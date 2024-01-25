StavKirker: Explore the Medieval Wooden Churches of Norway

Save this picture! Heddal Stave Church. Photo: © Micha L. Rieser, via Wikimedia Commons

In Norway, the Medieval Churches, known as "StavKirker" (in Norwegian, "Stav" refers to a type of wooden column, and "Kirker" means church), stand out as iconic structures. They emerged in the 11th century following the country's conversion to Christianity, reflecting Norwegian expertise in ship carpentry inherited from the Vikings. This expertise transformed wooden construction, innovating woodcraft techniques and turning these buildings into aesthetically significant compositions.

The construction system of these churches was based on wooden columns supported by stone foundations, an innovative technique for the time, considering that European wooden constructions were still directly built on the ground during the 10th century. To ensure stability, these columns were braced by beams made of wood at their base and top, forming a rigid framework in porticos. Noteworthy features include simple partition interiors and external cladding with solid wooden boards. Finally, the roofs are steeply inclined and constructed with moisture-resistant wood to withstand snow.

During the height of the Middle Ages, approximately two thousand wooden churches were constructed. However, their numbers significantly declined following the Lutheran Reformation in the 19th century, leading to the demolition of many. Presently, around thirty Stave Churches endure in Norway, with some wooden components preserved for over a millennium.

While other northern European countries have built similar wooden churches, Norway stands out in the preservation and study of these medieval constructions. They are regarded as representative examples of the construction technology of that era, containing symbols of national architectural and cultural heritage. These churches represent Norway's primary contribution to European architectural heritage.

Source: Construções Icónicas em Madeira - As “StavKirker” (Igrejas de colunas) norueguesas