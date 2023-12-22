Sunscreen Facades: From Ceramic Textile Systems to Double Skin Glass

Save this picture! T House / Olalquiaga Arquitectos. Image © Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero

The duality of sunlight in the field of architectural design presents fascinating contrasts, especially when addressing the question of how to interact with it through the built environment and the materials that define architecture. The sun's influence in this discipline has become an essential part of the cultural heritage of some countries, as evidenced by Spanish architecture, where the interaction with sunlight manifests through elements such as lattices. These lattices are recognizable on the facades of buildings from the Middle Ages, exemplified by structures like the Alhambra, to 20th-century constructions such as Casa Gomis, considered historical monuments.

The facade, being the skin of the building, is the architectural component that is usually directly exposed to sunlight. Based on this premise, we seek to establish a dialogue between openness to the environment and the need for protection, thus creating a synergy between functionality and aesthetics. In this context, sunscreen facades have been developed through various approaches, standing out for their ability to address this design condition. For this reason, we have selected solar control solutions from Spanish brands, distinguished by their technical characteristics and materiality through various approaches.

Ceramics

Ceramics is a material that stands out thanks to qualities such as its low thermal conductivity and durability. This means it does not allow heat to be easily transferred through it and can resist damage caused by weather conditions. The material's versatility allows for the combination of various formats and patterns, enabling installation in both vertical and horizontal orientations.

In sunscreen facades, various ceramic applications can be observed, ranging from ceramic textile systems to special ceramic facade pieces that create ventilated facade systems. These offer thermal and acoustic advantages and stand out for their aesthetic qualities, recognizable by their distinctive texture. As seen in T House, the facade features a double skin. In this project, the "first facade" incorporates the windows, while the second blends with the surrounding environment. In contrast, the Bill & Melinda Gates Center for Computer Science & Engineering integrates ceramic and translucent elements, ensuring privacy within the project by offering controlled views from the interior to the exterior.

Claddings and Panels

Designing the building envelope is as important as designing what happens inside. In this context, the choice of the system and materials that will make up the envelope is critical, not only for aesthetic purposes but also to incorporate elements that function as sunscreen. In these systems, —known as ventilated facades— the panels and claddings themselves act as the sunscreen, while the space between the envelope and the main structure creates a chamber that functions as a thermal barrier, minimizing heat transfer.

In these facades, a diverse array of materials is used to incorporate various design approaches. This encompasses the use of natural slate for entirely enveloping volumes, as exemplified at the Les Coteaux Fleuris school, as well as designs that achieve a material and compositional balance in the facade. This balanced approach is evident in both the wood cladding of the Aspen Art Museum and the application of polymer concrete panels in Jardim Pamplona. In both projects, the combination of materials and composition plays a significant role in shaping the distinctive aesthetic of the structure.

Glass, Blinds, and Shades

Opacity and solidity seem to be two common characteristics to achieve a facade that offers solar protection. However, the reality is that, although some materials perform better than others, in any design process it is necessary to know the areas of opportunity of the building and the qualities of the systems and materials to be used. This makes it possible to enhance the characteristics of each element involved.

Thus, a single layer of glass may not have the best performance by itself, but its application in double-skin facades enables the creation of envelopes that provide solidity and function as sunscreen, using the same principle of ventilated facades. In the case of glass facades, how the glass is composed becomes fundamental, with thickness and the space between the glass layers being critical aspects to consider, usually through sunlight studies. In addition, blind and shade systems can enhance the protection of a building, whether placed traditionally indoors or as technical exterior blinds. Regarding this system, the selection of the fabric and color of the blinds is crucial to achieve effective solar protection.

In general terms, throughout the development of architecture, one of the approaches has been to enhance the influence of sunlight to create striking effects by playing with light and shadow within the interiors of buildings. In contrast, other proposals have focused on solar protection through the integration of elements that blend harmoniously into the design, constituting, at the same time, aesthetic gestures on the facade. This approach is also presented as a bioclimatic design strategy.

The truth is that there is no right or wrong approach when talking about solar protection, since the interaction between architecture and the sun is, and will continue to be a recurring topic in architectural production and its materials, which are constantly evolving and contemplating new and diverse solutions.

To learn more about Spanish brands that develop solar facade systems and other applications, visit the ICEX website.