World
  Curated by Hana Abdel
Cultural Center
Singapore
Punggol Soka Centre / Formwerkz Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Fabián Ong

Text description provided by the architects. The new Soka Centre is sited at the intersection of Sumang Walk, near the Punggol waterway.  We envision the centre to be an Open Citadel that embraces all yet bears fortitude to safeguard the good foundation of Soka Gakkai's value of peace, culture and education. It aspires to embody an oasis of happiness for everyone. 

Punggol Soka Centre / Formwerkz Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Fabián Ong

Interspersed with a series of courtyards, the seemingly fort-like building is perforated with meaningful spaces that opens out to nature. Through designing around a series of courtyard where nature can permeate deeply into the interior spaces, the openness thus provides a comfortable sanctuary that welcomes all to stay and engage in friendly discourses with one another.

Punggol Soka Centre / Formwerkz Architects - Exterior Photography
© Fabián Ong
Punggol Soka Centre / Formwerkz Architects - Image 19 of 20
Diagrams
Punggol Soka Centre / Formwerkz Architects - Interior Photography
© Fabián Ong

These interspersed courtyards allow for a series of varied environments, moments and ambience for everyday discourse, relaxation and engagement. Beyond a pleasant space to linger, the courtyards also allow one to observe the elements of nature and provide an alternative setting for contemplation. Through communing with nature, it inspires reflection of self and world and heightening inner transformation. 

Punggol Soka Centre / Formwerkz Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Fabián Ong

Within a citadel that exudes a dignified yet cordial presence, these courtyards feel protected yet inclusive. Whether in a group activity, engagement in a private conversation or enjoying and observing the wonders of nature alone, there is always a place for everyone.

Punggol Soka Centre / Formwerkz Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Fabián Ong

Address: 50 Sumang Walk, Singapore

Formwerkz Architects
Cultural Architecture, Cultural Center, Singapore
Cite: "Punggol Soka Centre / Formwerkz Architects" 16 Mar 2024. ArchDaily.

