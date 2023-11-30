Veined-Patterned Surfacing: A Bold Design Statement in Interior Design

Save this picture! Parisien Blue . Image Cortesia de Cosentino

Whether through small samples of materials or a digital collage, a moodboard is a valuable project tool for architects and designers; an inspiration board with colors and elements to guide choices. The objective is to use this as an inspirational tool for upcoming projects, in order to define backgrounds, predominant textures, and standout details. To this end, surfaces play a fundamental role in defining a space and setting the tone of the space, just like a piece of music, where all the other elements may or may not match the harmony of the chosen palette.

Among the various options, surfaces with veined patterns in natural materials such as marble and granite carry a sense of sophistication and timeless elegance. The presence of the veins, whether in subtle or striking tones, gives a sense of sobriety and luxury, adding visual depth and refinement to the environment. These unique, natural patterns have the ability to instantly elevate the aesthetics of any space, conveying a sense of opulence and distinction that lasts over time.

Made from natural quartz crystals that are mixed with polyester resins and pigments, Silestone is a manufactured material that has a high level of performance and can closely resemble granites and marbles, with a little extra shine. Cosentino, the product's manufacturer, is known for its hybrid surfaces created from premium minerals and recycled materials. Le Chic, for example, is a collection inspired by the timeless allure of natural stone with a touch of Parisian and Victorian sophistication. The collection's six designs, each with distinct characteristics and aesthetics, seek to redefine the concept of a mineral-patterned surface. Below, we explore each of the designs and the moodboards they provide:

Bohemian Flame: This design incorporates the movement of golden lava flows, creating sinuous veins with metallic inlays in copper tones. It evokes the glow of candle flames and encourages self-expression and creativity. Bronze, greenery, and light ceramics go well with this texture.

Eclectic Pearl: Fluid flows of delicate tones, reminiscent of diamond-encrusted jewelry. With metallic details, it combines classic elegance with a modern charm, showing timeless sophistication. Light wood and gold work well together with this surface.

Victorian Silver: Soft, subtle marbling and gradient effects give this design an elegant depth. The fusion of cool background tones with silver veins and dark grey makes it a perfect fit for warm and cool color palettes. This texture works well with pastel shades as well as golden metals.

Parisien Bleu: With its deep bluish hue and ochre veins, it evokes the essence of the famous imperial Roman stones. Capturing the strong personality and character of the city of Paris, the design symbolizes timeless charm. As it is a more striking pattern, the rest of the chosen elements can be more subtle and minimalist.

Romantic Ash: Featuring large veins and grains in various sizes, this design exposes depth and beauty reminiscent of a starry night sky. The touch of blue intensifies its allure and visual depth. It works well with prominent decorative objects as well as more vibrant colors.

Versailles Ivory: With a golden glow and subtle two-tone marbling creating an atmosphere of opulence that echoes the grandeur of the Palace of Versailles, this design evokes warmth and luxury. To combine it, look for nobler materials such as copper, light wood, and white.

The intricate patterns of veins and interlocks are made possible by Cosentino's innovative molding system, resulting in textures that breathe life into particles and minerals of various sizes. In addition, sustainability is present through Hybriq+® technology, with the surfaces manufactured using recycled materials and a reduced amount of silica, while using 100% renewable energy and 99% reused water.

For the product to last throughout various years in optimum conditions, it is important that the installation process is meticulous, with precise calculations for cut-outs, joints and gaps, ensuring a flawless fit. From a careful inspection before installation to final sealing and quality checks, every step must be prooerly carried out to ensure the highest standards, whether it's securing support structures, preventing obstructions or protecting drains with specialized adhesives. Silestone's enduring beauty and functionality demand a professional installation, ensuring a countertop that fulfills its standards of perfection and hygiene. These surfaces are easy to maintain due to their high durability and technology. For everyday mishaps, neutral soap and a microfiber cloth, followed by proper drying is enough. Stubborn stains such as lemon, rust or persistent discolorations from wine or food require specific treatments. Q-Action, designed for kitchen hygiene, helps with daily maintenance, leaving worktops sparkling.

Silestone's Le Chic range stands out as the embodiment of elegance, sophistication and innovation in surface solutions, offering a versatile palette for kitchens and bathrooms. Its diverse range of designs caters to various taste preferences, offering an elegant and sophisticated option for those looking for a touch of timeless luxury in their interiors.

For those looking to incorporate these surfaces and create their own style through a moodboard, Cosentino has launched an online tool for this.