The European Commission and the Fundació Mies van der Rohe have announced the 40 shortlisted works for the 2024 European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies van der Rohe Awards. Selected by the jury comprising 7 members: Frédéric Druot, Martin Braathen, Pippo Ciorra, Tinatin Gurgenidze, Adriana Krnáčová, Sala Makumbundu, and Hrvoje Njiric, from a list of 362 nominees, the projects “are spread out in 38 European Cities in 33 Regions and 20 Countries”, showcasing 14 different programs.

EU Mies Awards 2024 Announces 40 Shortlisted Projects - Image 2 of 13 EU Mies Awards 2024 Announces 40 Shortlisted Projects - Image 3 of 13 EU Mies Awards 2024 Announces 40 Shortlisted Projects - Image 4 of 13 EU Mies Awards 2024 Announces 40 Shortlisted Projects - Image 5 of 13 EU Mies Awards 2024 Announces 40 Shortlisted Projects - More Images+ 8

EU Mies Awards 2024 Announces 40 Shortlisted Projects - Image 6 of 13
Open air swimming pool FLOW / POOL IS COOL, Decoratelier Jozef Wouters. Image © Annemie Augustijns

Highlighting todays shared culture of architecture in Europe and creating high-quality living environments for everyone, the EUmies Awards for Architecture and Emerging are granted biennially to works completed within the previous two years. Commenting on the selection, Pippo Ciorra, a member of the jury explains “In most of the projects you can feel that the architects want to express their ideas – architecture is still an art – but at the same time they try to exploit the potential of what architecture can become in a society that is changing in a very radical way. This selection is a faithful picture of what architecture is today in relation to society.”

The finalists will be announced at the beginning of February 2024, while the Architecture and Emerging Winners will be announced mid-April. The EUmies Awards Day including the Awards Ceremony, will take place on May 13/14, 2024, at the Mies van der Rohe Pavilion in Barcelona.

Find out more here and read on to discover the 40 shortlisted projects.

EU Mies Awards 2024 Announces 40 Shortlisted Projects - Image 2 of 13
IKEA Vienna western station / IKEA – the good neighbour in the city / querkraft architekten ZT gmbh. Image © hertha hurnaus, häusler christine

Austria

  • Townhouse Neubaugasse / PSLA Architekten
  • IKEA Vienna Western station / IKEA – the good neighbour in the city / querkraft architekten ZT gmbh

Belgium

  • Fire Station, Multi-Purpose Space, and Emergency Housing / Studio SNCDA
  • Open air swimming pool FLOW / POOL IS COOL, Decoratelier Jozef Wouters
  • Het Steen,  Antwerp / noAarchitecten
  • Amal Amjahid - community facility along the canal in Molenbeek / &bogdan

EU Mies Awards 2024 Announces 40 Shortlisted Projects - Image 5 of 13
Lonja Wetlands Wildlife Observatories and Visitor Centre / roth&čerina. Image © Marko Mihaljević

Croatia

  • Lonja Wetlands Wildlife Observatories and Visitor Centre / roth&čerina
  • RIDING HALL * Land Registry Department of the Municipal Civil Court in Zagreb / MORE arhitekture d.o.o.
  • Black Slavonian eco pig farm / SKROZ d.o.o.

EU Mies Awards 2024 Announces 40 Shortlisted Projects - Image 4 of 13
Plato Contemporary Art Gallery / KWK Promes. Image © Juliusz Sokołowski

Czech Republic

  • Plato Contemporary Art Gallery / KWK Promes

Estonia

  • Son of a Shingle – Vaksali pedestrian bridge and underpasses / PART architects

EU Mies Awards 2024 Announces 40 Shortlisted Projects - Image 12 of 13
Rebirth of the Convent Saint-François / Amelia Tavella Architectes. Image © THIBAUT DINI

France

  • Refurbishment and extension of a community swimming pool / RAUM
  • Média Library Charles Nègre / Beaudouin Architectes, Ivry Serres Architecture
  • Rebirth of the Convent Saint-François / Amelia Tavella Architectes

Georgia

  • Tbilisi Urban Forest (Narikala Ridge Forest) / Ruderal

EU Mies Awards 2024 Announces 40 Shortlisted Projects - Image 10 of 13
Floating University Berlin / Floating e.V. Association. Image © Daniel Seiffert

Germany

  • Study Pavilion on the campus of the Technical University of Braunschweig, Germany / Gustav Düsing & Max Hacke
  • Floating University Berlin / Floating e.V. Association
  • Building Community Kurfürstenstrasse / June14 Meyer-Grohbrügge & Chermayeff
  • Light Rail Tunnel / allmannwappner

Greece

  • Liknon / K-Studio

EU Mies Awards 2024 Announces 40 Shortlisted Projects - Image 11 of 13
Annesley Gardens / Metropolitan Workshop LLP. Image © Ste Murray

Ireland

  • Annesley Gardens / Metropolitan Workshop LLP

Italy

  • Bivouac Fanton / DEMOGO studio di architettura

EU Mies Awards 2024 Announces 40 Shortlisted Projects - Image 13 of 13
Munch Museum / estudioHerreros. Image © Einar Aslaksen

Norway

  • Munch Museum / estudioHerreros

Poland

  • Targ Blonie_Food Market / Pracownia Architektoniczna Aleksandra Wasilkowska

Portugal

  • Escadinhas Footpaths / Paulo Moreira
  • General Silveira Building / ATA Atelier, ENTRETEMPOS
  • Square and Tourist Office, Piódão / Branco del Rio

EU Mies Awards 2024 Announces 40 Shortlisted Projects - Image 8 of 13
Nursery. 1306 plants for Timișoara / MAIO, Studio Nomadic, Studio Peisaj. Image © Laurian Ghinițoiu

Romania

  • 1306 plants for Timișoara / MAIO, Studio Nomadic, Studio Peisaj

Slovakia

  • Reconstruction and extension of the Slovak National Gallery / Architekti B.K.P.Š.

Slovenia

  • Covering the remains of the Church of St. John the Baptist in the Žiče Charterhouse / MEDPROSTOR, arhitekturni atelje d.o.o.
  • Bohinj Kindergarten / KAL A, ARREA architecture

EU Mies Awards 2024 Announces 40 Shortlisted Projects - Image 3 of 13
Municipal Pools in Castromonte / Óscar Miguel Ares. CONTEXTOS DE ARQUITECTURA Y URBANISMO. Image © EUGENI BACH

Spain

  • LIVING IN LIME - 42 social housing in Son Servera / peris+toral.arquitectes
  • Daily centre for young people with autism spectrum disorder / AV62 Arquitectos
  • Municipal Pools in Castromonte / Óscar Miguel Ares. CONTEXTOS DE ARQUITECTURA Y URBANISMO
  • Social housing 1737 / HARQUITECTES
  • Reggio School / ANDRES JAQUE / OFFICE FOR POLITICAL INNOVATION
  • Gabriel García Márquez Library / SUMA Arquitectura

Sweden

  • Liljevalchs+ / Wingårdh Arkitektkontor AB
  • Hage / Brendeland & Kristoffersen architects, Price & Myers (civil and structural engineering)

EU Mies Awards 2024 Announces 40 Shortlisted Projects - Image 9 of 13
Art Pavilion M. / Studio Ossidiana. Image © Riccardo de Vecchi

The Netherlands

  • Art Pavilion M. / Studio Ossidiana

