World
Collège d'Orlinde Bretenoux / Dietrich | Untertrifaller + phBa architectes

Collège d’Orlinde Bretenoux / Dietrich | Untertrifaller + phBa architectes

Collège d'Orlinde Bretenoux / Dietrich | Untertrifaller + phBa architectes - Exterior Photography, Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Steel, Facade

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Elementary & Middle School
Bretenoux, France
  Structural Engineering Concrete: Terell, Toulouse
  Building Services: Soconer, Toulouse , GEA, Blagnac
  Acoustics: Gamba, Toulouse
  Landscape: Saltus, Toulon
  City: Bretenoux
  Country: France
Collège d'Orlinde Bretenoux / Dietrich | Untertrifaller + phBa architectes - Exterior Photography
© Aldo Amoretti

Text description provided by the architects. A school made of wood, shadow, and light and a positive-energy building with a low carbon footprint to promote the circular economy. In most of our school buildings, wood is omnipresent to create a light, warm atmosphere conducive to learning and a sense of togetherness. This is the case also for our D’Orlinde Middle School in Bretenoux. Situated on the junction of two communes, shaping a public square, it shall help to revitalize this area, currently changing. The single-storey building is reminiscent of the regional medieval bastides and thanks to the chosen materials, it is naturally embedded in its rural surroundings. Nonetheless, it offers a touch of urban flair at the entrance to the village.

Collège d'Orlinde Bretenoux / Dietrich | Untertrifaller + phBa architectes - Exterior Photography
© Aldo Amoretti

All functions are organized in the horizontal volume, characterized by a surrounding canopy of dark carbonized wood, preventing the building from overheating and protecting it from weathering. This introverted character of the design contrasts with the generous, communicative interiors, dominated by fair wood. Inner courtyards and skylights allow daylight to reach far into the building’s interior.

Collège d'Orlinde Bretenoux / Dietrich | Untertrifaller + phBa architectes - Interior Photography, Facade
© Aldo Amoretti
Collège d'Orlinde Bretenoux / Dietrich | Untertrifaller + phBa architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade, Column
© Aldo Amoretti

The rooms are arranged around a central access zone delimiting the individual functional areas of the school. Public facilities such as the library, the restaurant, rooms for afternoon care, and the courtyard are located around a covered so-called “marketplace”. All classrooms benefit from double-sided natural lighting. 

Collège d'Orlinde Bretenoux / Dietrich | Untertrifaller + phBa architectes - Axonometric
Axonometric

Bretenoux Secondary School is the first in the area to produce more energy than it consumes, thanks to 1,200 square meters of photovoltaic panels on the roof. A geothermal probe also heats the building in winter. Energy self-sufficiency, controlled bio-climatic design, use of bio-sourced and local materials, maximum use of natural light: everything is done to reduce its carbon footprint and meet its high environmental ambitions.

Collège d'Orlinde Bretenoux / Dietrich | Untertrifaller + phBa architectes - Interior Photography, Beam, Facade, Windows
© Aldo Amoretti
Collège d'Orlinde Bretenoux / Dietrich | Untertrifaller + phBa architectes - Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Healthy, bio-based materials. To reduce the carbon footprint of the building, we opted to use healthy, plant-based (bio-sourced) materials such as wood, plant-based insulation, raw earth bricks, etc. These materials were selected to be sourced locally, further reducing the carbon footprint of the site. These materials were sourced locally, further reducing the site's carbon footprint.

Collège d'Orlinde Bretenoux / Dietrich | Untertrifaller + phBa architectes - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Facade
© Aldo Amoretti

Reducing energy consumption. To reduce energy consumption, natural light has been prioritized to minimize artificial lighting, air quality is improved using charcoal filters, and rainwater is reused for sanitary purposes and to water the green spaces.

Collège d'Orlinde Bretenoux / Dietrich | Untertrifaller + phBa architectes - Interior Photography, Chair
© Aldo Amoretti

A reduced carbon footprint. The construction of the Bretenoux school is part of the E+C- experiment, a voluntary initiative launched by the Ministry of Ecological Transition and ADEME encouraging the construction industry to move towards positive energy buildings with a low carbon footprint. In terms of environmental performance over the entire life cycle of the building, Bretenoux Secondary School has been awarded a Carbon 1 classification.

Collège d'Orlinde Bretenoux / Dietrich | Untertrifaller + phBa architectes - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Aldo Amoretti
Collège d'Orlinde Bretenoux / Dietrich | Untertrifaller + phBa architectes - Interior Photography, Facade, Column
© Aldo Amoretti

Photovoltaic power plant. The roof of the building is equipped with a 1200 m2 photovoltaic power plant with a capacity of 250 kilowatt-peak (maximum electrical output under standard conditions), the most powerful of any building in the department.

Collège d'Orlinde Bretenoux / Dietrich | Untertrifaller + phBa architectes - Exterior Photography
© Aldo Amoretti

Project location

Address: 46130 Bretenoux, France

Dietrich | Untertrifaller
phBa architectes
Wood

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Collège d'Orlinde Bretenoux / Dietrich | Untertrifaller + phBa architectes" 22 Dec 2023. ArchDaily.

