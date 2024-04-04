Movable Walls: The Transformative Effect of Retractable and Folding Partitions

Flexibility has become a distinctive feature of contemporary interiors, driven by factors like the evolution of architectural programs and the progressive reduction of interior spaces, among others. This transition has shifted interiors from static to dynamic, aiming to achieve a state-of-the-art balance in space configuration. This sentiment is well encapsulated by Ricardo Bofill's statement that "architecture is the art of structuring space."

Considering the intricacies of interiors, it is essential to foster versatile spaces, aided by elements such as multipurpose design and flexible furniture. However, a challenge arises: while these strategies redefine the boundaries and dynamic essence of interiors, aspects like acoustics are often overlooked, which has become crucial in environments such as offices, conference rooms, schools, auditoriums, etc. Therefore, improving acoustics becomes essential to create functional multipurpose interiors. In that sense, Skyfold’s operable walls are an interesting alternative, as their solutions can serve as both soundproofing barriers and design pieces.

In addition to their acoustic benefits, mobile, folding, and retractable walls offer flexible and custom solutions to redefine the use of space. The system is easy to use and allows users to quickly divide or expand interiors as needed. Furthermore, they provide a diverse range of surface options, such as whiteboard, glass, and other finishes, that can be mixed and matched to improve aesthetics and functionality. In this way, the systems can be arranged to meet the requirements of each project, effectively transitioning between solidity and transparency with maximum flexibility.

Walls for Privacy and Soundproofing

Solid folding operable walls are a great way to divide spaces, offering privacy and improved acoustics. These panels fold vertically and are effective in environments such as offices, classrooms, and auditoriums, enhancing acoustic performance. The Skyfold Classic solution offers versatility across a wide range of projects, with the ability to be customized to fit specific needs, and can reach heights of up to 36 ft (11 m).

The classic series includes a quiet, fully automatic folding system that is stored in the ceiling, freeing up floor space and eliminating the need for floor and wall tracks. This feature is particularly useful in spaces with stepped or sloped floors, which can be installed to meet at 90°. On the other hand, the Zenith series combines the qualities of the classic system by merging vertical folding elements at the top portion of the wall with a slick straight-down descent thereafter. This solution is designed for areas where wall obstructions could hinder the use of a vertically folding wall, either due to space constraints or the presence of furniture.

A standout feature of the Zenith series is that all models offer a maximum height of 12 ft (3.6 m), except for the Zenith 48 model, which can reach a height of 48 ft (14.6 m). In both cases, they perform efficiently in terms of soundproofing. Additionally, the Zenith Premium configuration features closure panels to hide the pocket from view, thereby maintaining the ceiling’s flushed and discreet appearance. With this added feature, the vertical folding system works effectively and looks like a seamless accessory.

Transparency for Visual and Spatial Connection

Vertically folding and retractable wall systems that integrate glass panels serve as potent design features, facilitating visual connectivity within interior spaces while preserving versatility and functionality. This principle is present in the Prisma system, designed to offer flexibility through a lightweight structure and clean lines that make up its frame.

The Prisma series enables a straight-line telescopic descent, seamlessly retracting into the ceiling to optimize floor space utilization while eliminating any visible floor and wall rails or hinges. This feature makes it suitable for environments that seek sober design, such as corporate and educational projects, while simultaneously enhancing comfort within the space. The system accommodates wide openings, adapting to most widths and covering heights up to 12 ft (3.6 m).

Similarly, Mirage's vertically folding operable wall system stands out for its clean lines, lightweight structure, wide variety of glass and Plexiglas panels, and highly efficient acoustical seals. All these features are integrated into a system that retracts into the ceiling, providing substantial floor space savings. Like other versions, it includes an automatic turnkey operation mechanism and security features.

To sum up, these solutions are enhanced design elements that combine functionality and flexibility in interiors with a simple way to transform flexible spaces. Architects, designers, and other professionals continue to explore the advantages and innovations of operable walls. These improvements have led to the development of a new web tool that provides information on innovations and new features from the global leaders in both vertical and horizontal operable walls, and where architects can find other products and brands.

For more information, visit movablewalls.com, download the brochure, or visit Skyfold.com