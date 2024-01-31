Venice Launches Entrance Tickets to Tackle Overtourism During Peak Weekends

Save this picture! Venice, Italy - February 23 2019 Saint Mark square with crowd before Doges Palace during carnival. Image © Bestravelvideo via Shutterstock

Venice authorities have launched a pilot program for their long-term discussed plan to introduce fees for day-trippers visiting the city. The program, which has been delayed several times citing logistical issues, was officially launched on January 16th, when the online payment platform became operational. While the scope of the program is expected to expand, for now, it will be applied only on certain days during the most crowded season, between April 25 and July 14.

The fee will be charged on 29 days between the aforementioned dates, consisting of a flat 5 euros per person per day for day visits between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. It will also be applied to those traveling to other islands in the lagoon, including popular tourist attractions such as Murano and Lido. Before the visits, tourists can use the online platform to acquire the tickets and will receive a QR code to be shown to officials who will conduct checks in the city.

The tax is applied only for day trippers. Tourists with hotel reservations are however required to also register on the platform. By entering their hotel information, they are exempt from paying, as the hotel bills already include a Venice lodging fee. Other exemptions are taken into consideration, including residents of the Veneto region, students, and those visiting family members in the city.

According to Venice mayor Luigi Brugnaro, the purpose of the fee is not to bring in extra revenue for the city, but to regulate tourist flows during high-traffic periods and to encourage visitors to pick less busy days for their visit. The city, one of the most visited places in Europe, has long struggled with the effects of climate change and excessive tourism.

Because of these threats, Venice was proposed to be included in UNESCO’s list of “World Heritage in Danger,” but has narrowly escaped the nomination. Several initiatives have been issued to try to protect the fragile city, including a ban on large cruise ships entering Venetian waters and the installment of the MOSE, a barrier system at the mouths of the lagoon designed to stop high tides from flooding the sinking city. Several other European cities are also rolling out programs to better manage tourism, including Athens, Greece, introducing a time-slot system for visits to its most famous attractions, the Acropolis, and Paris launching a campaign to promote lesser-known destination across France.