Toy Blocks Kindergarten / Blocher Partners India

Principal Architect: Hartmut Wurster

Design Team: Hartmut Wurster, Celia Duque, Felix Lupatsch, Bhavin Mistry, Raghav Kumar, Rucha Phadke, Vishal Joshi, Usha Thakvani, Yogesh Raghvani, Parthi Shah, Anushika

City: Ahmedabad

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. In the sphere of early childhood development, the first six years of a child's life are considered the most crucial. It is during this period that a child's cognitive, emotional, and social foundations are established, shaping their future. At the intersection of child psychology and innovative educational methodologies, our journey began when a forward-thinking client entrusted us with a visionary project - to create a kindergarten deeply rooted in the principles of the Reggio Emilia approach.

This endeavor was not taken lightly; it required extensive research and an unwavering commitment to fostering an environment that would nurture and shape fresh young minds like clay. Our exploration began with an in-depth study of the Reggio Emilia philosophy alongside Waldorf and Montessori, emphasizing the profound connection between physical space and a child's holistic development. We soon realized that this approach demanded an intimate relationship with nature, a philosophy that would form the bedrock of our design. Drawing inspiration from these prominent educational pedagogies, we embarked on a quest to amalgamate the best of these worlds into a unified vision. In architectural terms, our goal was to transcend the conventional and embrace open-concept planning to create a seamless flow within the learning space.

Architectural innovation, however, often faces the daunting challenge of bureaucratic bylaws. These obstacles, while formidable, did not deter us. Our response was a design centered around a lively and vibrant courtyard serving as the heart of the kindergarten. Surrounding it, nine distinct structures emerged, each serving a unique purpose yet connected through passageways that blurred the boundaries between indoors and outdoors. Architectural ingenuity allowed us to design a basement that stayed concealed from the rest of the design, ensuring that even our youngest visitors would feel entirely immersed in an environment that seamlessly blended with the natural world.

As children set foot into the premises, they are immediately greeted by a breathtaking connection with nature, the kind that almost feels immersive. Even before entering their classrooms, children are greeted by an expansive play area in the entrance zone. This concept was rooted in the idea that play is the precursor to learning, and it encourages children to engage their imaginations and explore their surroundings from the moment they arrive. The envisioning of creepers cascading from above and trees emerging from below would make the structure look like an extension of the natural world. The addition of water features brings an extra layer of sensory experience, immersing young learners in the soothing sounds and textures of nature.

The architecture, while simple in its exterior presentation with lime-plastered facades and sleek Swiss steel windows, belied the complexity of the interiors. Every element of the design, from custom furniture to furnishings, was carefully considered to provide a visually stimulating yet comforting atmosphere. The color palette, derived from the principles of chromotherapy and color psychology, featured pastel hues carefully chosen to promote an active yet calming ambiance. Inside, each classroom was a microcosm of discovery, with distinct themes ranging from the mysteries of outer space to the whimsical world of Lego, the depths of the ocean, and the majesty of mountains, forests, and many more. Yet, as we designed these spaces, the safety and comfort of the children and educators remained at the forefront. The challenge was to baby-proof the environment while maintaining the ergonomic needs of adult users, and we met this challenge with meticulous attention to detail.

A defining feature of our design was the north-facing skylights, reminiscent of chimneys that stretched toward the sky. These larger-than-life elements illustrate the boundless potential of young minds, providing a constant source of inspiration and aspiration. The graphics adorning our walls, thoughtfully crafted by Kalakaari Haath, were inspired by the unique themes of each classroom, creating an immersive and visually engaging experience for the children. Our choice of materials for construction, including AAC blocks and locally sourced materials, underscored our commitment to sustainability. Deep-set windows, strategically placed at varying heights and angles, introduced an element of playfulness and offered different vantage points, sparking interaction with the natural world outside.

Our commitment to sustainability drove us to design this exceptional space in accordance with curating an environment-friendly atmosphere. Every aspect of construction was carefully considered to minimize its ecological footprint, ensuring that we not only nurtured young minds but also left a minimal impact on the planet they would inherit. However, our kindergarten's true essence lies not only in its architectural marvels and sustainability but also in the experiences it offers to its young inhabitants. The skylights, transcending the confines of ordinary windows, usher in an abundance of natural light and a sense of limitless possibility. The transparency of our project, characterized by open spaces and an unobstructed view of nature, establishes a profound connection with the environment.

In conclusion, our Reggio Emilia-inspired kindergarten is more than just a physical space; it is a sanctuary for the growth and development of young minds. It is a testament to the belief that the first six years of a child's life are the canvas upon which their future is painted. In crafting this extraordinary environment, we have created a space where children embark on a journey of discovery, curiosity, and boundless imagination - a place where the foundation for a lifetime of learning and exploration is laid and where every element of design and planning contributes to a rich and transformative user experience.