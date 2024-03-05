Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work

Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work

Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work

This year's Pritzker Prize has been awarded to Riken Yamamoto, a Beijing-born architect who shortly after World War II established himself in Yokohama, Japan where he would develop a profound interest in architecture and how it could shape the lives of individuals and society. Yamamoto founded his practice, Riken Yamamoto & Field Shop, in 1973, only five years after graduating from ​​Nihon University, Department of Architecture, College of Science and Technology, and after receiving his Master of Arts in Architecture from Tokyo University of the Arts, Faculty of Architecture in 1971. Since then, Yamamoto has been a professor and visiting professor in various universities and institutions including the Kogakuin University Department of Architecture, the Yokohama Graduate School of Architecture, and the Tokyo University of the Arts.

Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 5 of 48Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 7 of 48Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 4 of 48Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 2 of 48Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work - More Images+ 43

The architecture of Yamamoto has a distinct central focus: his undeniable interest in building community. His built works, located throughout Japan, China, the Republic of Korea, and Switzerland, range from private residences to large-scale housing complexes, educational institutions, and civic spaces, all of which reflect the intent of blurring the boundaries between the public and private spheres while opening up connecting spaces that foster social interaction and opportunities for both building users and the community nearby.

Having traveled extensively and been inspired by various cultures, Yamamoto soon realized that the sense of belonging to a community was a shared desire throughout the globe. This realization has been translated into his works by not only responding to the intrinsic needs of a building itself but also by allowing for the freedom of what that architecture could become. His projects reflect a respectful treatment of the landscape and surroundings, achieved through simple forms and honest structures. He introduces spatial clarity with modular building systems and the concept of transparency, inviting interior spaces to be part of the environment outside. Terraces that encourage social interaction between neighbors, private spaces that open up for communal use, and urban passageways that allow buildings to connect with their context, are some of the resources that are present in Yamamoto's work. Get to know the 2024 Pritzker Laureate's projects below.

Selected Works

Nagoya Zokei University. Nagoya, Japan. 2022

Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 6 of 48
Nagoya Zokei University . Image © Shinkenchiku Sha
Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 7 of 48
Nagoya Zokei University . Image © Shinkenchiku Sha

The Circle at Zürich Airport. Zürich, Switzerland. 2020

Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 29 of 48
THE CIRCLE at Zürich Airport . Image Courtesy of Flughafen Zürich AG
Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 30 of 48
THE CIRCLE at Zürich Airport . Image Courtesy of Flughafen Zürich AG

Koyasu Elementary School. Yokohama, Japan. 2018

Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 32 of 48
Koyasu Elementary School . Image Courtesy of Riken Yamamoto & Field Shop
Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 33 of 48
Koyasu Elementary School . Image © Mitsumasa Fujitsuka

Tianjin Library. Tianjin, People’s Republic of China. 2012

Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 9 of 48
Tianjin Library. Image Courtesy of Nacasa & Partners
Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 8 of 48
Tianjin Library . Image Courtesy of Riken Yamamoto & Field Shop

Pangyo Housing. Seongnam, Republic of Korea. 2010

Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 20 of 48
Pangyo Housing . Image © Kouichi Satake
Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 22 of 48
Pangyo Housing . Image © Nam Goongsun

Fussa City Hall. Tokyo, Japan. 2008

Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 48 of 48
Fussa City Hall. Image © Sergio Pirrone
Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 37 of 48
Fussa City Hall. Image Courtesy of Riken Yamamoto & Field Shop

Yokosuka Museum of Art. Yokosuka, Japan. 2006

Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 47 of 48
Yokosuka Museum of Art . Image © Tomio Ohashi
Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 34 of 48
Yokosuka Museum of Art . Image © Tomio Ohashi
Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 35 of 48
Yokosuka Museum of Art . Image © Tomio Ohashi

Jian Wai SOHO. Beijing, People’s Republic of China. 2004

Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 44 of 48
Jian Wai SOHO . Image © Mitsumasa Fujitsuka
Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 45 of 48
Jian Wai SOHO . Image © Tomio Ohashi

Ecoms House. Tosu, Japan. 2004

Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 16 of 48
Ecoms House. Image © Shinkenchiku Sha
Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 17 of 48
Ecoms House . Image Courtesy of Riken Yamamoto & Field Shop

Shinonome Canal Court CODAN. Tokyo, Japan. 2003

Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 42 of 48
Shinonome Canal Court CODAN . Image Courtesy of Riken Yamamoto & Field Shop
Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 43 of 48
Shinonome Canal Court CODAN . Image © Tomio Ohashi

Future University of Hakodate. Hakodate, Japan. 2000

Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 24 of 48
Future University of Hakodate. Image © Mitsumasa Fujitsuka
Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 23 of 48
Future University of Hakodate. Image © Isao Aihara

Hiroshima Nishi Fire Station. Hiroshima, Japan 2000

Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 12 of 48
Hiroshima Nishi Fire Station . Image © Tomio Ohashi
Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 3 of 48
Hiroshima Nishi Fire Station . Image © Tomio Ohashi

Saitama Prefectural University. Koshigaya, Japan. 1999

Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 39 of 48
Saitama Prefectural University . Image Courtesy of Riken Yamamoto & Field Shop
Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 40 of 48
Saitama Prefectural University . Image © Tomio Ohashi
Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 41 of 48
Saitama Prefectural University . Image © Tomio Ohashi

Iwadeyama Junior High School. Ōsaki, Japan. 1996

Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 18 of 48
Iwadeyama Junior High School. Image © Mitsumasa Fujitsuka
Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 19 of 48
Iwadeyama Junior High School. Image © Shinkenchiku Sha

Hotakubo Housing. Kumamoto, Japan. 1991

Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 4 of 48
Hotakubo Housing . Image © Tomio Ohashi
Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 13 of 48
Hotakubo Housing . Image © Shinkenchiku Sha

GAZEBO House. Yokohama, Japan. 1986

Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 2 of 48
Gazebo House. Image
Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 15 of 48
Gazebo House . Image © Shigeru Ohno

Ishii House. Kawasaki, Japan. 1978

Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 27 of 48
Ishii House . Image © Shinkenchiku Sha
Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 28 of 48
Ishii House . Image © Tomio Ohashi

Yamakawa Villa. Nagano, Japan. 1977

Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 25 of 48
Yamakawa Villa. Image © Tomio Ohashi
Riken Yamamoto: Get to Know the 2024 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 26 of 48
Yamakawa Villa. Image © Tomio Ohashi

