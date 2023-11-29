Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Shopping Centers
  4. Argentina
  5. Commercial Stores Morón 2929 / castillo lee valdivieso

Commercial Stores Morón 2929 / castillo lee valdivieso

Save
Commercial Stores Morón 2929 / castillo lee valdivieso

Commercial Stores Morón 2929 / castillo lee valdivieso - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCommercial Stores Morón 2929 / castillo lee valdivieso - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeCommercial Stores Morón 2929 / castillo lee valdivieso - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailCommercial Stores Morón 2929 / castillo lee valdivieso - Interior Photography, WindowsCommercial Stores Morón 2929 / castillo lee valdivieso - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Shopping Centers, Store
Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Architects: castillo lee valdivieso
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  413
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Javier Agustín Rojas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  vitroblock
  • Lead Architect: Jonathan Lee, José Luis Castillo, Leonardo Valdivieso
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Commercial Stores Morón 2929 / castillo lee valdivieso - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Commercial Stores Morón 2929 / castillo lee valdivieso - Image 12 of 19
Site Plan

Text description provided by the architects. The project required a series of programs based on the traditional use of commercial spaces in the area. The logic we arrived at for the project's resolution was to create spaces with as little character as possible. This way, we aimed to not only meet the client's and neighborhood's requirements but also leave the possibility for future owners of the spaces to use them according to their needs, without constraining them to a specific use.

Save this picture!
Commercial Stores Morón 2929 / castillo lee valdivieso - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Commercial Stores Morón 2929 / castillo lee valdivieso - Image 13 of 19
Floor Plan

The task involved developing three commercial spaces on a traditional lot of 8.66 meters in the city of Buenos Aires. This led us to have very narrow dimensions for each of the premises. As a result, we decided to provide the ground floor, the commercial area facing the street, with a double height to change the perception of space and give it more volume.

Save this picture!
Commercial Stores Morón 2929 / castillo lee valdivieso - Interior Photography, Facade
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Commercial Stores Morón 2929 / castillo lee valdivieso - Image 14 of 19
Floor Plan

Multiple mezzanine floors were developed at height to introduce as much natural light as possible into each environment while also creating privacy between them. 

Save this picture!
Commercial Stores Morón 2929 / castillo lee valdivieso - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Commercial Stores Morón 2929 / castillo lee valdivieso - Image 15 of 19
Floor Plan

Towards the rear, the mezzanine floors are equipped with the necessary installations with the potential for future adaptability. The remaining mezzanine floors are intended for more static programs, such as offices and store management. On the top floor, a large space is created for textile mold manufacturing.

Save this picture!
Commercial Stores Morón 2929 / castillo lee valdivieso - Interior Photography, Windows
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Commercial Stores Morón 2929 / castillo lee valdivieso - Image 16 of 19
Section

The facade is resolved with glass bricks to introduce as much natural light as possible and provide a certain level of comfort to the premises. A large skylight appears above the staircase to introduce natural light into the darkest area of the project. 

Save this picture!
Commercial Stores Morón 2929 / castillo lee valdivieso - Exterior Photography, Windows, Handrail
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Commercial Stores Morón 2929 / castillo lee valdivieso - Image 19 of 19
Sections

Openings appear at the front and rear, controlled to connect the project with its surroundings, introducing natural light, and, above all, creating cross-ventilation in all spaces.

Save this picture!
Commercial Stores Morón 2929 / castillo lee valdivieso - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Commercial Stores Morón 2929 / castillo lee valdivieso - Image 18 of 19
Alzados

The structural grid organizes the project with beams and columns every 3.75 meters, controlling their thickness and dimensions to hide them in the walls and slabs to give the spaces as little character as possible.

Save this picture!
Commercial Stores Morón 2929 / castillo lee valdivieso - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Morón 2929, C1406FVM CABA, Argentina

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
castillo lee valdivieso
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureShopping centersRetailStoreArgentina
Cite: "Commercial Stores Morón 2929 / castillo lee valdivieso" [Locales comerciales Morón 2929 / castillo lee valdivieso] 29 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010313/commercial-stores-moron-2929-castillo-lee-valdivieso> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Mobile WorkstationsCheck the latest Mobile WorkstationsCheck the latest Mobile Workstations

Check the latest Mobile Workstations

Check the latest BureausCheck the latest BureausCheck the latest Bureaus

Check the latest Bureaus

Top #Tags