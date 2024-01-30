The ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards

Welcome to the latest edition of the ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards, celebrating over 15 years of architectural excellence and innovation. This award has evolved into the pinnacle of democratic recognition within the architectural community, with an unprecedented participation of over 4,000 projects annually. Powered by the collective voice of our passionate readers worldwide, ArchDaily’s annual award stands as a beacon of impartiality, showcasing the most outstanding projects that shape our built environment.

As we embark on this journey once again, we invite you to join us in honoring the diversity, creativity, and ingenuity showcased by architects and designers across the globe. Through the democratic process of voting, our readers become integral participants, contributing to a shared vision of architectural greatness. Together, we continue to redefine and elevate the standards of excellence, ensuring that the most deserving projects receive the recognition they deserve.

The ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards is brought to you thanks to Dornbracht, renowned for leading designs for architecture, which can be found internationally in bathrooms and kitchens.

The Process

During the next weeks, you’ll be in charge of nominating buildings (across fifteen categories) for the shortlist, and then voting for the winners of each category. We will guide you through these stages accordingly.

During the nominating stage, each registered user of the My ArchDaily platform will have the chance to nominate one project (published for the first time between January 1st, 2023 and December 31st, 2023) per category. This stage starts on January 30th and ends on February 14th at 12:01 AM EST. After this, five projects per category will move into the finalists' stage, starting February 14th and ending on February 22nd at 12:01 AM EST. The winner will be announced during the morning (EST) on February 22nd, 2024.

Eligible Projects

All completed buildings published for the first time between January 1st, 2023 and December 31st, 2023 under the following categories are eligible for this award: Houses, Housing, Healthcare Architecture, Industrial Architecture, Educational Architecture, Sports Architecture, Cultural Architecture, Hospitality Architecture, Offices, Interiors Architecture, Commercial Architecture, Public & Landscape Architecture, Religious Architecture, Small Scale & Installations, and Best Applied Product. Each project is eligible in all of the first 14 categories that apply depending on the building's function, while all projects which used a product featured in our Product Catalog will be eligible for the Best Applied Product category.

By submitting their works to ArchDaily for publication, offices agree to enter this competition and to be present on the promotional material.

Authorship and copyright of each project belong to the offices and architects mentioned on each project’s page.

First Stage

Starting January 30th, 2024, registered users will be able to vote for their favorite project for each of the 15 categories included in the Awards. One vote per category.

The first stage ends on February 14th, 2024 at 12:01 AM EST.

The five projects with the most votes for each category will move on to the finalists round.

Second Stage: Finalists

On February 14th, 2024, we will update the platform with the shortlisted projects, and registered users will be able to vote for their favorite project among the finalists.

Users can vote for one project per category.

The finalist round will end on February 22nd, 2024 at 12:01 AM EST.

How to Vote

Only registered users of the My ArchDaily platform can vote.

Anyone can register on the My ArchDaily platform to vote. To do so, you must follow the registration link and complete the required steps to become a registered user (or use your existing My ArchDaily account).

All registered users can vote.

To register you must use a valid email address. Votes coming from users without a valid email address will be removed.

You can only vote for one building per category in each stage.

in each stage. Offices and architects are encouraged to promote their works for voting, but no monetary or virtual gift compensation should be offered. You can use the following link: https://boty.archdaily.com/us/2024

Winners

Winners of each category will be announced on ArchDaily’s home page on February 22nd, 2024.

Winners of each category will receive an award and certificate from ArchDaily.

The 5 finalists and the winners of each category can use the respective title for their own purposes. ArchDaily will provide promotional material.

Timeline

The nomination process starts on January 30th and ends on February 14th, 2024 at 12:01 AM EST.

The voting round starts on February 14th and ends on February 22nd, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST.

The winners will be announced on the morning (EST) of February 22nd, 2023.

Important Notes