Transforming Flexible Spaces: Automatic Vertically Folding Retractable Glass Wall Solution

Flexibility has been an increasingly appreciated characteristic in the field of architecture. In the extremely dynamic societies and spaces that we inhabit, it makes sense for buildings to have the ability to continuously adapt their spatial layout and even their structure to changing needs. Providing a space that can be adaptable and not completely static is a priority in today's world and can extend to many different types of projects, from domestic to public. In offices and convention centers, for example, having the opportunity to create reserved rooms when needed makes these large open spaces much more versatile.

Movable partitions, whether sliding or on pulleys, are particularly useful solutions in these cases, but they can also get in the way and often do not perform well acoustically. Skyfold specializes in developing vertically retractable walls, which are completely hidden in the ceiling when closed, therefore solving some of the aforementioned issues regarding movable partitions. Their newest product, Prisma, adds total transparency, clean lines and a lightweight structure to this functionality.

Prisma can create an enclosed room in seconds with transparent or translucent partitions, allowing it to be filled with the natural light from the rest of the room. The system works through a mechanism with a telescopic and direct descent, making it the ideal flexible space solution for areas with obstructions that might limit the use of vertically folding partition walls.

With its narrow path of travel, there is no need to overhaul furniture placement in the space to operate the partition wall. Most importantly, the system dispenses with rails, wall tracks, or visible hinges, and is completely automated and easy to operate, with an infrared safety system to prevent accidents.

The frames traditionally come in black painted aluminum, but you can choose any RAL color to suit the design of the space. The panels can be either transparent or translucent, with materials such as glass and acrylic, and can also be combined with solid panels (with fabrics, vinyl, paintings, plastic laminate and marker board). When closed, the environment remains acoustically adequate, with an STC rating of STC 52 / Rw 52, ensuring privacy between spaces, allowing for confidential meetings, classes and collaboration to occur simultaneously. In other words, it lets in the light and keeps out the noise.

The product can have custom dimensions to fit any space, with unlimited width but a maximum height of 12 feet. What changes is the number of vertical panels, from 4 to 6, depending on the room's ceiling height. By combining precision engineering and excellent design, Prisma Wall takes your design possibilities far beyond the conventional into any space, combining flexibility, transparency, and practicality of use.

