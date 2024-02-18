Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. United Kingdom
  5. The Nest Nursery / Delve

The Nest Nursery / Delve

Save
The Nest Nursery / Delve

The Nest Nursery / Delve - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, ChairThe Nest Nursery / Delve - Interior Photography, Windows, Column, ArcadeThe Nest Nursery / Delve - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamThe Nest Nursery / Delve - Interior PhotographyThe Nest Nursery / Delve - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Kindergarten, Adaptive Reuse
London, United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Nest Nursery / Delve - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair
© Fred Howarth

Text description provided by the architects. The Nest is the transformation of a vacant commercial unit into a colorful new nursery in Royal Wharf, East London. The 6th nursery by Delve Architects, The Nest is completed using durable design and natural materials that promote explorative play and learning.

Save this picture!
The Nest Nursery / Delve - Interior Photography, Arcade
© Fred Howarth
Save this picture!
The Nest Nursery / Delve - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Handrail, Arcade
© Fred Howarth
Save this picture!
The Nest Nursery / Delve - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Fred Howarth

Built for client Hestia Education, The Nest is situated at the base of a 19-story residential building, on the riverfront, close to the Thames Barrier - and forms part of developing Phase 4 of the Ballymore/Oxley masterplan in the area welcoming more and more young families to the area.

Save this picture!
The Nest Nursery / Delve - Image 22 of 24
Ground floor plan

To increase the internal floor space and add some internal play, Delve installed a new mezzanine taking the site from just under 200 sqm to circa 270 sqm. Two new staircases were installed, including a bespoke, sculptured powder-coated metal stair that rises through the double-height space under a series of arched timber fins. The arches - bespoke 4.5m high timber fins - were an idea developed by Delve to embrace 'the Nest’ nursery concept and the emphasis Hestia Education places on homely spaces, learning, and nutrition.

Save this picture!
The Nest Nursery / Delve - Interior Photography, Windows
© Fred Howarth
Save this picture!
The Nest Nursery / Delve - Interior Photography, Windows, Arch
© Fred Howarth

Delve chose materials that were natural, sustainable and tactile - including Maple veneered joinery, recycled Linoleum flooring and low VOC paints. The interior palette is fresh and colorful but soft - with a deliberate exposing of the HVAC services to embrace the ‘behind the scenes’ working part of the nursery. Spraying the soffit and services in a deep, matt pink color draws your eye upwards and is designed to engage inquisitive young minds about the space they use every day.

Save this picture!
The Nest Nursery / Delve - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam
© Fred Howarth
Save this picture!
The Nest Nursery / Delve - Interior Photography, Shelving, Windows, Beam
© Fred Howarth

The nursery is fortunate to have a 145 sqm garden looking over the riverfront, which can be easily connected to the nursery with a double set of six bi-folding doors. The garden is finished with natural bark, sand and a large fallen tree that serves as play equipment and ‘a den building’ space. The external fencing was designed by Delve to merge with the rhythm of the existing tower’s balconies - powder coated in a matching color and alternating ‘ribbon fin’ detail.

Save this picture!
The Nest Nursery / Delve - Interior Photography
© Fred Howarth

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:25 4 Schooner Rd, London E16 2RE, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Delve
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseUnited Kingdom
Cite: "The Nest Nursery / Delve" 18 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013466/the-nest-nursery-delve> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Top #Tags