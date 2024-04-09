A Refuge in the Harsh Alpine Landscape: Three Connected Villas That Embrace Nature

Save this picture! Priesteregg Villa Etaner. Image © Günter Standl

Located in the municipality of Leogang in the Salzburgerland province, Austria, the Priesteregg Premium Eco Resort resides on a plateau at a height of 1100 meters. Opened in 2009, the resort comprises 15 chalets and three villas, and is surrounded by lush mountain pines, Alpine roses, and bilberry bushes. This setting offers relaxation and breathtaking views of the Leogang Steinberg Mountains, the Steinernes Meer with the Hochkönig, and Kitzbühl Schieferalpen.

The resort's development has been influenced by traditional agricultural land use, leading to a conservationist approach. This includes sustainable energy concepts, support for regional producers, and the use of natural materials in the entire resort. In the three villas, the W2 Manufaktur studio and architect Ulrich Stöckl have curated interiors that blend rustic Alpine style with modern luxury, featuring products from Dornbracht. Each villa uniquely combines natural materials, natural features, and a variety of the brand's fittings and fixtures.

Villa Etaner: At One With Nature

The Villa Etaner is built directly into a hillside and is characterized by clay-plastered walls and numerous wooden elements that extend from its exterior to its interior. The kitchen island is made from a single tree trunk, and together with other wooden elements in the space, they create a warm and inviting atmosphere for guests. This natural aesthetic is complemented with fittings from Dornbracht in Brushed Platinum, while the Vaia tap fitting appears on a washstand that looks as if it has been cut directly from a rock face. It also appears in Brushed Platinum on the washstand of the upper bedrooms, and as a freestanding fitting by the bath, in front of full-length glass windows. Their cool finish adds an element of sleekness to an overall interior design concept that resembles a rock grotto.

In addition, this Villa features two unique shower experiences that reflect design choices made with utmost care for the experience of guests. On the one hand, a special double version of the Horizontal Shower for couples with a massage feature was added to the bathroom. On the other, an Aquamoon experience shower with integrated mood lighting that provides revitalizing and reinvigorating experiences was placed in a privileged location with the mountainous landscape as a backdrop.

Villa Wossa

The highlight of Villa Wossa is its unique design centered around a natural bathing pond, encircled by a biotope with reed beds. This distinctive feature, along with the use of natural materials like old wood, linen, and stone, creates a comfortable atmosphere. The villa comprises a spacious living area, an alpine open-plan kitchen, and a pine bedroom. A geometric, C-shaped CYO fitting in the open bathroom contrasts with the coarse textures of the natural stone washstand, with a Brushed Durabrass (23kt Gold) finish that adds a touch of luxury.

Wilderer Villa: An Open, Organic Architecture

The villa, designed on the forest edge of the resort, has a unique treehouse character due to its three wings. The ground floor features wide glass facades, allowing guests to enjoy views of the Alpine meadows and dense, coniferous forests. This level also includes appealing features such as a hanging fireplace, an imposing copper bath, and a freestanding Vaia fitting in Brushed Dark Platinum from Dornbracht.

Guests ascend to the sleeping accommodations via a spiral staircase, where they are met by natural stone basins each with a Vaia leaning over them. These fittings, with their Brushed Dark Platinum finishes, blend subtly with the wooden vaulting, creating an elegant ambiance.

In addition to the villas, a sustainably designed wellness retreat was introduced in 2019. Positioned below the chalets, the Priesteregg Bath, with its planted flat roof, covered sun deck, and infinity pool, blends seamlessly into the Alpine landscape. The design incorporates various Dornbracht products, including the affusion pipe for Kneipp applications, which contribute to the invigoration of the body and mind. As a result, the Priesteregg Premium Eco Resort is a harmony of natural materials creating a relaxing and luxurious ambiance. Dornbracht fittings further enhance this experience, offering guests a sanctuary to appreciate the stunning Alpine landscape.