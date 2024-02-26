Parametric Architecture March Workshops

We are thrilled to announce our upcoming March workshops in collaboration with our ArchDaily Supporters partner, Parametric Architecture. These workshops have been thoughtfully curated to empower architects, designers, and enthusiasts by providing them with the latest insights and skills in the dynamic realm of parametric design. Guided by industry experts and visionaries, these immersive sessions will explore cutting-edge techniques, innovative tools, and practical applications, creating an inspiring and dynamic learning environment where participants can take their design expertise to unprecedented levels.

As a token of our appreciation, ArchDaily Supporters will be entitled to exclusive benefits, including special discounts on any of the workshops offered by Parametric Architecture and one complimentary monthly workshop. Your commitment to advancing architectural innovation seamlessly aligns with the enriching experiences that these workshops promise to deliver. Stay tuned for more information on how you can fully unlock your creative potential and embark on an exciting journey of design exploration in March.

The workshop aims to develop quick sketch designs that use methods that can be infinitely scalable via list structure, then apply our approach to a sizable theoretical building with surrounding context to create a system that can adapt to environmental and other contextual factors like program and panel height. Using specific list structure techniques and grasshopper plugins like Ladybug, attendees not only learn how to create reactive systems for a single variable but also for a multivariate design system that can be tweaked to develop unique environmental responses.

Topic: Environment-Reactive Computation (with Ladybug) – Studio Jacob Lehrer

Instructor: Jacob Lehrer

Date: March 2 & 3, 2024

Time: 16:00 – 20:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Sessions (9 Hours)

Registration deadline: March 1, 2024

Page link: https://parametric-architecture.com/environment-reactive-computation-with-ladybug/

The workshop aims to provide participants with comprehensive knowledge and practical skills in designing efficient geometries while leveraging data and visualization techniques to gain insights into the performance of their designs. Participants will learn the fundamentals of parametric design, structural analysis, and optimization techniques, enabling them to create structure-aware and visually appealing architectural and engineering designs.

Topic: Data Structure(d) Design 2.0

Instructor: Federico Borello

Date: March 9 & 10, 2024

Time: 12:00 – 16:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Sessions (8 Hours)

Registration Deadline: March 8, 2024

Page link: https://parametric-architecture.com/data-structured-design-2-0-studio-federico-borello/

The Cyber Villa: Mastering Maya Essentials workshop aims to provide participants with a basic knowledge of polygon modeling techniques inside Autodesk Maya. This workshop will cover a range of simple modeling and geometry manipulation techniques, focusing on designing fluid architectural forms. By the end of the workshop, participants will have a comprehensive understanding of Maya as a design tool. They can apply their knowledge to create a spatial Low Poly model of The Cyber Villa.

Topic: Cyber Villa: Mastering Maya Essentials

Instructor: Jan Wilk

Date: March 17, 2024

Time: 14:00 – 19:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 1 Session (5 Hours)

Registration Deadline: March 16, 2024

Page link: https://parametric-architecture.com/cyber-villa-mastering-maya-essentials-studio-jan-wilk/

The workshop will focus on connecting AI tools with and augmenting a variety of mediums—analog and digital. Participants will have demonstrated and practiced several techniques in MidJourney to develop their design ideas and generate visually compelling design imagery. Along the way, they will learn about many of the settings in MidJourney that can help us iteratively work through an idea and integrate it into your creative processes.

Topic: AI-Augmented Creative Workflows: Generative Techniques

Instructor: Joshua Vermillion

Date: March 23 & 24, 2024

Time: 17:00 – 21:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Sessions (8 Hours)

Registration Deadline: March 22, 2024

Page link: https://parametric-architecture.com/ai-augmented-creative-workflows-studio-joshua-vermillion/

