Campus UADE Main Building / Oficina Urbana | Converti + de Marco | Arquitectos

Campus UADE Main Building / Oficina Urbana | Converti + de Marco | Arquitectos

Campus UADE Main Building / Oficina Urbana | Converti + de Marco | Arquitectos

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
University
Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Architects: Oficina Urbana | Converti + de Marco | Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  15185
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ramiro San Honorio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AMAZONAS, ARS TECHNOLOGIES, Alcor, Atrim, BASE 10 CONSTRUCTORA, BURGOS, CINTER, CIRCULAR SOUND, CONSTRUDISEÑO, Cambre, Carpeal, DECIBEL, EDFAN, EQUIPANDO, El Espartano, Epson, FIREWISER, FUJITEC, FUNCION DIGITAL, Fenomix, +32
  • Lead Architects: Roberto Converti, Fabio De Marco
  • Design Team: Jazmín Montiel, Octavio Luqui, Emanuel Morate, María Fernanda Sosa, Gabriel Antón, Micaela Converti, Jorge Vázquez, Ángeles Denari Morrow, Martina De Marco, Ezequiel Martínez, Silvio Plotquin, Mariana Gallo, Guillermina Muñiz, Julieta Giacobbe, Stefanía Pungitore, Irina Staiano, Juan Manuel Martínez Aladro, Nicole Avila Diz, Luana Castro, Juan Ignacio Sosa, Agostina Fiaschi
  • Technical Assistance Uade: Alejandro Cristodero, Francisco Arco, Emiliano González, Vicente Cardone
  • Construction: Constructora Sudamericana S.A.
  • Sanitary Installations: ROVAGNATI
  • Electrical And Lighting: SABELEC
  • Carpentry: FABIAN ALVAREZ
  • Concrete Structure: NESTOR GUITELMAN
  • Metallic Structure: GUSTAVO DARIN
  • Fire Protection Consultants: SESIN - DOMINGUEZ
  • Thermomechanics: Claudio Lopardo
  • Renders: STT ArchViz
  • City: Buenos Aires
  • Country: Argentina
© Ramiro San Honorio
Campus UADE Main Building / Oficina Urbana | Converti + de Marco | Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Facade, Windows
© Ramiro San Honorio
© Ramiro San Honorio
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor

Text description provided by the architects. Generating the project of expansion and enhancement of the Urban Campus of the “Universidad Argentina de la Empresa” / UADE, in the central area of the City of Buenos Aires on 9th of July Avenue, meant leading one of the most important events of the new urban habits, taking into account the great generational changes regarding educational formats, the new spatial order derived from the different one on one behaviors and their impact on university practices and the modern technologies applied to teaching and, in particular, in this case, the permanent growth of UADE's student body and, together with this, the University's future strategic guidelines.

© Ramiro San Honorio
Campus UADE Main Building / Oficina Urbana | Converti + de Marco | Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Ramiro San Honorio
© Ramiro San Honorio
Planta nivel 1
Planta nivel 1

Therefore, and in the face of so many and varied conditioning factors, another aspect that was fundamental in the previous design task of the work: to constitute, due to the hierarchy of the Institution, an intervention conceived as a symbolic contribution to the city. All these circumstances were articulated with the need to complete a vacant space on the main front of the university and at the same time achieve a unique crowning on the upper level. 

© Ramiro San Honorio
Campus UADE Main Building / Oficina Urbana | Converti + de Marco | Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows
© Ramiro San Honorio
© Ramiro San Honorio
Planta nivel 9
Planta nivel 9

The challenge was met with the development of four basements and seven levels located between the two original buildings on Lima Street, integrated as a whole with a large-scale architectural and engineering piece of height, characterized by a length of eighty meters and three levels of height, thus achieving the objective of promoting an exceptional reference to the great dimension of on 9th of July Avenue. 

© Ramiro San Honorio
Campus UADE Main Building / Oficina Urbana | Converti + de Marco | Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Glass, Facade
© Ramiro San Honorio
© Ramiro San Honorio
Corte A-A
Corte A-A

In functional terms, the structural scheme designed and built has allowed the location and integration from the second basement, with a direct and independent entrance from the street, of a cultural space for a performing arts auditorium and a visual arts gallery.

© Ramiro San Honorio
Campus UADE Main Building / Oficina Urbana | Converti + de Marco | Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Beam
© Ramiro San Honorio
© Ramiro San Honorio
Corte B-B
Corte B-B
© Ramiro San Honorio
Campus UADE Main Building / Oficina Urbana | Converti + de Marco | Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade
© Ramiro San Honorio

Then, on the ground floor, a large double-height covered access with an open and landscaped courtyard at the back is organized towards the Lima Street front, defining differentiated side entrances. From the second to the seventh floor, an orderly system of classrooms with new vertical and horizontal circulations is associated and extended to the general circuit of movements and services of the university and modifies the order and design of the existing buildings. Subsequently, on the eighth floor, a retreat applied on the new high-rise front gives greater expression to the upper reticular structure applied to floors nine and ten. 

© Ramiro San Honorio
Campus UADE Main Building / Oficina Urbana | Converti + de Marco | Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, Facade
© Ramiro San Honorio
© Ramiro San Honorio
Vista frente
Vista frente

On the eighth and ninth floors are located classrooms meeting terraces and cafeteria services. Finally, on the tenth floor, a proposal of innovative value for collaboration, production, and meetings between students, professors, and researchers defines a 1000 m2 floor called UADE Xperience, which gives a differential form to an activity of high academic impact on the highest level, a site that will also constitute a great view overlooking the vast skyline of the city of Buenos Aires.

© Ramiro San Honorio
Campus UADE Main Building / Oficina Urbana | Converti + de Marco | Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Cityscape
© Ramiro San Honorio

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityArgentina
Cite: "Campus UADE Main Building / Oficina Urbana | Converti + de Marco | Arquitectos" [Edificio Central Campus UADE / Oficina Urbana | Converti + de Marco | Arquitectos] 19 Dec 2023. ArchDaily.

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

