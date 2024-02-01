Parametric Architecture February Workshops

We are thrilled to announce our upcoming February workshops in collaboration with our ArchDaily Supporters partner, Parametric Architecture. These workshops have been thoughtfully curated to empower architects, designers, and enthusiasts by providing them with the latest insights and skills in the dynamic realm of parametric design. Guided by industry experts and visionaries, these immersive sessions will explore cutting-edge techniques, innovative tools, and practical applications, creating an inspiring and dynamic learning environment where participants can take their design expertise to unprecedented levels.

As a token of our appreciation, ArchDaily Supporters will be entitled to exclusive benefits, including special discounts on any of the workshops offered by Parametric Architecture and one complimentary monthly workshop. Your commitment to advancing architectural innovation seamlessly aligns with the enriching experiences that these workshops promise to deliver. Stay tuned for more information on how you can fully unlock your creative potential and embark on an exciting journey of design exploration in February.

This workshop will focus on understanding multiple thinking processes and developing iterative algorithms to evaluate circulation within a given space. The class predominantly deals with the dynamics of numbers, probability, and data concerning the flow of people, space measurement, and its integration. The software depends on Rhinoceros and Grasshopper 3D visual programming, making it suitable for design practitioners without experience in coding languages.

Topic: Spatial Dynamics: AI & Human Movement Design

Instructor: Chokoon – Settawut Leenavong

Date: February 3 & 4, 2024

Time: 11:00 – 15:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 4 Sessions (16 Hours)

Registration Deadline: February 2, 2024

https://parametric-architecture.com/spatial-dynamics-ai-and-human-movement-design-studio-settawut-leenavong/

This workshop will focus on understanding how to procedurally manipulate complex polyhedral geometries using fields in Geometry Nodes and deploying some basic form-finding strategies. During the workshop we will work with Blender, using Geometry Nodes together with the Tissue add-on to combine the flexibility of procedural nodes together with non-destructive Tissue tools such as Polyhedral Wireframe and Tessellation. We will understand how to manipulate polyhedral complex geometries procedurally using fields in Geometry Nodes, deploying some basic form-finding strategies. In addition to that, using Tissue, we will understand the importance of a clean topology for further manipulation of complex geometries.

Topic: Polyhedral Topologies in Blender

Instructor: Alessandro Zomparelli

Date: February 10 & 11, 2024

Time: 14:00 – 18:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 4 Sessions (16 Hours)

Registration Deadline: February 9, 2024

https://parametric-architecture.com/polyhedral-topologies-in-blender-studio-alessandro-zomparelli/

The aim of this program is to explore and develop innovative concepts for architecture concepts, products, art installations, and creative artifacts. The ultimate goal is to equip participants with a new framework for creative strategies, informed decision-making, and innovative techniques, essential skills for turning concepts into tangible projects in the era of AI.

Topic: Combinational Creativity using Generative AI

Instructor: Arturo Tedeschi

Date: February 24 & 25, 2024

Time: 14:00 – 18:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 4 Sessions (16 Hours)

Registration Deadline: February 23, 2024

https://parametric-architecture.com/combinational-creativity-using-generative-ai-studio-arturo-tedeschi/

