Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Valley House / Volume Architecture Lisbon Studio

Valley House / Volume Architecture Lisbon Studio

Save
Valley House / Volume Architecture Lisbon Studio

Valley House / Volume Architecture Lisbon Studio - Interior PhotographyValley House / Volume Architecture Lisbon Studio - Exterior Photography, StairsValley House / Volume Architecture Lisbon Studio - Exterior PhotographyValley House / Volume Architecture Lisbon Studio - Exterior PhotographyValley House / Volume Architecture Lisbon Studio - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Torres Vedras, Portugal
  • Architects: Volume Architecture Lisbon Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  750
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:do mal o menos
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Sika, Cerâmica Torreense, Secil
  • Lead Architects: João Caria Lopes
  • On Site Work: Rodolfo Reis
  • Project Design: André vieira de Castro
  • Project Detailing: Carlos Lemos Sequeira
  • Project Overview: João Henrique da Cunha
  • Project Guidelines: Nancy Boleto
  • Engineering: Haiane Madeira + Struere
  • Construction: Construções Arlindo e Ramos
  • City: Torres Vedras
  • Country: Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Valley House / Volume Architecture Lisbon Studio - Exterior Photography
© do mal o menos

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located at the highest elevation, providing a privileged view over the valley. The adaptation to the topography and its interior organization around a patio optimize solar exposure and natural ventilation while providing a crossover of views between indoor and outdoor spaces.

Save this picture!
Valley House / Volume Architecture Lisbon Studio - Exterior Photography
© do mal o menos
Save this picture!
Valley House / Volume Architecture Lisbon Studio - Exterior Photography
© do mal o menos
Save this picture!
Valley House / Volume Architecture Lisbon Studio - Exterior Photography, Stairs
© do mal o menos

The house is located on an outdoor podium, allowing the slope to the south to be managed. This adaptation to the terrain results in a lower floor, as if it were a solid block, in concrete pigmented with iron oxide the color of the earth in that place – known for clay extraction and ceramic production.

Save this picture!
Valley House / Volume Architecture Lisbon Studio - Interior Photography
© do mal o menos
Save this picture!
Valley House / Volume Architecture Lisbon Studio - Image 31 of 37
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Valley House / Volume Architecture Lisbon Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Door, Table, Glass
© do mal o menos
Save this picture!
Valley House / Volume Architecture Lisbon Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© do mal o menos
Save this picture!
Valley House / Volume Architecture Lisbon Studio - Image 32 of 37
First floor plan
Save this picture!
Valley House / Volume Architecture Lisbon Studio - Exterior Photography
© do mal o menos
Save this picture!
Valley House / Volume Architecture Lisbon Studio - Exterior Photography, Brick
© do mal o menos

The relationship with the valley was also the argument for creating a walkable roof, with a privileged 360-degree view. It was thought of as a continuous and faceted surface: a direct result of the volumetry of the interior spaces.

Save this picture!
Valley House / Volume Architecture Lisbon Studio - Image 34 of 37
Section
Save this picture!
Valley House / Volume Architecture Lisbon Studio - Exterior Photography
© do mal o menos

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Volume Architecture Lisbon Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "Valley House / Volume Architecture Lisbon Studio" [Casa do Vale / Volume Architecture Lisbon Studio] 06 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014117/valley-house-volume-architecture-lisbon-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags