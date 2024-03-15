Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Malling Dampmølle Housing Complex / CEBRA

Malling Dampmølle Housing Complex / CEBRA

Malling Dampmølle Housing Complex / CEBRA

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Malling, Denmark
  • Architects: CEBRA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Adam Mork
  • Turnkey Contractor: CJ-Group
  • Engineer: Arne Elkjær
  • City: Malling
  • Country: Denmark
Malling Dampmølle Housing Complex / CEBRA - Image 2 of 21
© Adam Mork

Text description provided by the architects. In Malling, a stone’s throw from Aarhus, CEBRA melds historical reverence with contemporary living in the newly built housing complex of Malling Dampmølle. The new community reimagines the site of a historical steam mill, integrating 52 modern dwellings into the fabric of the existing suburban tapestry. The project offers a distinct approach to residential design that honors the area's heritage while embracing modern lifestyles.

Malling Dampmølle Housing Complex / CEBRA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Adam Mork

Malling is a small and typical Danish market town located by the railway running through Jutland and connects to Aarhus. On the historical site, which used to accommodate the steam mill Malling Dampmølle (Malling Steam Mill) in the nineteenth century, CEBRA was commissioned to design a small housing community, right between the station and the local church of the suburban satellite town.

Malling Dampmølle Housing Complex / CEBRA - Image 6 of 21
© Adam Mork

The housing project named after the historical site comprises 52 dwellings and is located between two primary roads in Malling: Gammel Østergårdsvej and Holmskovvej. Along Gammel Østergårdsvej, which connects the city’s main street with the station, Malling Dampmølle rises with a distinctive façade, that spans from one floor towards the station to three floors towards Bredgade. Towards Holmskovvej, Malling Dampmølle appears as a coherent building complex, withdrawn from the road to minimize traffic noise.

Floor plan
Floor plan

The geometry creates intimate environments. The housing complex is a variation of the terraced house typology designed around three central courtyards creating a shape like a huge mill wheel. The yards open towards the surroundings as the wings radiate out from the center of the plot to create an irregular star plan, shaped by the oblique angles of the site perimeter. Thus, the three courtyards form a series of small private environments for the residents while the shape articulates the historical context of the former steam mill area.

Malling Dampmølle Housing Complex / CEBRA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Adam Mork
Malling Dampmølle Housing Complex / CEBRA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Adam Mork

Based on the project’s urban context and a thorough analysis of the daylight conditions on site, the project’s main thrust was born. By “pulling” the roof surface up and down, the volume rises only towards the center of the site not to cast shadows onto the adjacent private garden. Based on the same logic, only the gables of the building come near the site boundary making it appear small and less intruding to the nearby neighbours.

Malling Dampmølle Housing Complex / CEBRA - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Adam Mork

In addition to scaling down the building volume, the enclosed spaces offer intimate outdoor environments and a protected buffer zone between the privacy of the homes and the public streets framing the development.

Malling Dampmølle Housing Complex / CEBRA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Adam Mork

A distinct interpretation of the urban fabric. The idiom of the project finds its inspiration in the urban context – both in materials and scale. The urban fabric consists of small and mostly detached brick houses, which occasionally connect to form actual street facades. Thus, traditional roof pitches made from shale and brick facades make Malling Dampmølle a contemporary interpretation of the surrounding buildings.

Malling Dampmølle Housing Complex / CEBRA - Image 7 of 21
© Adam Mork

The housing complex is constructed using traditional, robust materials which have a very long lifespan, and require minimal maintenance. The exterior walls are made of dark bricks with dyed joints, roofs of natural slate with zinc flashings and gutters. Capping and window ledges are presented in lacquered aluminum, while windows and doors are made of wood on the inside and lacquered aluminum on the outside. Roofs and facades are kept in the same dark shade and with minimal detailing, so the entire development is experienced as one cohesive sculpture.

Malling Dampmølle Housing Complex / CEBRA - Image 5 of 21
© Adam Mork
Malling Dampmølle Housing Complex / CEBRA - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed
© Adam Mork
Malling Dampmølle Housing Complex / CEBRA - Image 15 of 21
© Adam Mork

The shape of the roof made it possible to design a great variety of different housing units in plan and geometry supporting and attracting social diversity, which is key to sustaining any well-functioning community. The housing units include single-storey homes with direct access to gardens and staircases, and two-storey terraced houses with direct access at the first-floor level, while one of the terraced houses is single-storey. All units feature balconies overlooking a communal courtyard.

Malling Dampmølle Housing Complex / CEBRA - Image 11 of 21
© Adam Mork

CEBRA
