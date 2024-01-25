Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. StavKirker: Explore the Medieval Wooden Churches of Norway

StavKirker: Explore the Medieval Wooden Churches of Norway

Save
StavKirker: Explore the Medieval Wooden Churches of Norway
  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

In Norway, the Medieval Churches, known as "StavKirker" (in Norwegian, "Stav" refers to a type of wooden column, and "Kirker" means church), stand out as iconic structures. They emerged in the 11th century following the country's conversion to Christianity, reflecting Norwegian expertise in ship carpentry inherited from the Vikings. This expertise transformed wooden construction, innovating woodcraft techniques and turning these buildings into aesthetically significant compositions.

StavKirker: Explore the Medieval Wooden Churches of Norway - Image 2 of 6StavKirker: Explore the Medieval Wooden Churches of Norway - Image 3 of 6StavKirker: Explore the Medieval Wooden Churches of Norway - Image 4 of 6StavKirker: Explore the Medieval Wooden Churches of Norway - Image 5 of 6StavKirker: Explore the Medieval Wooden Churches of Norway - More Images+ 1

Save this picture!
StavKirker: Explore the Medieval Wooden Churches of Norway - Image 3 of 6
The Urnesstavkirke. Photo: Nina Aldin Thune. CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

The construction system of these churches was based on wooden columns supported by stone foundations, an innovative technique for the time, considering that European wooden constructions were still directly built on the ground during the 10th century. To ensure stability, these columns were braced by beams made of wood at their base and top, forming a rigid framework in porticos. Noteworthy features include simple partition interiors and external cladding with solid wooden boards. Finally, the roofs are steeply inclined and constructed with moisture-resistant wood to withstand snow.

Save this picture!
StavKirker: Explore the Medieval Wooden Churches of Norway - Image 2 of 6
Borgundstavechurch Stave Church. Photo: Glaurung assumed (based on copyright claims)., CC BY-SA 2.5 , via Wikimedia Commons

During the height of the Middle Ages, approximately two thousand wooden churches were constructed. However, their numbers significantly declined following the Lutheran Reformation in the 19th century, leading to the demolition of many. Presently, around thirty Stave Churches endure in Norway, with some wooden components preserved for over a millennium.

Save this picture!
StavKirker: Explore the Medieval Wooden Churches of Norway - Image 5 of 6
Heddal Stave Church. Photo: © 2005 J. P. Fagerback {{BSD}}, via Wikimedia Commons

While other northern European countries have built similar wooden churches, Norway stands out in the preservation and study of these medieval constructions. They are regarded as representative examples of the construction technology of that era, containing symbols of national architectural and cultural heritage. These churches represent Norway's primary contribution to European architectural heritage.

Save this picture!
StavKirker: Explore the Medieval Wooden Churches of Norway - Image 6 of 6
Fantoft Stave Church. Photo: Chtoude, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Source: Construções Icónicas em Madeira - As “StavKirker” (Igrejas de colunas) norueguesas

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
ArchDaily Team
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: ArchDaily Team. "StavKirker: Explore the Medieval Wooden Churches of Norway" [StavKirker: conheça as igrejas medievais de madeira da Noruega] 25 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1012273/stavkirker-explore-the-medieval-wooden-churches-of-norway> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags