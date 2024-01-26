Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024
Xi'an Weiyang Road Primary School / Qu Peiqing Studio

Xi'an Weiyang Road Primary School / Qu Peiqing Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, FacadeXi'an Weiyang Road Primary School / Qu Peiqing Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeXi'an Weiyang Road Primary School / Qu Peiqing Studio - Exterior Photography, FacadeXi'an Weiyang Road Primary School / Qu Peiqing Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WindowsXi'an Weiyang Road Primary School / Qu Peiqing Studio - More Images+ 34

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Elementary & Middle School
Xi'An, China
  • Main Designers: Wei Gao, Haitao Tang
  • Structural Design: Yingbing Pan, Conglin Yao, Wei Liu, Chao Liu, Jun Wang, Heyang Gui
  • Water Supply And Drainage Design: Yi Chen, Jinshang Xin
  • Electrical Design: Xiaohua Feng, Hongzhuo Shen
  • Hvac Design: Mingjie Zheng, Junfeng Li
  • Intelligent Design: Bo Cha, Chengfei Nie
  • Interior Design: Wei Guo, Yuxin An
  • Landscape Design: Jing Liu, Cheng Ji
  • Construction Unit: Weiyang Road Primary School, Weiyang District, Xi'an City
  • Agent: Xi'an Weiyang Urban Construction Group Co., Ltd
  • User: Weiyang Road Primary School, Weiyang District, Xi'an City
  • City: Xi'An
  • Country: China
Xi'an Weiyang Road Primary School / Qu Peiqing Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, Facade
© Zhang Xiaoming Camera Team

Design Context. In recent years, the rapid development of Weiyang District has led to the intensification of the contradiction between the surge in education demand and land scarcity. The comprehensive building construction project of Weiyang Road Primary School is a design task born in this context. The project site is extremely narrow and irregular, with existing teaching buildings and surrounding high-rise residential buildings, making the conditions very complex.

Xi'an Weiyang Road Primary School / Qu Peiqing Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Zhang Xiaoming Camera Team
Xi'an Weiyang Road Primary School / Qu Peiqing Studio - Image 30 of 39
Diagram
Xi'an Weiyang Road Primary School / Qu Peiqing Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Zhang Xiaoming Camera Team

Face the demands. The current capacity of the school buildings is no longer able to withstand the surge in demand for degrees. Therefore, the owner's demands for the project are very simple and straightforward, and they need to help the school add at least 24 classrooms and some supporting offices. The design, construction, and overall delivery all need to be completed within six months, making the design extremely challenging.

Xi'an Weiyang Road Primary School / Qu Peiqing Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Zhang Xiaoming Camera Team
Xi'an Weiyang Road Primary School / Qu Peiqing Studio - Interior Photography
© Zhang Xiaoming Camera Team

Design Strategy. Floating campus balance between function and environment. In such a tense venue, placing any building will appear very strong, and it will also squeeze the limited ground space. Therefore, the design team decided to suspend half of the building and return more space to the children. We will extend the western part of the new teaching building by about 8 meters, with two floors empty. The upper 3-5 floors will carry teaching activities, and the lower part will be a passing playground runway. The suspended structure of the building allows the complete playground to be preserved, allowing every child to have the right to exercise.

Xi'an Weiyang Road Primary School / Qu Peiqing Studio - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Zhang Xiaoming Camera Team
Xi'an Weiyang Road Primary School / Qu Peiqing Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Zhang Xiaoming Camera Team

Stereoscopic park shaping a stereoscopic campus activity space. Considering the future development of the school, it is difficult to support the activity needs of over 2000 teachers and students solely on the ground. We attempt to horizontally move the spaces on each floor of the comprehensive building, forming gray spaces of different scales, and place the basketball court occupied by the newly built teaching building on the roof. By using outdoor stairs, the student activity route is transformed from a flat to a three-dimensional space, creating a continuous three-dimensional external space from the ground to the roof, and creating a rich and multi-dimensional activity space in the limited land campus.

Xi'an Weiyang Road Primary School / Qu Peiqing Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Zhang Xiaoming Camera Team
Xi'an Weiyang Road Primary School / Qu Peiqing Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Zhang Xiaoming Camera Team

Summary. The renovation and expansion design of the comprehensive building of Weiyang Road Primary School is a design challenge under the dual constraints of extreme environment and time, and also a design attempt and exploration in the context of urban renewal. The renovated campus provides children with diverse and three-dimensional outdoor activity areas, stimulating the vitality of the campus public space. We hope that this "Xiuzhen Campus" can "shine with unique charm" and provide children with beautiful memories and growth experiences.

Xi'an Weiyang Road Primary School / Qu Peiqing Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Zhang Xiaoming Camera Team

Project location

Address:Mingjing Jiuheyuan Community, Zhangjiapu Street, Weiyang District, Xi'an, Shaanxi, China

Qu Peiqing Studio
GlassSteelConcrete

"Xi'an Weiyang Road Primary School / Qu Peiqing Studio" 26 Jan 2024. ArchDaily.

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Zhang Xiaoming Camera Team

西安市未央路小学综合楼 / 中国建筑西北设计研究院 屈培青工作室

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

