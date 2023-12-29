Enriching Minimalism Through Pixel-Type Ceramics and Oversized Marbles

Save this picture! Tienda An&Be / Patricia Bustos Studio. Image © Jc de Marcos

Aiming to balance the calm and uniformity of minimalism with the tactile appeal of raw, textured materials, ceramics emerge as a versatile medium to bridge the gap between sterile spaces and those that might become overwhelming. Whether incorporating large formats or small mosaics, or embracing organic or geometric aesthetics, the diverse range of ceramic options enables the infusion of character into spaces while maintaining a sense of order and cohesion. But it is not a simple task. In the pursuit of this harmonious blend, we explore specific types of ceramic cladding that have been effectively applied in architectural projects, enriching the visual language of minimalism while grading its complexity with precision.

Pixel-Type Ceramics: From Grid to Grain

In ancient times, pioneer artisans around the world manufactured small pieces of ceramic, stone, glass, or other materials that, after being carefully arranged on some type of binder, gave shape to incredible decorative and symbolic mosaics. Like the pixels of a modern digital image, when put together, these basic modular units allow to this day to create visual compositions based on as many styles as one can imagine. By fusing ancient techniques with modern technologies, the beauty of small pixel-like ceramic pieces is used in modern design to create claddings with visual richness and diverse formal and chromatic variations, including classic geometries, special figures, color gradients, large-scale artistic murals, and others.

The special texture provided by the small parts that shape the whole is what gives new value to an aesthetic that is still minimalist. Monochromatic finishes, usually rather uniform, can stand out on walls and floors through the geometric grid of small mosaics of a single color, which can be square, rectangular, round, hexagonal, or even a combination of various shapes, in vertical, horizontal, or mixed arrangements. In some cases, these solutions can be integrated through larger tiles, which provide the same multi-grain look but ease their installation and long-term maintenance.

As an example, the Casa Gialla by Gon Architects, a renovation of a 47m2 attic in Madrid, uses mosaics in a single mustard yellow tone to give texture to certain points of a linear piece of furniture that runs throughout the house, also covering an iconic bathtub on the terrace.

In the Coliving Tetuán project, located in the center of Madrid, the CH+QS architects have employed this solution both on the façade and inside the building, effectively contrasting pixels of grayish and bluish tones with other flatter materials. The design of the Rural Hotel Complex by Ideo Arquitectura is similar; in this case, the bathroom gains depth by combining mosaics of two different sizes, each associated with a certain shade of green.

Following the same principle, traditional Terrazzo remains a popular choice for modern interior design. The beauty of its hundreds of marble, quartz, or granite pieces is enhanced with pigmented binders, expanding its aesthetic possibilities and offering a subtle yet expressive alternative to the single-tone palette. Its application, facilitated in some cases through ready-to-install porcelain tiles, not only incorporates a range of piece sizes, from fine grains to large stones, but also introduces various levels of opacity and brightness. This effectively complements both minimal and neutral interiors, as well as bold and colorful spaces.

In Lithuania, for instance, the architects at Empro Interjerai splashed character into the walls of a clean and bright bathroom through multi-grained terrazzo. In this case, they chose white prefabricated porcelain stoneware with accents of brown, gray, and blue tones.

Oversized Marble: Harmonizing an Imposing Presence

A favorite material of sculptors and architects since ancient times, marble has graced our buildings throughout history without losing its presence and distinction. However, as it comes from enormous natural limestone rocks, its extraction went through many stages until obtaining large, clean pieces with precision and without cracking. With the help of new technologies, today's interior designers can incorporate the qualities of large-format marble to create pure and high-style spaces at the same time.

While we have been somewhat shy about its use in the past, today, the different types of marble are displayed with splendor in impressive public halls, avant-garde stores, sophisticated restaurants, or as a prominent element in kitchens, bathrooms, and living rooms. Their varied mineral compositions result in marbles that range from classic white with gray or copper veins to green with whitish patterns, among many other shades of red and black with unique golden streaks. Whether on walls, floors, and ceilings, as well as in furniture and other decorative elements, large-format marble can be as much a backdrop as it is a protagonist.

When restoring a house on the ground floor of a traditional building in Barcelona, CRÜ architects opted for a subdued palette of terracotta tones. Mixing terrazzo floors with specific elements in similar colors, the eye is drawn to the reddish marble with irregular white veins that gives a distinctive shine to both the countertop and the back wall of the kitchen.

Leveraging the use of large-format marble tiles, Ideacasain Srl architects met the owner's request to craft a 'majestic monolith' by seamlessly incorporating the kitchen into the existing living room. The sculptural kitchen island stands with a blend of serenity and power at the center of the space, serving as the focal point and a gathering spot for different functions.

A more transgressive but equally well-cohesive example is the Casas Colgadas restaurant in Cuenca, Spain. Using ultra-compact surfaces with a striking marble appearance, architect Eduardo Rodríguez Parra has designed a private area that is distinguished by a spectacular table with white, gray, black, and gold veins. The same material is used in its floors and walls, providing a unique atmosphere to welcome diners.

The range of options in ceramic claddings and materials, driven by evolving technologies, is likely to multiply in the coming years. However, designers have the crucial responsibility for its precise and careful application. These practical examples highlight and teach us that it is possible to create bold and empowering spaces when the project demands it and, at the same time, that we can tone them down when necessary to encourage greater calm and focus. The key is to offer value through the strategic placement of available elements, ensuring a subtle but relevant impact.