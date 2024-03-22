Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Rodrigues Sampaio Apartment / Manuel Cachão Tojal

Rodrigues Sampaio Apartment / Manuel Cachão Tojal - Interior Photography, WindowsRodrigues Sampaio Apartment / Manuel Cachão Tojal - Interior Photography, WindowsRodrigues Sampaio Apartment / Manuel Cachão Tojal - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, WindowsRodrigues Sampaio Apartment / Manuel Cachão Tojal - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WindowsRodrigues Sampaio Apartment / Manuel Cachão Tojal - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments, Renovation
Lisbon, Portugal
  • Architects: Manuel Tojal Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1615 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Francisco Nogueira
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Berker, CIN, CT Ibéricos, Carpilux, Catalano, Franke, JNF, Mitsubishi, Ofa, Oli, Silva&Carvalho, Wonder Wall, Zangra
  • Lead Architect: Manuel Cachão Tojal
  • Design Team: Liliana Nóbrega, Ricardo Seguro Pereira Francisca Patuleia Figueiras.
  • Main Contractor: Borges & Correa
  • Program : Remodelação, Residencial
  • State: Construído
  • Finishings: Lioz Marble, Existing wood floor
  • City: Lisbon
  • Country: Portugal
Rodrigues Sampaio Apartment / Manuel Cachão Tojal - Image 15 of 35
© Francisco Nogueira

Text description provided by the architects. This project, of an apartment from the beginning of the 20th century, is located in a building between the iconic Diário de Notícias and the Sagrado Coração de Jesus Church, on Rua Rodrigues Sampaio.

Rodrigues Sampaio Apartment / Manuel Cachão Tojal - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Francisco Nogueira

When this project was commissioned to us, we immediately felt the enormous responsibility associated with the fact that the apartment was practically in its original state.

Rodrigues Sampaio Apartment / Manuel Cachão Tojal - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Francisco Nogueira
Rodrigues Sampaio Apartment / Manuel Cachão Tojal - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Francisco Nogueira
Rodrigues Sampaio Apartment / Manuel Cachão Tojal - Image 34 of 35
Plan - Proposal
Rodrigues Sampaio Apartment / Manuel Cachão Tojal - Image 17 of 35
© Francisco Nogueira

The apartment, with its typical typology and distribution of the time, had the kitchen and dining room on the back side and the social area facing the main street on the opposite side. All areas were served by an
extensive corridor that allowed a transversal connection between the front and back of the apartment, where in the center a lobby illuminates the two bedrooms.

Rodrigues Sampaio Apartment / Manuel Cachão Tojal - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Francisco Nogueira
Rodrigues Sampaio Apartment / Manuel Cachão Tojal - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Francisco Nogueira

When faced with this renovation and taking into account that the program fit into the existing plan, we found it interesting to risk and maintain the apparent “schizophrenia” of the distribution of spaces from the original period, associated with an improvement in spatial and habitability conditions.

Rodrigues Sampaio Apartment / Manuel Cachão Tojal - Image 24 of 35
© Francisco Nogueira
Rodrigues Sampaio Apartment / Manuel Cachão Tojal - Image 35 of 35
Section
Rodrigues Sampaio Apartment / Manuel Cachão Tojal - Interior Photography, Windows, Lighting
© Francisco Nogueira

As a principle of intervention, it was decided to maintain the original character of the apartment, but with a sense of uniformity and connection between the spaces, reinforced by the fact that all spaces have different designs and types of flooring.

Rodrigues Sampaio Apartment / Manuel Cachão Tojal - Image 29 of 35
© Francisco Nogueira
Rodrigues Sampaio Apartment / Manuel Cachão Tojal - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Francisco Nogueira

In this way, the various spaces that made up the social area were opened and assumed as one, with passageways or beams marking the existing spaces. The library area, despite being open to the living room, was framed in a gap, to take on the difference in the privacy of the space and also act as “a painting” for those in the living room. A W.C to support visitors was also introduced in the spatial reorganization of the apartment and the existing one was now integrated into the suite. The entrance hall has been taken over and through pivoting doors, it can be entirely closed or opened. The kitchen remained one of the most exceptional spaces in the house, making a more direct connection to the dining room, also extending to the balcony and exterior.

Rodrigues Sampaio Apartment / Manuel Cachão Tojal - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, Windows
© Francisco Nogueira

A single material (Lioz) and a single color (Terracotta) are responsible for standardizing the apartment and bringing a new identity without losing the essence of other times.

Rodrigues Sampaio Apartment / Manuel Cachão Tojal - Interior Photography
© Francisco Nogueira

