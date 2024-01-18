EU Mies Awards 2024 Announces 40 Shortlisted Projects

Save this picture! Townhouse Neubaugasse / PSLA Architekten. Image © Simone Bossi

The European Commission and the Fundació Mies van der Rohe have announced the 40 shortlisted works for the 2024 European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies van der Rohe Awards. Selected by the jury comprising 7 members: Frédéric Druot, Martin Braathen, Pippo Ciorra, Tinatin Gurgenidze, Adriana Krnáčová, Sala Makumbundu, and Hrvoje Njiric, from a list of 362 nominees, the projects “are spread out in 38 European Cities in 33 Regions and 20 Countries”, showcasing 14 different programs.

Highlighting todays shared culture of architecture in Europe and creating high-quality living environments for everyone, the EUmies Awards for Architecture and Emerging are granted biennially to works completed within the previous two years. Commenting on the selection, Pippo Ciorra, a member of the jury explains “In most of the projects you can feel that the architects want to express their ideas – architecture is still an art – but at the same time they try to exploit the potential of what architecture can become in a society that is changing in a very radical way. This selection is a faithful picture of what architecture is today in relation to society.”

The finalists will be announced at the beginning of February 2024, while the Architecture and Emerging Winners will be announced mid-April. The EUmies Awards Day including the Awards Ceremony, will take place on May 13/14, 2024, at the Mies van der Rohe Pavilion in Barcelona.

Find out more here and read on to discover the 40 shortlisted projects.

Austria

Townhouse Neubaugasse / PSLA Architekten

IKEA Vienna Western station / IKEA – the good neighbour in the city / querkraft architekten ZT gmbh

Belgium

Fire Station, Multi-Purpose Space, and Emergency Housing / Studio SNCDA

Open air swimming pool FLOW / POOL IS COOL, Decoratelier Jozef Wouters

Het Steen, Antwerp / noAarchitecten

Amal Amjahid - community facility along the canal in Molenbeek / &bogdan

Croatia

Lonja Wetlands Wildlife Observatories and Visitor Centre / roth&čerina

RIDING HALL * Land Registry Department of the Municipal Civil Court in Zagreb / MORE arhitekture d.o.o.

Black Slavonian eco pig farm / SKROZ d.o.o.

Czech Republic

Plato Contemporary Art Gallery / KWK Promes

Estonia

Son of a Shingle – Vaksali pedestrian bridge and underpasses / PART architects

France

Refurbishment and extension of a community swimming pool / RAUM

Média Library Charles Nègre / Beaudouin Architectes, Ivry Serres Architecture

Rebirth of the Convent Saint-François / Amelia Tavella Architectes

Georgia

Tbilisi Urban Forest (Narikala Ridge Forest) / Ruderal

Germany

Study Pavilion on the campus of the Technical University of Braunschweig, Germany / Gustav Düsing & Max Hacke

Floating University Berlin / Floating e.V. Association

Building Community Kurfürstenstrasse / June14 Meyer-Grohbrügge & Chermayeff

Light Rail Tunnel / allmannwappner

Greece

Liknon / K-Studio

Ireland

Annesley Gardens / Metropolitan Workshop LLP

Italy

Bivouac Fanton / DEMOGO studio di architettura

Norway

Munch Museum / estudioHerreros

Poland

Targ Blonie_Food Market / Pracownia Architektoniczna Aleksandra Wasilkowska

Portugal

Escadinhas Footpaths / Paulo Moreira

General Silveira Building / ATA Atelier, ENTRETEMPOS

Square and Tourist Office, Piódão / Branco del Rio

Romania

1306 plants for Timișoara / MAIO, Studio Nomadic, Studio Peisaj

Slovakia

Reconstruction and extension of the Slovak National Gallery / Architekti B.K.P.Š.

Slovenia

Covering the remains of the Church of St. John the Baptist in the Žiče Charterhouse / MEDPROSTOR, arhitekturni atelje d.o.o.

Bohinj Kindergarten / KAL A, ARREA architecture

Spain

LIVING IN LIME - 42 social housing in Son Servera / peris+toral.arquitectes

Daily centre for young people with autism spectrum disorder / AV62 Arquitectos

Municipal Pools in Castromonte / Óscar Miguel Ares. CONTEXTOS DE ARQUITECTURA Y URBANISMO

Social housing 1737 / HARQUITECTES

Reggio School / ANDRES JAQUE / OFFICE FOR POLITICAL INNOVATION

Gabriel García Márquez Library / SUMA Arquitectura

Sweden

Liljevalchs+ / Wingårdh Arkitektkontor AB

Hage / Brendeland & Kristoffersen architects, Price & Myers (civil and structural engineering)

The Netherlands