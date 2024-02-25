Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Rodriguez House / Veintedoce Arquitectura

Rodriguez House / Veintedoce Arquitectura

Save
Rodriguez House / Veintedoce Arquitectura

Rodriguez House / Veintedoce Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, FacadeRodriguez House / Veintedoce Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsRodriguez House / Veintedoce Arquitectura - Interior PhotographyRodriguez House / Veintedoce Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, ConcreteRodriguez House / Veintedoce Arquitectura - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Mexicali, Mexico
  • Architects: Veintedoce Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Bryan Arellano
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bloquera la Moderna, Cemex, Comex
  • Lead Architects: Beatriz Villegas, Ángel Verduzco
  • Leading/Costs: Ángel Verduzco
  • Design/ Drawing/ Renders: Abraham Martínez
  • Structural Engineering: Ing. Alfonso Gómez Noriega (A-50 Ingenieria Estructural)
  • Engineering Of Special Installations: Ing. Alejandro Valez Solache
  • Builder: Veintedoce
  • Contractor: Cirilo Zavala
  • Construction Supervision Team: Arq. Fernando Preciado
  • Client: Aureliano Rodriguez
  • Model: Camila Lambert
  • City: Mexicali
  • Country: Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Rodriguez House / Veintedoce Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Bryan Arellano

Text description provided by the architects. House Rodríguez, located in Mexicali, is the home of a young family that enjoys gardens and outdoor living. What governs the organization of its spaces and circulation is the proximity to the perimeter garden, allowing for contemplation from all interior spaces. The curves applied at the intersection and corners of four volumes guide a passage that leads to spaces surrounded by vegetation and natural light.

Save this picture!
Rodriguez House / Veintedoce Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Bryan Arellano
Save this picture!
Rodriguez House / Veintedoce Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Bryan Arellano

The house welcomes you with a concrete porch, a characteristic gesture of houses in the region, necessary for waiting during hot months. The entrance reveals the most public area: a double-height living room illuminated by a skylight. The curved walls that delimit it also lead to the social area of the house. The family room-dining room-kitchen open plan opens onto the patio, designed for sharing and enjoyment. The visual axis of an open plan with a large garden and patio in the background was the family's desire from the beginning of the project.

Save this picture!
Rodriguez House / Veintedoce Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Bryan Arellano
Save this picture!
Rodriguez House / Veintedoce Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Bryan Arellano

On the ground floor, what appears to be a monolithic concrete object on which the slab rests is a curved wall that houses a bathroom. This articulates a radial circulation around it that leads to the staircase. The curved geometry of the concrete staircase allows the bathroom on the upper floor to be situated within a curved wall. The project is organized with the master bedroom on the ground floor, with a direct connection to the rear garden, while the other two bedrooms and living room are on the upper floor, thus leaving the largest area available for the backyard and garden.

Save this picture!
Rodriguez House / Veintedoce Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Bryan Arellano
Save this picture!
Rodriguez House / Veintedoce Arquitectura - Image 22 of 29
Ground Floor Plan

The garden is divided into two parts: the front, which embraces the living room, porch, and the lower part of the stairs that hang suspended outside; and the rear garden, which connects to the interior social open plan and contains the barbecue area, an essential space in Mexicali culture.

Save this picture!
Rodriguez House / Veintedoce Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Bryan Arellano

Two material bands unify the volumes: an apparent finish of vertically cast reinforced concrete walls defines the lower one, while a plaster of cement and dune sand defines the upper band. The separation of both materials is accentuated with a joint in the plaster, which makes the thickness of the slab evident. The material intention is to be a neutral background for the future dense garden and to highlight the curved characteristics of its walls.

Save this picture!
Rodriguez House / Veintedoce Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Bryan Arellano
Save this picture!
Rodriguez House / Veintedoce Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Bryan Arellano

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Veintedoce Arquitectura
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Rodriguez House / Veintedoce Arquitectura" [Casa Rodríguez / Veintedoce Arquitectura] 25 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013659/rodriguez-house-veintedoce-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags