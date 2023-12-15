Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. France
  5. Nantes School of Design / Marc Mimram

Nantes School of Design / Marc Mimram

Save
Nantes School of Design / Marc Mimram

Nantes School of Design / Marc Mimram - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsNantes School of Design / Marc Mimram - Interior Photography, Fence, Facade, HandrailNantes School of Design / Marc Mimram - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, BeamNantes School of Design / Marc Mimram - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailNantes School of Design / Marc Mimram - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
University
Nantes, France
  • Architects: Marc Mimram
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  11650
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Erieta Attali
  • Founding Partner: Marc Mimram
  • Partner Architect: Guillaume André
  • Architects: Sabrina Ziane, Sylvain David, Laurent Pottier
  • Associate Architect: GPAA architectures
  • Designer: Jouin Manku
  • Structural Engineers: Simon Lods, Emilien Pont Roy
  • Engineering Consultant: SCE
  • Acoustics Consultant: Impedance
  • City: Nantes
  • Country: France
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Nantes School of Design / Marc Mimram - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Erieta Attali

Text description provided by the architects. The Nantes School of Design completes the development of the “Ile de la Création”. Along with the School of Fine Arts, the School of Architecture, and a network of local businesses, it forms an ecosystem on the island that is as fertile as the one it replaces, namely ship-building. The fundamental premise of the project is to share the activity and production of the school by setting up workshops with large windows looking out onto the street.

Save this picture!
Nantes School of Design / Marc Mimram - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Erieta Attali
Save this picture!
Nantes School of Design / Marc Mimram - Image 16 of 22
Site plan

This openness to the city is also achieved by raising the school above ground level on specially designed slender concrete posts. The upper section is clad in a series of folds that vary according to its orientations and are specific to the school. These unique features form its identity and demonstrate the careful thought that has gone into the construction methods, the design, and the use of materials.

Save this picture!
Nantes School of Design / Marc Mimram - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Erieta Attali
Save this picture!
Nantes School of Design / Marc Mimram - Interior Photography, Fence, Facade, Handrail
© Erieta Attali

The spirit of openness of the school is also embodied in a communal area called the Agora, which is a large capable space ideal for practical work and skill-sharing that is located at the heart of the school and is also open to the city.

Save this picture!
Nantes School of Design / Marc Mimram - Image 21 of 22
Axo

The agora is a patio, a space of circulation and occupation that is visible from the city and which connects the school to the public space and the design of the city.

Save this picture!
Nantes School of Design / Marc Mimram - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Erieta Attali
Save this picture!
Nantes School of Design / Marc Mimram - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Stairs, Beam
© Erieta Attali

This covered vertical Agora open to the sky is occupied by a very large podium that offers an evolving topography according to needs and uses. Sometimes it is a place for conferences or lectures in its amphitheater version, an exhibition space, or even a place for practice or experimentation... The agora is at the service of the students, of the meeting with the public, and even at the service partnership with the local business network: space to reinvent daily, a place for meetings and projects. Here, the Agora welcomes all professions that revolve around the field of design. From this heart, an entire network of students, professors, investors, entrepreneurs... can be activated and a project studio initiated, the Agora of which becomes a showcase widely open to the public space.

Save this picture!
Nantes School of Design / Marc Mimram - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Erieta Attali

The space is widely ventilated by openings on the facade and roof. The roof has solar protection to prevent overheating on the hottest days. The acoustic and thermal treatments are located in the lower levels. The undersides of the passageways are absorbent to limit reflection and suspended heating elements provide a layer of comfort on the podium for the coldest days. The Agora at the heart of the system and at the articulation of the workshops, the manufacturing hall and the event space is nourished by the uses that revolve around it. In addition to its obvious use value, the Agora contributes fully to the compactness of the building and its energy efficiency.

Save this picture!
Nantes School of Design / Marc Mimram - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Erieta Attali

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Nantes, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Marc Mimram
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityFrance
Cite: "Nantes School of Design / Marc Mimram" 15 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011144/nantes-school-of-design-marc-mimram> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest DesksCheck the latest DesksCheck the latest Desks

Check the latest Desks

Top #Tags