Client: By Owner
  • City: Bandung
  • Country: Indonesia
Tanulo Coffee / Simpul Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Facade
© Billy Prayoga

Text description provided by the architects. Established in 2022, Tanulo Coffee follows the urban development of the Mekar Wangi area of Bandung. This project is located in a residential area with multi-story rental houses and a pocketed plot of land, which has an area of ​​around 560m2. The two main buildings created with the main function of a bar and meeting room are placed in the back area with the aim of providing visitors with experiences while walking to the building, which passes the seating area and also the complementary garden.

Tanulo Coffee / Simpul Studio - Image 11 of 16
© Billy Prayoga
Tanulo Coffee / Simpul Studio - Image 13 of 16
Floor Plan
Tanulo Coffee / Simpul Studio - Interior Photography
© Billy Prayoga

The concept of the main building with a simple roof that is made high and has a skylight makes the building seem spacious and bright to reduce the use of electrical energy during the day. Wall materials that use glass doors around the building are also created to create interaction between the interior and exterior spaces. On the small surface of the land, we use andesite layered wall material so that visitors can easily recognize it as one of the accents of the building.

Tanulo Coffee / Simpul Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Billy Prayoga
Tanulo Coffee / Simpul Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Billy Prayoga

We are trying to create sequences in each existing area, starting from the entrance, which is directed by a wall area covered with natural andesite stone and directed by seating in the circulation area. The green area spreads almost around the building to complement the main color of the design, which is natural grey. The choice of simple materials such as rough cement plaster and walls covered with natural andesite stone strengthens the tropical concept and the character of the Tanulo building. The construction system used is a steel frame system because part of the structure rests on the structure around the river, which flows under some areas of land.

Tanulo Coffee / Simpul Studio - Image 5 of 16
© Billy Prayoga
Tanulo Coffee / Simpul Studio - Image 14 of 16
Section

The existence of outdoor and semi-outdoor seating areas allows natural lighting and air to flow into the building, releasing heat coming in from the sun's rays. The placement of children's play areas is also considered so that they are monitored from several sides. The landscape play that is integrated with the sitting areas can accommodate all visitor activities, greening around the area to keep it shady and keep the coffeeshop area green. Considering that there is no potential for a good enough view of the outside, we have to create a good view in the building area which visitors can enjoy.

Tanulo Coffee / Simpul Studio - Image 12 of 16
© Billy Prayoga

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Bandung, Bandung City, Java Occidental, Indonesia

About this office
Simpul Studio
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopIndonesia

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopIndonesia
