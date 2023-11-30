Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Veined-Patterned Surfacing: A Bold Design Statement in Interior Design

Veined-Patterned Surfacing: A Bold Design Statement in Interior Design

Save
Veined-Patterned Surfacing: A Bold Design Statement in Interior Design

Whether through small samples of materials or a digital collage, a moodboard is a valuable project tool for architects and designers; an inspiration board with colors and elements to guide choices. The objective is to use this as an inspirational tool for upcoming projects, in order to define backgrounds, predominant textures, and standout details. To this end, surfaces play a fundamental role in defining a space and setting the tone of the space, just like a piece of music, where all the other elements may or may not match the harmony of the chosen palette.

Among the various options, surfaces with veined patterns in natural materials such as marble and granite carry a sense of sophistication and timeless elegance. The presence of the veins, whether in subtle or striking tones, gives a sense of sobriety and luxury, adding visual depth and refinement to the environment. These unique, natural patterns have the ability to instantly elevate the aesthetics of any space, conveying a sense of opulence and distinction that lasts over time.

Save this picture!
Veined-Patterned Surfacing: A Bold Design Statement in Interior Design - Image 7 of 12
Eclectic Pearl . Image Cortesia de Cosentino

Made from natural quartz crystals that are mixed with polyester resins and pigments, Silestone is a manufactured material that has a high level of performance and can closely resemble granites and marbles, with a little extra shine. Cosentino, the product's manufacturer, is known for its hybrid surfaces created from premium minerals and recycled materials. Le Chic, for example, is a collection inspired by the timeless allure of natural stone with a touch of Parisian and Victorian sophistication. The collection's six designs, each with distinct characteristics and aesthetics, seek to redefine the concept of a mineral-patterned surface. Below, we explore each of the designs and the moodboards they provide:

Bohemian Flame: This design incorporates the movement of golden lava flows, creating sinuous veins with metallic inlays in copper tones. It evokes the glow of candle flames and encourages self-expression and creativity. Bronze, greenery, and light ceramics go well with this texture.

Save this picture!
Veined-Patterned Surfacing: A Bold Design Statement in Interior Design - Image 2 of 12
Bohemian Flame . Image Cortesia de Cosentino

Eclectic Pearl: Fluid flows of delicate tones, reminiscent of diamond-encrusted jewelry. With metallic details, it combines classic elegance with a modern charm, showing timeless sophistication. Light wood and gold work well together with this surface.

Save this picture!
Veined-Patterned Surfacing: A Bold Design Statement in Interior Design - Image 4 of 12
Eclectic Pearl . Image Cortesia de Cosentino

Victorian Silver: Soft, subtle marbling and gradient effects give this design an elegant depth. The fusion of cool background tones with silver veins and dark grey makes it a perfect fit for warm and cool color palettes. This texture works well with pastel shades as well as golden metals.

Save this picture!
Veined-Patterned Surfacing: A Bold Design Statement in Interior Design - Image 12 of 12
Victorian Silver . Image Cortesia de Cosentino

Parisien Bleu: With its deep bluish hue and ochre veins, it evokes the essence of the famous imperial Roman stones. Capturing the strong personality and character of the city of Paris, the design symbolizes timeless charm. As it is a more striking pattern, the rest of the chosen elements can be more subtle and minimalist.

Save this picture!
Veined-Patterned Surfacing: A Bold Design Statement in Interior Design - Image 6 of 12
Parisien Blue . Image Cortesia de Cosentino

Romantic Ash: Featuring large veins and grains in various sizes, this design exposes depth and beauty reminiscent of a starry night sky. The touch of blue intensifies its allure and visual depth. It works well with prominent decorative objects as well as more vibrant colors.

Save this picture!
Veined-Patterned Surfacing: A Bold Design Statement in Interior Design - Image 8 of 12
Romantic Ash. Image Cortesia de Cosentino

Versailles Ivory: With a golden glow and subtle two-tone marbling creating an atmosphere of opulence that echoes the grandeur of the Palace of Versailles, this design evokes warmth and luxury. To combine it, look for nobler materials such as copper, light wood, and white.

Save this picture!
Veined-Patterned Surfacing: A Bold Design Statement in Interior Design - Image 10 of 12
Versailles Ivory . Image Cortesia de Cosentino

The intricate patterns of veins and interlocks are made possible by Cosentino's innovative molding system, resulting in textures that breathe life into particles and minerals of various sizes. In addition, sustainability is present through Hybriq+® technology, with the surfaces manufactured using recycled materials and a reduced amount of silica, while using 100% renewable energy and 99% reused water.

For the product to last throughout various years in optimum conditions, it is important that the installation process is meticulous, with precise calculations for cut-outs, joints and gaps, ensuring a flawless fit. From a careful inspection before installation to final sealing and quality checks, every step must be prooerly carried out to ensure the highest standards, whether it's securing support structures, preventing obstructions or protecting drains with specialized adhesives. Silestone's enduring beauty and functionality demand a professional installation, ensuring a countertop that fulfills its standards of perfection and hygiene. These surfaces are easy to maintain due to their high durability and technology. For everyday mishaps, neutral soap and a microfiber cloth, followed by proper drying is enough. Stubborn stains such as lemon, rust or persistent discolorations from wine or food require specific treatments. Q-Action, designed for kitchen hygiene, helps with daily maintenance, leaving worktops sparkling.

Save this picture!
Veined-Patterned Surfacing: A Bold Design Statement in Interior Design - Image 11 of 12
Versailles Ivory . Image Cortesia de Cosentino

Silestone's Le Chic range stands out as the embodiment of elegance, sophistication and innovation in surface solutions, offering a versatile palette for kitchens and bathrooms. Its diverse range of designs caters to various taste preferences, offering an elegant and sophisticated option for those looking for a touch of timeless luxury in their interiors.

For those looking to incorporate these surfaces and create their own style through a moodboard, Cosentino has launched an online tool for this.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Eduardo Souza
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Souza, Eduardo. "Veined-Patterned Surfacing: A Bold Design Statement in Interior Design" [[pt] Veined-Patterned Surfacing: A Bold Design Statement in Interior Design] 30 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010079/veined-patterned-surfacing-a-bold-design-statement-in-interior-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags