Palmer Museum Expansion: Set to Open on the 1st of June 2024 in Pennsylvania

The expansion of the Palmer Museum of Art at Penn State is set to open its doors on June 1, 2024. The new 6,600 sqm building is situated in The Arboretum at Penn State, intended to enhance accessibility and offer a new range of amenities while doubling the space of the current gallery to host a growing collection of more than 10,000 pieces. Designed by Allied Works and landscape architect Reed Hilderbrand, the new space features 20 art galleries, improved educational and event spaces, a museum store, a café, a sculpture path, and outdoor terraces.

The galleries within the museum are set to exhibit an array of art, from American and European pieces to African, postwar, and contemporary works. Influenced by the adjacent H.O. Smith Botanic Gardens, the design incorporates interlocking pavilions with sandstone cladding, reminiscent of Pennsylvania’s geology. The space also offers framed views of the Arboretum, with stainless steel lenses aiming to bring the outdoors inside.

In line with Penn State’s commitment to sustainability, the expansion’s design aims to prioritize energy efficiency and environmental harmony. Utilizing environmental factors, energy conservation is optimized while adhering to standards for fine art institutions. Additionally, the expansion features educational spaces, such as an Exploration Gallery, that offer hands-on, interactive art experiences.

The innovative design brings art, architecture, and nature in dialogue with the diversity of works in the collection that span centuries and global cultures, offering each visitor an exceptional, enriching experience. -- Erin M.Coe, director of the Palmer Museum of Art.

The Palmer Museum of Art collection, which was founded in 1972 and renamed in 1993 to honor James and Barbara Palmer, has grown to include approximately 11,000 pieces of art from various genres and historical periods. Allied Works was selected as the expansion architect based on their experience designing arts and educational facilities. After the project is completed, a commemorative book with essays and illustrated histories is set to be published.

In December, Studio Libeskind unveiled a preliminary memorial design at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, United States. The design is also set to open in 2024 and was developed in a process led by the victims’ families, communal leaders, and concretional representatives. Additionally, MAD Architects revealed its FENIX Museum of Migration, which is set to be inaugurated in Rotterdam in 2025. Finally, Sir Peter Cook and Gavin Robotham’s CRAB Studio unveiled the design for a new cultural center to be constructed in New Delhi, India.