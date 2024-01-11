MSG Developer Officially Withdraws Plans for Sphere in London

Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSG), the developer behind the recently opened The Sphere at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, has announced that plans for a similar project in London have been withdrawn for lack of support from London’s planning officials, as reported by The Guardian. The plans were initially announced in 2018, with planning permission filed in March 2019. The 300ft-tall structure, having a capacity of 21,000 seats, was to be located in Stratford, east London. In November 2023, following a combination of unfavorable comments in planning officer reports and opposition from residents, London’s mayor Sadiq Khan withdrew his initial support.

MSG Sphere London. Image Courtesy of The Madison Square Garden Company

In December, Housing Secretary Michael Gove called to review the rejection of the planning permission. However, by this time, MSG submitted a letter to the Planning Inspectorate asking for an official withdrawal of their application, adding “After spending millions of pounds acquiring our site in Stratford and collaboratively engaging in a five-year planning process with numerous governmental bodies, including the local planning authority who approved our plans following careful review, we cannot continue to participate in a process that is merely a political football between rival parties.”

Underwater display. Image Courtesy of The Madison Square Garden Company

The 4.7-acre site in Stratford left in disrepair after having last been used as a coach park during the 2012 London Olympics, was acquired by the firm with plans to create a concert and entertainment venue illuminated on the outside with dynamic LED lights. Similar to the Sphere in Las Vegas, the project was designed by Populous.

Related Article

The Sphere at the Venetian Resort Opens to the Public in Las Vegas

The proposal was met with negative feedback from the people living near the proposed development site. Mayor Khan also called into question the design, as it would cause “significant light intrusion resulting in significant harm to the outlook of neighboring properties, detriment to human health, and significant harm to the general amenity enjoyed by residents of their own homes” as cited by The Guardian.

MSG Sphere London. Image Courtesy of The Madison Square Garden Company

A sister venue, The Sphere at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, has recently been inaugurated, now labeled the world's largest spherical structure, with its exterior clad in a high-resolution LED screen. Plans for similar structures have also been announced for South Korea, as a spokesperson for MSG declared they would prioritize working with “forward-thinking cities around the world.”

Maria-Cristina Florian
