Walk on Waste: Weaving Waste into Stylish Floorings and Rugs

Turning waste into beautiful flooring. Image Courtesy of Bolon

In contemporary architecture, recycling has evolved from a desirable to an unavoidable necessity. This change is mainly due to the growing climate crisis, accentuated by the constant presence of waste (for which no use has been found beyond the initial one).

This approach has stimulated the creation of innovative materials to reuse waste in various contexts. A notable example is the case of woven flooring and rugs, where Bolon took a step forward in 1949 by transforming textile waste into stylish products. Since then, they have continued to innovate in materials, fusing the traditional flooring branch with sustainable creative design.

For 75 years, the Swedish family-owned design company has been transforming waste into premium woven flooring and rugs. Since their beginnings, they have prioritized innovation and sustainable development in the materials they create, leading them to be recognized for their creative design approach while maintaining an environmental conscience from raw materials to manufacturing.

In 2020, the company set the goal to halve its climate impact and ensure that all products contain at least 50% recycled material by 2028. They have pushed the boundaries of material innovation, achieving significant progress in 2024 with the incorporation of 68% recycled materials across their entire product range, not just limited to selected niche collections.

All our products contain 68% waste material, with zero climate impact in every square meter. We know that recycled material is the solution for both climate and circularity.

Considering green processes, all manufacturing takes place in the climate-neutral factory in Ulricehamn, Sweden. The facility is a dry plant, where no liquids are used except water for humidifiers. In addition, it has a closed cooling system that operates without additives that don't require water consumption. The electricity used is exclusively from renewable and certified sources, guaranteeing that all production is climate-neutral. In addition, 25% of the annual energy demand is obtained by solar panels installed on the factory roof.

Following their environmental commitment and to reduce the carbon footprint of the transportation and disposal of raw materials, most first-tier suppliers are located less than 250 km from the production facilities. Accordingly, their flooring products meet stringent emissions standards throughout their life cycle.

Sustainability has always been embedded in the DNA of the brand. During this year, we’re excited to implement BIO-Sourced PVC, recycled PVC, and recycled chalk from marble slab production. -Marie Eklund (CEO, co-owner)

In their continuous pursuit of innovation, Bolon remains steadfast in advancing its vision of delivering a sustainable design experience. The company emphasizes that over the past few years, it has made significant investments in assembling a team of experts to translate its environmental goals into actionable strategies and tangible outcomes.

Undoubtedly, in the built environment, the road to sustainability becomes a journey of creativity and collaboration, where promoting recycling in the design industry becomes essential. This implies going beyond simply proclaiming it, and instead turning it into an integral action reflected in the vision of each designer, architect, and company.

