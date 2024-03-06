Valley House / Volume Architecture Lisbon Studio

+ 32

On Site Work: Rodolfo Reis

Project Design: André vieira de Castro

Project Detailing: Carlos Lemos Sequeira

Project Overview: João Henrique da Cunha

Project Guidelines: Nancy Boleto

Engineering: Haiane Madeira + Struere

Construction: Construções Arlindo e Ramos

City: Torres Vedras

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located at the highest elevation, providing a privileged view over the valley. The adaptation to the topography and its interior organization around a patio optimize solar exposure and natural ventilation while providing a crossover of views between indoor and outdoor spaces.

The house is located on an outdoor podium, allowing the slope to the south to be managed. This adaptation to the terrain results in a lower floor, as if it were a solid block, in concrete pigmented with iron oxide the color of the earth in that place – known for clay extraction and ceramic production.

The relationship with the valley was also the argument for creating a walkable roof, with a privileged 360-degree view. It was thought of as a continuous and faceted surface: a direct result of the volumetry of the interior spaces.