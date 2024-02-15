From Wood, Stone, Steel, and Uni Colors: A Decorative Collection for Fast-Moving Trends

Save this picture! EGGER Capsule concept - Decorative Collection 24+ . Image Courtesy of EGGER

Nowadays, the cycles of change around society and architecture have generated new urban models, emerging technologies, and design trends that underline the need for constant adaptability in all areas. In this context, aspects such as flexibility, reliability, and simplicity emerge as distinctive elements, both in architecture and in the components that constitute it, including materials. This is why lines such as the EGGER Decorative Collection 24+, crafted from wood-derived materials, seek to redefine concepts through a rolling series, updated at most every two years. This dynamic enables a more agile response to new trends, influences, and product innovations that arise in the built environment.

Time for More

With this collection, EGGER breathes life into its wood-based materials for furniture and interior design, providing more possibilities and solutions in this era of constant change. When compared with traditional collection cycles, which tend to be more static, it aims to create a more flexible collection in which new products will remain within the range for a minimum period of four years, providing planning certainty while opening up space for new additions. This series brings a variety of over 300 decor and texture combinations, among which are 201 Eurodekor decors. The range includes laminated decor boards with chipboard or MDF core material, lightweight boards, laminates, and a selection of edgings. Furthermore, it extends to include more product groups.

This rolling concept allows us to react faster to new trends, new influences, and new product innovations. —Hubert Höglauer, Head of Product Management and Marketing Furniture and Interior Design

Presenting a comprehensive collection, the new variety includes 68 new Eurodekor laminated decor boards and 32 PerfectSense lacquered surfaces, with 19 new introductions. For worktops, there are 75 decor/texture combinations, and the compact laminate range with 110 variants. In addition, a total of 11 new surface textures have been developed. For accent and end-grain edging, there are 29 options. Moreover, the PerfectSense Matt lacquer system gives the surface a pleasant matte, velvety-warm look and feel as well as anti-fingerprint properties, making it easy to clean.

The portfolio is rounded off by an updated contract door collection with 100 laminates in indoor format. Additionally, due to technological advances in Flammex flame-retardant products, it will be possible to produce low-flammability wood-based materials at its coating plants.

Merging Digitalization, Simplicity in Decor, and Texture Innovations

Embracing a holistic approach to digitization, the seamless service experience integrates the physical folder with the updated Decorative Collection App, a new website, and the Virtual Design Studio. With the latter, end users, architects, and fabricators have the chance to explore various surface combinations in pre-staged room environments.

In parallel, the concepts of flexibility, reliability, and simplicity that characterize the Decorative Collection are also reflected in the social trends on which EGGER has based the development of its new introductions. According to Klaus Monhoff, Head of EGGER Decor and Design Management, there is a growing desire for simple yet functional solutions, guided by what he calls "a new simplicity." This is characterized by warmth, coziness, emotion, and personality, which come together in the new introductions.

Furthermore, in response to current trends, the collection addresses the dynamic context of architecture through ranges such as PerfectSense Matt, in which the decors seamlessly incorporate combinations with black. Simultaneously, the matte surfaces extend beyond uni colors to include wood and material reproductions. In this trend, oak remains the most relevant wood species, shifting its focus away from seeking authenticity through cracks and knots. Instead, now it emphasizes the overall texture, with ST40 Feelwood Oakgrain being particularly noteworthy in this regard.

Simultaneously, metallic surfaces like the ST20 Metal Brushed are emerging in furniture design, aiming for elegance and cozy warmth in interior designs for public areas such as shops and restaurants. The look and feel of finely sanded metal lend a noteworthy visual and tactile finish.

We are also seeing a switch to warm, neutral, and muted colors in the uni-colors segment. They bring warmth and comfort and form a connection to nature. —Klaus Monhoff, Head of EGGER Decor and Design Management.

Likewise, a noticeable shift has been observed in the stone textures. Instead of relying on concrete, natural materials like slate and travertine are gaining prominence in new worktop decors. This trend allows for the development of balanced and timeless designs. In this sense, the series features two new surface solutions, ST76 Mineral Rough Matt and ST78 Mineral Granite.

Altogether, the Decorative Collection 24+ establishes an innovative approach to decor advice aligned with the contemporary era, under the "capsule concept", which has already received the "Winner" award in the "Excellent Communication Design - Online Publications" category, in the German Design Awards 2024.

Overall, the Decorative Collection 24+ and its rolling concept offer a compact selection that can be combined in various ways, providing recommendations for a wide range of applications. It stands out for its great freedom and flexibility in design, allowing users to combine textures flexibly and complement them with appropriate edges to achieve a balanced combination.

To learn more about EGGER and the Decorative Collection 24+, visit their website or refer to the product catalog.