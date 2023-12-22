Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. High School
  4. Germany
  5. Extension Building of the Johanna-Eck-School / Kersten Kopp Architekten

Extension Building of the Johanna-Eck-School / Kersten Kopp Architekten

Save
Extension Building of the Johanna-Eck-School / Kersten Kopp Architekten

Extension Building of the Johanna-Eck-School / Kersten Kopp Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeExtension Building of the Johanna-Eck-School / Kersten Kopp Architekten - Interior PhotographyExtension Building of the Johanna-Eck-School / Kersten Kopp Architekten - Interior Photography, Table, ChairExtension Building of the Johanna-Eck-School / Kersten Kopp Architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsExtension Building of the Johanna-Eck-School / Kersten Kopp Architekten - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
High School
Berlin, Germany
  • Project Management: Torsten Suschke
  • Project Architect: Barbara Witt, Katharina Cielobatzki, Heike Hartmann, Valeriya Savina
  • Construction Site Management: Alexander Kaiser
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Educational Architecture, Extension Building with canteen, cafeteria, club room, reading lounge and multifunctional room
  • Fire Protection: brandschutz plus GmbH
  • City: Berlin
  • Country: Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Extension Building of the Johanna-Eck-School / Kersten Kopp Architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Werner Huthmacher

Text description provided by the architects. Like a shimmering, futuristic structure, the single-story pavilion sits in the newly zoned break yard of the Johanna Eck School. The students of the integrated secondary school from Berlin-Tempelhof can now use the new extension, which was built as a multifunctional pavilion in the transition from the eastern break yard to the sports fields.

Save this picture!
Extension Building of the Johanna-Eck-School / Kersten Kopp Architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Werner Huthmacher

Inward and outward curves divide the elongated building so that active connections between inside and outside are created with the help of exposed window areas. Inside the building, the canteen, cafeteria, club room, reading lounge, and multifunctional room form a coherent spatial continuum that can be connected at will or divided into individual rooms using rotating walls. Two set-in service areas enclosed with built-in furniture divide the flowing space.

Save this picture!
Extension Building of the Johanna-Eck-School / Kersten Kopp Architekten - Interior Photography
© Werner Huthmacher
Save this picture!
Extension Building of the Johanna-Eck-School / Kersten Kopp Architekten - Image 17 of 24
Plan

In the interior, the colors gray and yellow play a key role. Exposed concrete walls, gray flooring and a shimmering acoustic ceiling characterize the appearance of the new meeting space and lend it an industrial charm with a clear aesthetic. The bold yellow surfaces of the wood shelving walls contrast with the raw wall and floor surfaces.

Save this picture!
Extension Building of the Johanna-Eck-School / Kersten Kopp Architekten - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Werner Huthmacher

The facade significantly shapes the external appearance of the building and emphasizes its special function on the school grounds. The closed areas of the outer shell consist of load-bearing cast-in-situ concrete walls, which are designed to be exposed on the inside. The façade material, a ventilated curtain wall of bead-blasted stainless steel scales arranged in a diamond-shaped pattern, gives the building a futuristic texture.

Save this picture!
Extension Building of the Johanna-Eck-School / Kersten Kopp Architekten - Interior Photography, Chair
© Werner Huthmacher

The metal cladding also continues on the sloping roof surfaces, forming a unity with the facade. The diamond pattern of the façade was designed in-house due to the complex geometry of the building, requiring on-site adjustments and no prefabricated parts could be used. The material was supplied in rolls and cut and folded by a metal construction company from Berlin in their workshop. In the choice of materials, care was taken to use hard-wearing and robust building materials and structures for both the interior and exterior, to protect them from vandalism and ensure their longevity.

Save this picture!
Extension Building of the Johanna-Eck-School / Kersten Kopp Architekten - Interior Photography
© Werner Huthmacher
Save this picture!
Extension Building of the Johanna-Eck-School / Kersten Kopp Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows
© Werner Huthmacher

The horizontally arranged, floor-to-ceiling window elements with highly insulating glazing offer generous views and passages to the outside. The movable parts of the window strips are planned as sliding sashes. The window elements are flush with the exterior of the curtain wall to create a flat, clear appearance. Only a small shadow gap separates the frames from the curtain wall of stainless steel. 

Save this picture!
Extension Building of the Johanna-Eck-School / Kersten Kopp Architekten - Interior Photography
© Werner Huthmacher

The flat roof of the building was designed as a reinforced concrete hollow core slab („bubble deck “ or „Cobiax slab“). The ceiling construction is characterized by its high load-bearing capacity and flexibility and makes it possible to realize large spans without additional supports. This allows the rooms to be used flexibly and creates a harmonious flow between the different areas of use.

Save this picture!
Extension Building of the Johanna-Eck-School / Kersten Kopp Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Werner Huthmacher
Save this picture!
Extension Building of the Johanna-Eck-School / Kersten Kopp Architekten - Image 18 of 24
Longitudinal Section

Instead of just fitting in, the new building is designed to impress the students, teachers and visitors of the Johanna Eck School with its difference.

Save this picture!
Extension Building of the Johanna-Eck-School / Kersten Kopp Architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Werner Huthmacher

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Ringstraße 103-106, 12105 Berlin, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Kersten Kopp Architekten
Office

Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsHigh SchoolGermany

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsHigh SchoolGermany
Cite: "Extension Building of the Johanna-Eck-School / Kersten Kopp Architekten" 22 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011469/extension-building-of-the-johanna-eck-school-kersten-kopp-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest DesksCheck the latest DesksCheck the latest Desks

Check the latest Desks

Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Top #Tags