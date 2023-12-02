Palmeira Apartament / Studio Gameiro

+ 36

Text description provided by the architects. This unique and singular story begins when our clients discover a hidden gem in the heart of Príncipe Real, one of the most desired and beautiful neighborhoods in Lisbon. What made this discovery truly exceptional was the balance between the art of a bygone era, preserving the exquisite craftsmanship of the late 19th century, and the incredible energy and determination with which they trusted us to do something new and original, returning to advance.

It proved to be a challenge that left behind any nostalgic attachment, finding inspiration in heritage and art, but transforming it with a contemporary touch. In the end, the project is a testament to the trust and binding spirit between sketch/idea/plan and final product, and it proved to be truly inspiring, layer by layer, with creative freedom to mix and match every thought and movement. During the renovation works, our primary goal was to create a home that immediately conveyed the feeling of home, restoring its original features and, at the same time, introducing harmoniously the essence of this particularly exotic and complex neighborhood into the property.

The area's geography, never completely modular/strict, infuses the interior with a depth that makes each space completely original, with its own identity and character, as does the garden. By eliminating the imperfections and boundaries of the original (old) and the new features, we sought to create something that respected its origins (and engraved memories), but also explored new paths (and perspectives), giving rise to a modern living experience that emanates an elegant and comfortable atmosphere - in balance.

In the search for our shared vision, we took advantage of the incredible opportunity to collaborate with a group of extraordinary local craftsmen. These skilled artisans shaped custom pieces using natural materials sustainably, creating tailor-made solutions that seemed to have been there since the beginning (as they certainly were in our thoughts). From the early stages of design, the client expressed the desire for the kitchen to be a privileged space. It should provide obvious functionality and comfort, as well as be aesthetically pleasing as a daily-use space. Therefore, our main goal was to introduce these qualities and characteristics into our design, conceiving a structure that would not only be perceived as a cooking space but also as a pleasant environment where people could socialize. Therefore, the materials in the kitchen have different degrees of presence.

Some necessary functional elements, such as upper cabinets, tall cabinets, and other appliances, are painted in neutral tones, close to the color of the walls. A clear distinction in terms of detail and texture that we sought to develop can be found in the countertops and lower cabinets of the kitchen. The lower cabinets, designed with a simple and continuous drawer design, finished in oak with a brushed varnish, act in harmony with the stone countertop. The stone chosen for the countertop and the supporting wall is granite, an original stone from Canada. Pendant luminaire Aim, special edition by Bouroullec Brothers. Circle (artwork) by Manuel Mérida. The natural patterns of the stone bring a striking dynamic and complexity to the space, acting as a conceptual expression, where they are sculpted in wave shapes on the countertop. These were generated from a projection of the sound waves from the client's voice or casual conversation about good food.

The interiors and exteriors underwent a complex transformative process, freeing themselves from layers of cement patches and past repairs. In their place, a robust and ecological base was built, with lime-based plaster meticulously applied, evoking the techniques and honored expertise of that time. This carefully detailed process, along with our research, allowed the walls to breathe, resulting in a velvety matte finish that not only repels fungi but also captures and purifies air pollutants, raising the quality of indoor air (something fresh, something affectionate). The customized design of the fireplace was inspired by the natural and organic forms found outdoors, in the beautiful garden. The relationship with the exterior was always crucial throughout the interior design, and so it seemed natural and useful to bring these organic forms indoors to create a base made of white and red travertine. The structure is designed to allow the circulation of warm air and is made of lacquered metal. The intention was to create a shape that stands out from the wall and resembles the various ornamental details found throughout the house, where different shapes stand out on the surfaces of the walls and ceilings.

To harmoniously integrate the natural beauty of the garden into the interior spaces, we introduced a diversity of elements, each testifying to the inert beauty of nature, some displaying organic and fluid forms. The custom-made steps in natural stone have a clear relationship with the base of the fireplace, both in their organic shape and material, as well as in their modular perception. This narrative gives a distinct identity to the space, composing an exquisite union between the art of bygone times and the fascination of the surrounding nature. The swimming pool was custom-made with a high level of detail and commitment.

Each tile was individually designed and modeled in 3D to accommodate the different features of the pool, including the infinity edge structure. The color of the tiles is the result of careful experimentation with various shades of blue to find the balance that best represents, between us and the clients, water in its deepest natural element. A mixture where different amounts of cobalt blue and Klein blue were reworked to achieve this result. The use of this color, combined with the properties of handmade tiles, where each one is different, resulted in a pool capable of conveying a tranquil atmosphere. The visual and tactile experience with this wonderful piece begins as you observe it from the living room and garden and ends as you swim underwater.