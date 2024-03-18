Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Natrium University Building in Gothenburg / Kanozi Arkitekter

Natrium University Building in Gothenburg / Kanozi Arkitekter
Natrium University Building in Gothenburg / Kanozi Arkitekter - Image 2 of 39
© Felix Gerlach

© Felix Gerlach

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Research Center, University
Gotemburgo, Sweden
  • Architects: Kanozi Arkitekter
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  32000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Felix Gerlach
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  UPB
  • Lead Architects: Johan Norén, Johan Casselbrant, Saara Franzelius and Jennifer Lilja.
  • Competition Stage / Designer: Sara Panadero
  • Competiton Stage: Alice Dyer
  • Project Manager: Skanska / Turnkey contract
  • Project Leader: Universty of Gothenburg / Tenant and client
  • Structural Engineer: Cowi / Main constructor designer
  • Interior Architect: Link Arkitektur
  • City: Gotemburgo
  • Country: Sweden
Natrium University Building in Gothenburg / Kanozi Arkitekter - Exterior Photography
© Felix Gerlach

Text description provided by the architects. In August 2023, Natrium, a 32,000 m² lab and research building on Medicinareberget in central Gothenburg, was completed. One of the main ideas behind the building's design is to simplify interaction and promote collaboration within and between the Faculty of Science's various departments. Another idea is that the architecture should interact with the Medicinarelängan, which was designed by Klas Anshelm in the 1950s. In the work with Natrium, we have also focused a lot on creating a flexible research building that responds to the changing needs of the academic labs.

Natrium University Building in Gothenburg / Kanozi Arkitekter - Image 3 of 39
© Felix Gerlach

Natrium docks with the existing routes on Medicinareberget with the main entrance adjacent to Medicinarelängan. Here, parts of the 1950s building have been opened up and rebuilt, and a new lunch restaurant contributes to the connection between the existing and the new. The path from the main entrance to the core of Natrium is through a sequence of different rooms that offer varying experiences and insights.

Natrium University Building in Gothenburg / Kanozi Arkitekter - Image 6 of 39
© Felix Gerlach
Natrium University Building in Gothenburg / Kanozi Arkitekter - Image 27 of 39
Ground floor plan

Concentrated knowledge. With Natrium, a densification of the northeastern part of Medicinareberget begins. The aim is to create a coherent campus and to strengthen the links between the Faculty of Science and medical education and research at Sahlgrenska Academy. Here, five of the Faculty of Science's seven different departments will be gathered under one roof. Students, researchers, and staff will be close to each other, allowing for spontaneous and planned meetings and discussions that benefit the different activities.

Natrium University Building in Gothenburg / Kanozi Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Felix Gerlach

The architecture. Natrium consists of four buildings. They are connected by a bright and inviting atrium that becomes the natural center and social hub of the building. The facade, consisting of brick, bronze-colored panels, and glass, is inspired by the existing buildings on Medicinareberget and interacts well with the surroundings.

Natrium University Building in Gothenburg / Kanozi Arkitekter - Image 9 of 39
© Felix Gerlach
Natrium University Building in Gothenburg / Kanozi Arkitekter - Image 8 of 39
© Felix Gerlach
Natrium University Building in Gothenburg / Kanozi Arkitekter - Image 11 of 39
© Felix Gerlach

The building is large, bright, and welcoming with plenty of space for spontaneous meetings. The labs and meeting rooms have glass walls and face inwards, towards the stairwell and the large open spaces surrounding it. This open and airy solution makes it easy both to orientate yourself in the building and to follow the people moving around in it, which has been a deliberate strategy from the start. Collaboration is a key ingredient in any research project and Natrium is designed to promote all forms of interaction.

Natrium University Building in Gothenburg / Kanozi Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, Table, Chair
© Felix Gerlach

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Gothenburg, Sweden

Kanozi Arkitekter
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResearch centerEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversitySweden
Cite: "Natrium University Building in Gothenburg / Kanozi Arkitekter" 18 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013732/natrium-university-building-in-gothenburg-kanozi-arkitekter> ISSN 0719-8884

