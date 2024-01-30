Overall Winner of the 2023 Architecture Drawing Prize Announced

Save this picture! ‘(Re)membering the See Monster' by Eldry John Infante - Overall Winner . Image Courtesy of WAF

The World Architecture Festival and Prize, together with co-curators Make Architects and Sir John Soane’s Museum, have announced Filipino Architect and Illustrator Eldry John Infante as the Overall Winner of the 2023 Architecture Drawing Prize. The awarded drawing, titled ‘(Re)membering the See Monster,’ is a mixed-media representation of a defunct oil platform. The image aims to invite conversations on the topic of reuse, going beyond the structure’s physicality.

According to the jury, Eldry John Infante’s drawing was praised for is cinematic narrative, featuring a collage-like composition of panels, all contributing to its storytelling. The hybrid drawing experiments with different representational conventions, utilizing both digital and hand-drawn techniques to create an engaging image, one which can serve as a starting point for conversations on the future of these impressive “sea monsters.”

The drawing has been previously selected as the Hybrid Category Winner, while Ben Johnson’s ink drawing of the Grundtvig Church in Copenhagen received the Hand-Drawn Category Award, and Eugene Tan’s drawing, ‘The Archatographic Map of the Incomplete Landscape on Pedra Branca,’ was recognized as the winner of the Digital Category.

We were impressed by this skillful and detailed drawing which has been digitally manipulated to create a very dynamic and varied composition. One of the drawing’s particular strengths is the way in which it uses a variety of visual languages, all of which convey information about how buildings work.- Head of Exhibitions at Sir John Soane’s Museum and Prize Judge, Louise Stewart

The annual Architecture Drawing Prize features entries in three distinct categories: hand-drawn, digital, and hybrid. Now in its 7th edition, the competition has attracted nearly 250 drawings from around the world, with the majority of entries being in the hand-drawn category. Winners of these categories have been announced earlier in November 2023. All winning and shortlisted drawings will be exhibited at Sir John Soane's Museum and will be accessible to the public from January 31 until March 3, 2024. This edition of the prize and the exhibition has been realised with the support of the Italian brand Iris Ceramica Group.