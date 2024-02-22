Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Scaffold House / António Costa Lima Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, HandrailScaffold House / António Costa Lima Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, HandrailScaffold House / António Costa Lima Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, BeamScaffold House / António Costa Lima Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeScaffold House / António Costa Lima Arquitectos

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Lisbon, Portugal
  • Team: Francisco Duarte Ferreira, João Ribeiro de Almeida, André Pinto da Cunha, Hugo Lopes Martins, Bernardo Lino, Luís Cardiga Santos, Paver Rosales, Teresa Cândido
  • City: Lisbon
  • Country: Portugal
Scaffold House / António Costa Lima Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Francisco Nogueira

Text description provided by the architects. There is a clear difference between the two moments of the house: the pre-existing object renewal and the contemporary intervention. The idea is allied with the recovery of the most significant elements of the semi-detached condition: the main façade and the mansard roof shape.

Scaffold House / António Costa Lima Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail
© Francisco Nogueira
Scaffold House / António Costa Lima Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Handrail, Beam
© Francisco Nogueira

The new structural skeleton assumes the essence of the extension, defining a set of new spaces in the exterior that recreate the relationship between the garden and the view.

Scaffold House / António Costa Lima Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, Handrail
© Francisco Nogueira
Scaffold House / António Costa Lima Arquitectos - Image 27 of 42
Floor Plan
Scaffold House / António Costa Lima Arquitectos - Handrail, Deck
© Francisco Nogueira

In addition, the work includes the maintenance of the general interior space and the recovery of the existing finishes.

Scaffold House / António Costa Lima Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam, Handrail
© Francisco Nogueira
Scaffold House / António Costa Lima Arquitectos - Image 41 of 42
Sketch

The project benefits the historic identity of the dwelling, establishing a past-present relationship between the contemporary extension and the old house.

Scaffold House / António Costa Lima Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Francisco Nogueira

Project gallery

About this office
António Costa Lima Arquitectos
Top #Tags