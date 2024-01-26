Xi'an Weiyang Road Primary School / Qu Peiqing Studio

+ 34

Main Designers: Wei Gao, Haitao Tang

Structural Design: Yingbing Pan, Conglin Yao, Wei Liu, Chao Liu, Jun Wang, Heyang Gui

Water Supply And Drainage Design: Yi Chen, Jinshang Xin

Electrical Design: Xiaohua Feng, Hongzhuo Shen

Hvac Design: Mingjie Zheng, Junfeng Li

Intelligent Design: Bo Cha, Chengfei Nie

Interior Design: Wei Guo, Yuxin An

Landscape Design: Jing Liu, Cheng Ji

Construction Unit: Weiyang Road Primary School, Weiyang District, Xi'an City

Agent: Xi'an Weiyang Urban Construction Group Co., Ltd

User: Weiyang Road Primary School, Weiyang District, Xi'an City

City: Xi'An

Country: China

Design Context. In recent years, the rapid development of Weiyang District has led to the intensification of the contradiction between the surge in education demand and land scarcity. The comprehensive building construction project of Weiyang Road Primary School is a design task born in this context. The project site is extremely narrow and irregular, with existing teaching buildings and surrounding high-rise residential buildings, making the conditions very complex.

Face the demands. The current capacity of the school buildings is no longer able to withstand the surge in demand for degrees. Therefore, the owner's demands for the project are very simple and straightforward, and they need to help the school add at least 24 classrooms and some supporting offices. The design, construction, and overall delivery all need to be completed within six months, making the design extremely challenging.

Design Strategy. Floating campus balance between function and environment. In such a tense venue, placing any building will appear very strong, and it will also squeeze the limited ground space. Therefore, the design team decided to suspend half of the building and return more space to the children. We will extend the western part of the new teaching building by about 8 meters, with two floors empty. The upper 3-5 floors will carry teaching activities, and the lower part will be a passing playground runway. The suspended structure of the building allows the complete playground to be preserved, allowing every child to have the right to exercise.

Stereoscopic park shaping a stereoscopic campus activity space. Considering the future development of the school, it is difficult to support the activity needs of over 2000 teachers and students solely on the ground. We attempt to horizontally move the spaces on each floor of the comprehensive building, forming gray spaces of different scales, and place the basketball court occupied by the newly built teaching building on the roof. By using outdoor stairs, the student activity route is transformed from a flat to a three-dimensional space, creating a continuous three-dimensional external space from the ground to the roof, and creating a rich and multi-dimensional activity space in the limited land campus.

Summary. The renovation and expansion design of the comprehensive building of Weiyang Road Primary School is a design challenge under the dual constraints of extreme environment and time, and also a design attempt and exploration in the context of urban renewal. The renovated campus provides children with diverse and three-dimensional outdoor activity areas, stimulating the vitality of the campus public space. We hope that this "Xiuzhen Campus" can "shine with unique charm" and provide children with beautiful memories and growth experiences.