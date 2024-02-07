The Making of Abijo Mosque: An Architectural Journey

The recently released “Abijo Mosque Documentary” explores the journey of designing and building the Abijo Mosque in Lagos, Nigeria. The documentary provides a detailed narrative of the design process and the cultural context around the new structure. Designed by Patrickwaheed Design Consultancy (PWDC), the mosque is a testament to the integration of traditional materials and contemporary architecture. The Abijo Mosque design also helps “build the case for a Nigerian architectural language.”

+ 3

Led by architect Adeyemo Shokunbi, the documentary begins with an introductory explanation of the 11-year project journey. Initially conceptualized in 2011 as part of a broader proposal to build an Islamic Center, the scheme underwent multiple revisions before emerging as it is today. Moving into the architectural design language, the architects explain the mosque’s programs, functions, and form. For example, due to the mosque’s tilt towards Mecca, the designers present the spaces created due to the specificities of those angles. Additionally, the architects emphasize the use of double-height interiors, free of columns, aiming to relay a feeling of openness and spaciousness, forcing visitors to experience the specific form.

Central to the mosque’s design narrative is the exploration of materiality. The design is distinguished for its innovative use of locally sourced laterite, a material celebrated for its thermal properties and unique aesthetic. Inspired by ongoing work at the University of Lagos, the architect’s laterite exploration showcases a deliberate effort to utilize indigenous materials and promote local sustainability. Amongst the challenges encountered during the experimentation with laterite were sourcing high-quality laterite and applying the finishing material during the Lagos rainy season. Ultimately, the successful incorporation of laterite provides the mosque with a unique visual identity, simultaneously lowering its energy usage and contributing to a cool indoor environment.

Related Article Exploring Local Material in Contemporary Architecture: PWDC Transforms Building Surfaces in Nigeria

I want people to see Abijo Mosque as the new Nigerian aesthetic. -- Adeyemo Shokunbi (20:08)

Through five chapters: Introduction, Design, Materials, Products, and Conclusion, the documentary examines the intricacies of the mosque’s construction and overall significance. The Abijo Mosque experiments with tradition to find a local architectural language. Moreover, it plays a significant role in the cultural identity and pushes forward artistic experimentation through architecture in the Global South.

In conclusion, the mosque’s significance is embedded in its experimentation with local and vernacular techniques to build a contemporary and functional spiritual program. A similar project in Burkina Faso explores the country’s history and heritage by painting houses in local motifs. The Kassena tribe collectively decorated their facades using freehand painting, engravings, and reliefs. Yasmeen Lari, winner of the RIBA Gold Medal 2023, had a similar initiative titled “Barefoot Entrepreneur Model.” Using local materials, the program enables cohorts of women to build their own houses and focuses on specific needs.