Who Is Riken Yamamoto? 16 Things to Know About the 2024 Pritzker Architecture Laureate

Save this picture! Tianjin Library (2012). Photo courtesy of Riken Yamamoto & Field Shop.

Riken Yamamoto's receipt of the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize in 2024 is met with pleasant surprise. Characterized by a profound commitment to community engagement and a keen awareness of local dynamics, the 9th Japanese architect to receive this accolade has an architectural portfolio that exemplifies the transformative power of architecture in society. From addressing the needs of the children to the needs of the elderly, Yamamoto's work underscores the profound impact architecture can have on the lives of individuals across all age groups. To provide insight into the architect's educational journey and career trajectory, here are 16 key facts to learn more about the 2024 laureate.

01. Riken Yamamoto was born in Beijing in 1945, People’s Republic of China, but his roots took hold in Yokohama, Japan, following the end of World War II. His upbringing was shaped by an interplay between public and private realms, as he resided in a house designed as a traditional Japanese machiya. The front part of the house was dedicated to his mother’s pharmacy, while the back served as their living quarters, instilling in him an early appreciation for the integration of communal and personal spaces.

The threshold on one side was for family, and on the other side for community. I sat in between.

02. He says that his first experience with architecture happened at age 17, when he visited Kôfuku-ji Temple, in Nara, Japan, originally built in 730 and finally reconstructed in 1426. He was captivated by the Five-storied Pagoda symbolizing the five Buddhist elements of earth, water, fire, air and space. “It was very dark, but I could see the wooden tower illuminated by the light of the moon and what I found at that moment was my first experience with architecture.”

03. At the age of 25, amidst the backdrop of the 1970 Osaka International Exposition, Riken Yamamoto, a budding architect, found himself profoundly impacted. Visiting the exposition as a graduate student, he was struck by the absence of noteworthy architecture; the American Pavilion—an airy structure devoid of symbolism, featured a solitary stone purportedly from the moon. This stark encounter with architecture as mere "air and the small stone" left an impression on Yamamoto, shaping his early understanding of symbolism and architectural expression.

04. Yamamoto reflects on the architectural landscape of early 1970s Japan, a time dominated by the popularity of modernist architecture and a general disinterest in the vernacular styles of other nations. Driven by a fascination with this theme, he seized the opportunity to embark on international travels during the pivotal years of his career, guided by his mentor, Hiroshi Hara. Together, in 1972, they embarked on a transformative journey tracing the Mediterranean coastline. Their journey took them through France, Spain, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Italy, Greece, and Türkiye, immersing themselves in the rich tapestry of cultures and societal nuances. Two years later, their explorations continued, this time from the bustling streets of Los Angeles to the vibrant landscapes of Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Colombia, and finally, Peru. Each destination offered unique insights into the interplay between public and private realms, culminating in a profound realization for Yamamoto: that the concept of a "threshold" delineating these spaces is universal, transcending geographical boundaries and cultural contexts. As he eloquently states, “I recognize the past system of architecture is so that we can find our culture... The villages were different in their appearance, but their worlds [were] very similar.” This revelation underscores Yamamoto's belief in the intrinsic connection between architecture and culture, regardless of the evident differences observed in architectural forms.

05. The Japanese architect boasts a rich academic background. His journey began with earning his bachelor's degree from Nihon University in 1968, followed by his master's degree from the University of Arts, Faculty of Architecture in Tokyo in 1971. Transitioning into academia, he held the position of Professor at the Kogakuin University Department of Architecture from 2002 to 2007. Additionally, he taught at the Graduate School of Architecture of Yokohama National University and the Graduate School of Engineering at Nihon University. From 2018 to 2022, he held the role of President at Nagoya Zokei University of Art & Design and since 2022 he has been teaching at the Tokyo University of the Arts as a Visiting Professor.

06. In 1973, Riken Yamamoto embarked on his architectural journey by founding his practice, Riken Yamamoto & Field Shop. His early endeavors focused on crafting single-family residences that seamlessly melded with their natural surroundings, inviting interaction from both guests and passersby. A notable milestone in his portfolio is the Yamakawa Villa (Nagano, Japan, 1977), a project enveloped by verdant woods and intentionally exposed on all sides to evoke the sensation of an expansive open-air terrace. Yamamoto’s design philosophy resonates with his belief that every dwelling possesses a connection to the external environment, emphasizing the potential for all spaces to contribute meaningfully to the broader community, transcending mere occupation by individuals.

07. Yamamoto stands out among Japanese architects challenging the prevalence of single-family homes, advocating instead for housing designs that prioritize communal and collective elements. In his view, the homogenization of housing units has contributed to the homogenization of the families living within them, turning housing into a tool for conformity and social conditioning. As a countermeasure, he proposes a "community area model," envisioning structures that seamlessly integrate residential units with diverse essential facilities, fostering intergenerational living and facilitating a variety of communal lifestyles.

08. In his extensive global journeys, Riken Yamamoto found himself deeply drawn to vernacular architecture, which later evolved into a profound fascination with modernist design. His inaugural encounter with American architecture unfolded in the vibrant city of Chicago, where he lectured to students and immersed himself in the distinctive urban fabric shaped by the aftermath of the Great Fire. It was within the walls of Louis Sullivan's iconic Auditorium Building that Yamamoto encountered a transformative synthesis of 19th-century opulence and contemporary spectacle, a moment that left an indelible imprint on his architectural ethos. This key experience occurred around the age of 40, signifying an essential milestone in his professional trajectory. Reflecting on his subsequent visit to Berlin's Neue Nationalgalerie by Mies van der Rohe, and contrasting it with Mies's contributions to the Chicago skyline, Yamamoto discerned a profound dichotomy between Sullivan's organic sensibility and Mies's stark simplicity, enriching his comprehension of modernism's multifaceted manifestations.

09. In his career, he was appointed Academician by the International Academy of Architecture (2013) and has received numerous distinctions throughout his career including the Japan Institute of Architects Award for the Yokosuka Museum of Art (2010), Public Buildings Prize (2004 and 2006), Good Design Gold Award (2004 and 2005), Prize of the Architectural Institute of Japan (1988 and 2002), Japan Arts Academy Award (2001), and Mainichi Art Awards (1998).

10. Following the Tōhoku Earthquake and Tsunami (2011), Riken Yamamoto took proactive steps to address community needs by founding the Local Area Republic Labo, a pioneering institute focused on leveraging architectural design for community engagement and revitalization efforts. In 2018, he furthered his commitment to fostering innovative architectural solutions by inaugurating the Local Republic Award. This prestigious accolade recognizes and celebrates the endeavors of young architects who demonstrate exceptional courage and visionary ideals in shaping the future of architecture.

11. In 2011 he also established HOME-FOR-ALL, a volunteer organization, along Toyo Ito and Kazuyo Sejima working with younger architects to help make a difference and build community houses in the disaster area for those who lost their homes or jobs in the Great East Japan Earthquake on March 11th 2011. Since the disaster, the operational burden of running these houses has been getting increasingly onerous. Therefore, the organization decided to establish a single umbrella NPO HOME-FOR-ALL to support each project.

12. In 2012, the architectural community welcomed the release of "Riken Yamamoto - A Diary of 34 Years." This comprehensive volume chronicles Yamamoto's creative journey from the iconic Yamakawa Villa in 1977 to the year of publication, offering a rich collection of texts, photographs, and sketches curated by the architect himself. The book's cover, featuring a relaxed and smiling Yamamoto barefoot, with a short-sleeved shirt untucked, challenges conventional perceptions of architects as serious figures cloaked in black attire. This portrayal underscores Yamamoto's distinctive approach and mindset within the architectural realm, showcasing a refreshing architect image. Another intriguing aspect lies in the book's preface, where Yamamoto candidly admits to his perceived shortcomings in design, yet emphasizes his keen observance of the world around him. With humility and insight, he writes, "I am not very good at design. I am well aware of that. However, I do pay careful attention to what is around me." This introspective statement highlights Yamamoto's belief in the value of attentive observation, suggesting that the book serves as a testament to this principle. You can buy the book here.

13. In his theoretical project "Local Community Area" (2012), Riken Yamamoto (1945) examined the issue of Japan's aging society and the consequent shifts in the world of work. In Cathelijne Nuijsink's book "How to Make a Japanese House" (2012), the architect's concern for the living conditions of the elderly population in Japan is evident. He states, "We have an aging society, and it's up to architects to come up with good ideas on how to live in community, both in the big city and in the suburbs."

I suggest to students to create a new system for residents to live in community rather than in isolation.

14. Yamamoto stands out as one of the iconic Japanese architects who participated in the renowned exhibition, House Vision. This initiative aimed to visualize the potential of Japanese industry through the prism of housing, recognizing it as a nexus where diverse elements such as energy, mobility, cutting-edge consumer electronics, and sophisticated marketing and aesthetic resources converge. Held in March 2013, the exhibition showcased a dynamic space featuring six distinct houses alongside a communal area spanning approximately 15,000 square meters. Yamamoto's collaborative project with Hirokazu Suemitsu and Toshiharu Naka, the "Community Area | Society for the Research of Future Living," exemplified a visionary approach to communal living, elucidating the possibilities of resource sharing and fostering a path toward symbiosis.

15. The 2024 Pritzker Prize Winner also prioritizes transparency in both literal and behavioral aspects within his architectural projects. He emphasizes the importance of spaces being uncovered and visible, stating, "Spaces are uncovered, and they can be seen. At such places in a university, I think it is important to always be thinking, 'I can be seen.'" He believes that cities have historically been spaces for observation and interaction, but in modernized urban environments, there is often a lack of visibility and connection among individuals. Reflecting his belief in transparency as a symbol of functionality and accessibility, Yamamoto has implemented design elements such as open departments for students and researchers to collaborate in the Future University, Hakodate (2000), and a transparent louvred glass façade revealing the inner workings of the department in the Hiroshima Fire Station (2000). These examples showcase Yamamoto's commitment to creating spaces that foster interaction and engagement, both for users and passersby.

16. Yamamoto designed his own home, GAZEBO (Yokohama, Japan 1986) to invoke interaction with neighbors from terraces and rooftops. Today, he remains an active practitioner and resident of Yokohama, deeply engaged in communal life alongside his neighbors. His architectural legacy extends across various regions, with notable built works gracing landscapes in Japan, the People’s Republic of China, the Republic of Korea, and Switzerland.

