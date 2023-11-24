Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023
  3. Henning Larsen Explores Climate-Friendly Architecture with New Exhibition at DAC in Copenhagen

In a bid to explore new materials and methods for more sustainable construction, Henning Larsen opens the “Changing our Footprint” exhibition at the Danish Architecture Center in Copenhagen. The initiative, open from November 17, 2023, until March 3, 2024, aims to showcase ideas for more climate-friendly architecture and to start conversations on architecture and construction’s role in mitigating the effects of climate change. This represents the second iteration of the exhibition, as the first version opened at the Aedes Architecture Forum in Berlin earlier this year.

Henning Larsen Explores Climate-Friendly Architecture with New Exhibition at DAC in Copenhagen - Image 2 of 17Henning Larsen Explores Climate-Friendly Architecture with New Exhibition at DAC in Copenhagen - Image 3 of 17Henning Larsen Explores Climate-Friendly Architecture with New Exhibition at DAC in Copenhagen - Image 4 of 17Henning Larsen Explores Climate-Friendly Architecture with New Exhibition at DAC in Copenhagen - Image 5 of 17Henning Larsen Explores Climate-Friendly Architecture with New Exhibition at DAC in Copenhagen - More Images+ 12

Henning Larsen Explores Climate-Friendly Architecture with New Exhibition at DAC in Copenhagen - Image 5 of 17
Dansk Arkitektur Center - Changing Our Footprint. Image © Rasmus Hjortshoj

The exhibition is centered around several key questions with implications for the profession of architecture at large: Will we have to get used to living in houses made of straw? Will there be new urban districts built of soil and grass instead of asphalt and cement? How do architects work with biodiversity at different scales? And are the building methods of the past the savior of the future?

Henning Larsen Explores Climate-Friendly Architecture with New Exhibition at DAC in Copenhagen - Image 13 of 17
Dansk Arkitektur Center - Changing Our Footprint. Image © Rasmus Hjortshoj
Henning Larsen Explores Climate-Friendly Architecture with New Exhibition at DAC in Copenhagen - Image 10 of 17
Dansk Arkitektur Center - Changing Our Footprint. Image © Rasmus Hjortshoj

The exhibition aims to provide a tangible insight into the processes behind designing a building that moved towards achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Expressed through Henning Larsen’s projects worldwide, the display walks visitors through different strategies and material explorations that have influenced the architecture office’s work.

Related Article

Designing for the Future: Henning Larsen's Innovation-Driven Architecture

From small-scale biogenic projects such as the school in Djursland to large logistics, centers made from wood, the case studies showcase how the office develops its strategies gradually through studies of new materials and research. The exhibition also displays models of future construction projects, a cross-section of a new type of straw-insulated wall, and windows with seagrass ventilators. Visitors are also encouraged to engage with the exhibition by testing their knowledge in ranking materials in accordance with their carbon footprint.

Henning Larsen Explores Climate-Friendly Architecture with New Exhibition at DAC in Copenhagen - Image 3 of 17
Dansk Arkitektur Center - Changing Our Footprint. Image © Rasmus Hjortshoj

We're testing new materials and solutions at small scale, and we're working on adapting them to larger projects. Our main objective is to transfer our innovative methods from small buildings of 200 square meters to areas of up to 200,000 square meters. This scaling is our important contribution to meeting the goal of reducing the carbon footprint of the building industry. - Eva Ravnborg, Partner and Country Market Director at Henning Larsen Architects

Henning Larsen Explores Climate-Friendly Architecture with New Exhibition at DAC in Copenhagen - Image 4 of 17
Dansk Arkitektur Center - Changing Our Footprint. Image © Rasmus Hjortshoj

Recently, Henning Larsen has revealed designs for the largest timber logistics center in Europe, to be located on the Dutch island of Flevopolder. The project, measuring over 150,000 square meters, aims to follow circular design principles for reduced emissions and waste while creating fair working conditions. The office has also unveiled the design proposal for Bolzano’s industrial zone, a large-scale masterplan that prioritizes adaptive reuse, urban mining, and timber construction. On a similar note, they have also been announced as the winners of a competition to design a university campus building in Torshvan, Faroe Islands.

